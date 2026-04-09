NevGold Corp.: NevGold Intercepts 1.11% Antimony Over 6.1 Meters, Within 1.93 g/t AuEq Over 100.6 Meters (1.07 g/t Au And 0.22% Antimony) From Surface; Focus On Maiden Antimony-Gold Mineral Resource Estimate and Near-Term Antimony Production

Vancouver, British Columbia, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NevGold Corp. ("NevGold" or the "Company") - TSXV:NAU) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce further positive oxide antimony-gold drill results at its Limousine Butte Project (the "Project", "Limo Butte") in Nevada. All holes completed in the 2025 drill program are now released, with further assays pending on the 35 holes completed on the Crushed and Run of Mine ("ROM") historical gold leach pads. The Company is focused on completing the maiden antimony-gold Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") in Q2-2026. The maiden MRE is a key step in the development of Limo Butte with the objective of achieving near-term antimony production by 2027 from the historical gold leach pads, while also advancing the rest of the Project for future gold-antimony development.

NevGold CEO, Brandon Bonifacio, comments: "It is positive to see the level of continued success at Limo Butte and it is clear that we have one of the highest grade antimony projects in North America that is near-surface and oxide. We are focused on incorporating all of the new drillhole data into the upcoming maiden antimony-gold MRE at the Project. The maiden MRE is a key step in achieving our objective of near-term antimony production by 2027 from the historical surface gold leach pads. In parallel to advancing the historical leach pads to antimony production, we will also continue to develop the rest of the gold-antimony project focused on Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley with further planned drilling, engineering studies, and permitting. We have significant optionality as we look to advance Limo Butte to a near-term production and cash-flow scenario with both oxide antimony and heap leachable oxide gold."

Bonifacio continues "Over the past 12 months, we have consistently validated that we have a large, near-surface footprint of oxide antimony-gold mineralization which is amenable to leaching, with the opportunity to produce both antimony and gold metal at the project site. Limo Butte continues to distinguish itself from other antimony projects globally with its unique geo-metallurgical characteristics and simple, leach processing flowsheet, compared to more complex sulphide projects which have challenging cost structures and metallurgy. In the near-term, we are focused on playing a key part in the mandate to create a vertically integrated, U.S. antimony supply chain."

Key Highlights

Continuous, high-grade oxide antimony-gold intercepted from surface with 1.93 g/t AuEq* over 100.6 meters (1.07 g/t Au and 0.22% Sb) at Resurrection Ridge-

LB25-023A (MRE upgrade): 1.11% Sb over 6.1 meters, within 1.93 g/t AuEq* over 100.6 meters (1.07 g/t Au and 0.22% Sb) ; due to drilling conditions the hole terminated in oxide 0.66% Sb and 3.44 g/t Au LB25-028 ( +180 meter step-out , additional MRE potential): 1.30% Sb over 3.0 meters , within 0.89 g/t AuEq* over 38.1 meters (0.20% Sb and 0.12 g/t Au)



Strong infill and historical re-assay results from Cadillac Valley focused on upgrading the geological database for the upcoming MRE:

LB25-005 (MRE infill): 1.76 g/t AuEq* over 12.2 meters (1.60 g/t Au and 0.04% Sb), within 0.58 g/t AuEq* over 62.5 meters (0.45 g/t Au and 0.03% Sb) LB25-007 (MRE infill): 0.42 g/t Au over 33.5 meters within 0.21 g/t Au over 146.3 meters LB22-008 (MRE upgrade): 9.45 g/t AuEq* over 4.3 meters (2.29% Sb and 0.54 g/t Au) , within 0.92 g/t AuEq* over 94.5 meters (0.29 g/t Au and 0.16% Sb) LB22-024 (MRE upgrade): 1.80 g/t AuEq* over 18.3 meters (0.33% Sb and 0.50 g/t Au) within 1.29 g/t AuEq* over 73.2 meters (0.17% Sb and 0.63 g/t Au) *Gold equivalents ("AuEq") are based on assumed metals prices of US$3,000/oz of gold and US$40,000 per tonne of antimony, and assumed metals recoveries of 80% for gold and 75% for antimony.



Antimony is one of the highest priority Critical Minerals due to its strategic importance and military applications; Limo Butte is a brownfield mine site located in the State of Nevada with at-surface antimony mineralization in the historical gold leach pads

Limo Butte Planned 2026 Activities / Status Update

NevGold will continue its active exploration program at Limo Butte including:

Evaluating the historical geological database with focus on gold and antimony (completed)

Advancing metallurgical testwork (ongoing)

Continuing to drill test gold-antimony targets (5,000 meters (30 drillholes) completed and released, a further 20,000 meters is planned in 2026 focused on the Bullet Zone and Armory Fault discoveries, and other project-wide targets, see Figure 1)

Advancing the Crushed and Run of Mine ("ROM") leach pads to near-term antimony production (Drilling completed March-2026, MRE in Q2-2026, ongoing metallurgical testwork)

Completing maiden gold-antimony Mineral Resource Estimate on historical gold leach pads, and Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley target areas (MRE) (in progress)

Advancing state and federal permitting, prioritizing the near-term reprocessing of the historical gold leach pads for antimony with no required mining activities (in progress).

Figure 1 - Oblique long section through Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley showing; Au in drilling as discs, Sb in drilling as bar graphs, Sb >500 ppm rock chips as spheres, 4 kilometers of prospective strike length between Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley, 1.5 kilometers of strike length defined at new Armory Fault discovery, and other 2026 target zones. Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley are being advanced to Au-Sb Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"). To view image please click here

Figure 2 - Resurrection Ridge target area with Bullet Zone discovery. Figure includes completed drilling and identified expansion areas with the thrust faulted Upper Plate Dolomite. Red outline is previous mineralization footprint at Resurrection Ridge, with 2025 NevGold drillholes expanding mineralization significantly to the east and west. To view image please click here

Figure 3 - Cadillac Valley target area with completed 2025 drillholes and re-assay results. Red outline is previous mineralization footprint at Cadillac Valley. 2025 work program was focused on upgrading the gold-antimony MRE potential at Cadillac Valley. To view image please click here

2025-2026 Drilling and Historical Re-Assay Results

Hole ID Length, m* g/t Au % Sb g/t AuEq** From, m To, m Resurrection Ridge - 2025 Holes LB25-023A*** 100.6 1.07 0.22% 1.93 6.1 106.7 including 22.9 0.07 0.51% 2.05 6.1 29.0 also including 6.1 0.11 1.11% 4.44 16.8 22.9 LB25-025 no significant values - step out LB25-026 no significant values - step out LB25-027 6.1 0.11 0.15% 0.71 0.0 6.1 LB25-028 38.1 0.12 0.20% 0.89 18.3 56.4 including 3.0 0.03 1.30% 5.06 18.3 21.3 LB25-029 9.1 0.08 0.03% 0.21 0.0 9.1 LB25-030 9.2 0.05 0.08% 0.35 15.2 24.4 Cadillac Valley - 2025 Holes LB25-005 62.5 0.45 0.03% 0.58 158.5 221.0 including 12.2 1.60 0.04% 1.76 182.9 195.1 LB25-007 146.3 0.21 0.01% 0.25 29.0 175.3 Including 33.5 0.42 0.01% 0.47 29.0 62.5 LB25-008 7.7 0.13 0.03% 0.25 15.2 22.9 Cadillac Valley - Historical Re-Assay Results, MRE Focus LB22-008 94.5 0.29 0.16% 0.92 60.4 154.8 including 4.3 0.54 2.29% 9.45 60.4 64.6 LB22-024 73.2 0.63 0.17% 1.29 205.7 278.9 including 18.3 0.50 0.33% 1.80 249.9 268.2

*Downhole thickness reported; true width varies depending on drill hole dip and is approximately 70% to 90% of downhole thickness.

**The gold equivalents ("AuEq") are based on assumed metals prices of US$3,000/oz of gold and US$40,000 per tonne of antimony, and assumed metals recoveries of 80% for gold and 75% for antimony.

***Due to drilling conditions, Hole LB25-023A terminated in oxide 0.66% Sb and 3.44 g/t Au.

Drillhole Orientation Details

Hole ID Target Zone Easting Northing Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth Dip LB25-023A RR 667003 4417370 2114 106.7 0 -90 LB25-025 RR 666652 4417161 2097 67.1 0 -90 LB25-026 RR 666744 4417222 2096 128.0 0 -90 LB25-027 RR 666573 4417315 2059 73.2 0 -90 LB25-028 RR 666644 4417297 2085 97.5 0 -90 LB25-029 RR 666739 4417332 2084 97.5 0 -90 LB25-030 RR 666722 4417397 2080 71.6 0 -90 LB25-005 CV 664842 4415029 2022 232.0 125 -60 LB25-007 CV 664944 4414451 2032 189.0 300 -70 LB25-008 CV 665096 4414652 2035 189.0 180 -70 LB22-008 CV 664762 4414439 2053 230.0 120 -60 LB22-024 CV 664691 4414921 2043 279.0 90 -60

Figure 4 - Limousine Butte Land Holdings and District Exploration Activity. To view image please click here

Grant of Options

The Company also announces that it has granted 250,000 stock options of the Company (each, a "Stock Option") to an advisor. Each Stock Option entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $1.72 per share with expiry date of April 9, 2028, subject to a vesting schedule of 50% upon grant, and 50% after 12 months. The Stock Options were issued pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Signed"

Brandon Bonifacio, President & CEO

For further information, please contact Brandon Bonifacio at bbonifacio@nev-gold.com, call 604-337-4997, or visit our website at www.nev-gold.com

Sampling Methodology, Quality Control and Quality Assurance

NevGold QA/QC protocols are followed on the Project and include insertion of duplicate, blank and standard samples in all drill holes. A 30g gold fire assay and multi-elemental analysis ICP-OES method was completed by ISO 17025 certified American Assay Labs, Reno.

The historic data collection chain of custody procedures and analytical results by previous operators appear adequate and were completed to industry standard practices. For the Newmont and US Gold data a 30g gold fire assay and multi-elemental analysis ICP-OES method MS-41 was completed by ISO 17025 certified ALS Chemex, Reno or Elko Nevada.

Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg French, CPG, the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is NevGold's Qualified Person ("QP") under National Instrument 43-101 and responsible for technical matters of this release.

About the Company

NevGold is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the proven districts of Nevada and Idaho. NevGold owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash gold projects in Nevada, and the Nutmeg Mountain gold project and Zeus copper project in Idaho.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the proposed work programs at Limousine Butte, the exploration potential at Limousine Butte, and future project milestones such as the potential gold-antimony Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") and potential near-term antimony production by 2027 from the historical gold leach pads. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions, and the ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals. There is some risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct or that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.