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Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - As global demand for critical minerals, energy security, and strategic technologies continues to evolve, BTV - Business Television highlights companies advancing domestic supply chains, defense capabilities, resource development, and long-term investment opportunities across North America and global markets.





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Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY) - Canada's growing focus on defense and domestic procurement is creating new opportunities across military, cyber, health, and space technologies. With long-standing relationships across Canadian and NATO markets, Calian Group is expanding its presence through integrated defense solutions, international growth, and strategic acquisitions supporting long-term contract visibility.

NevGold Corp. (TSXV: NAU) (OTCQX: NAUFF) - A strategic U.S. antimony opportunity is beginning to emerge in Nevada. NevGold is advancing its past-producing project with near-surface antimony potential tied to historical gold operations, positioning the company within the growing push for domestic critical mineral supply chains alongside continued exposure to gold exploration and development.

Verdera Energy Corp. (TSXV: V) (OTCQB: VUECF) - A large-scale domestic uranium opportunity is taking shape in New Mexico. Verdera Energy is advancing a portfolio of ISR-amenable uranium projects supported by 88 million pounds of known and historic resources, positioning the company within the growing push to strengthen U.S. nuclear fuel supply chains and long-term energy security.

Jindalee Lithium (ASX: JLL) (OTCQX: JNDAF) and US Elemental - As the U.S. pushes to secure domestic battery material supply, Jindalee Lithium and proposed U.S.-listed entity US Elemental are advancing a large-scale lithium development opportunity along the Oregon-Nevada border. Backed by one of the largest lithium resources being developed in North America, the project is positioning within the growing strategic focus on domestic electrification infrastructure and long-term critical mineral security.

Titan Mining Corporation (TSX: TI) (NYSE American: TII) - A domestic critical minerals strategy is beginning to take shape. Titan Mining is expanding beyond zinc production through U.S.-based graphite processing and future germanium recovery potential tied to its New York operations, positioning the company within the growing push for secure North American supply chains.

BMO ETFs - Simplicity and diversification remain central themes for RRSP investors. BMO ETFs highlights its all-in-one asset allocation ETFs as a streamlined approach to long-term investing, combining global equity and fixed income exposure within a single solution designed to align with varying risk profiles and retirement goals.

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Carolina Rush Corporation (TSXV: RUSH) (OTCQB: PUCCF) - A historic South Carolina gold mine is being explored for deeper copper-gold discovery potential. Carolina Rush is advancing the Brewer Gold Mine through a fully funded drill program beneath an existing gold resource.

Evolve Royalties Corp. (CSE: EVR) (OTCQX: EVRYF) - Exposure to critical minerals without direct mining risk is becoming an increasingly watched strategy. Evolve Royalties is building a diversified royalty portfolio focused on copper, lithium, graphite, and rare earth projects tied to the growing demand for electrification and energy transition materials.

About BTV - Business Television / BTV The Agency:

For 28 years, BTV - Business Television has been the go-to half-hour investment show for savvy investors, delivering exclusive on-location interviews and actionable insights with emerging companies, industry leaders, and market experts. Hosted by Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV provides investors with direct access to executive teams and compelling investment opportunities not found anywhere else.





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Watch BTV Episode; BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

CANADA:

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Wednesday, May 27 @ 7:30pm ET

Saturday, May 30 @ 8:00pm ET

US National TV:

Biz Television Network -

Sun, May 31 @ 1:00pm ET

Mon, June 1 @ 8:30am ET

Tues, June 2 @ 8:30pm ET & 11:30pm ET

Fri, June 5 @ 6:30am ET

BTV The Agency is a capital markets-focused TV production and digital marketing agency serving publicly traded and financial companies. Through strategic content creation and extensive distribution across top-tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News, and leading financial platforms, the agency helps companies reach investors, advisors, and institutions-building brand credibility and driving national retail and institutional investor awareness.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298995

Source: BTV