Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - 1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) ("1844" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the necessary drilling permits for its renamed flagship SV2 (Sullipek/Vortex/Vallières) copper project located in the Gaspé Peninsula, Québec, marking the first time in over a decade that the project is fully drill-ready.

Project Highlights



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130 claims covering approximately 68 km² in the Gaspé copper belt

Located 22km west of Osisko Metals' Gaspé Copper Project in Murdochville

Vallières project subject to a joint venture agreement with Glencore (see note below)

50/50 Joint Venture with Glencore on the adjoining Vallières project

NI 43-101 inferred resource on the Sullipek property of 2.24 million tonnes grading 1.09% Cu*

As reported in the August 10, 2012 press release, drilling intersected 29.8 metres grading 0.94% copper (Cu) . **

. ** Airborne geophysical survey completed in October 2025, with data currently being integrated into exploration targeting

Bernard-Olivier Martel P.Geo Director of Exploration: "Historically, exploration in the Gaspé region focused on high-grade copper discoveries exceeding 1% Cu, which drove early development at Murdochville. Today, the progress of Osisko Metals' Gaspé copper project, with grades below 1%, is transforming the exploration model: the focus is on the extent and continuity of mineralization, rather than on grade alone. This development greatly enhances the potential of both new and existing projects aligned with the same favorable geological settings and opens the door to a new wave of high-tonnage copper exploration opportunities in the region."

Sylvain Laberge, President & CEO, commented: "After years of regulatory constraints, we have now secured the required permits and are in a position to advance SV2 toward a modern exploration program. With a combination of historical data, recent geophysics, and a favorable geological setting within the Gaspé copper district, we believe the project presents strong potential for further discovery."





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Technical disclosure

*A NI 43-101 compliant inferred resource estimate, completed by Claude Duplessis, Eng. of Goldminds Geoservices on February 2, 2017 (see report),

** As reported in the August 10, 2012 press release" originally issued under Gespeg Copper Inc., drilling intersected 29.8 metres grading 0.94% copper (Cu)

Next Steps

The Company is finalising its 2026 work program and will provide further details in upcoming releases as it advances toward a drill campaign scheduled for late summer / early fall 2026. Preliminary targets for the drill program have been identified but will continue to be refined through additional desktop work and compilation of historical results of prior drill programs and modern geophysics.

Grant of Options

The Company has granted an aggregate of 500,000 stock options to a director. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant. They will vest one (1) year following the date of grant and remain subject to regulatory approval and applicable policies.

About 1844 Resources Inc.

1844 is a Canadian exploration company focused on unlocking the value of strategic and energy-transition metals in the underexplored region of Gaspé, Québec. With a resolute leadership team and a forward-looking approach, 1844 aims to deliver long-term shareholder value through discovery and disciplined growth.

Qualified Person

Bernard-Olivier Martel, P. Geo, the Company's Director of Exploration, is a qualified person (as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291764

Source: 1844 Resources Inc.