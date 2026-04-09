

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in global markets remains subdued amidst uncertainty surrounding the Middle East ceasefire. While crude oil prices rebounded, normal operations at the Strait of Hormuz remained unrestored, casting doubts on the durability of the fragile truce.



Wall Street Futures are trading with mild losses amidst mixed economic updates from the U.S. Benchmarks in Europe are also trading in negative territory. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mostly negative note.



The Dollar Index has retreated further. Sovereign bond yields hardened across most regions.



Both the crude oil benchmarks rebounded, recovering a portion of the previous day's losses. Gold and silver are trading in negative territory. Cryptocurrencies are trading in the red.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 47,766.70, down 0.30% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,767.30, down 0.23% Germany's DAX at 23,778.49, down 0.95% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,571.59, down 0.35% France's CAC 40 at 8,208.48, down 0.67% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,860.65, down 0.89% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 55,895.32, down 0.73% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,973.20, up 0.24% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,966.17, down 0.72% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,752.40, down 0.54% South Korea's KOSPI at 5,778.01, down 1.61%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1685, up 0.20% GBP/USD at 1.3415, up 0.10% USD/JPY at 159.03, up 0.30% AUD/USD at 0.7038, down 0.06% USD/CAD at 1.3834, down 0.09% Dollar Index at 98.94, down 0.10%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.293%, up 0.12% Germany at 3.0054%, up 2.09% France at 3.655%, up 2.01% U.K. at 4.8030%, up 1.95% Japan at 2.384%, up 0.63%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $98.48, up 3.94%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $99.58, up 5.48%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $4,767.60, down 0.20%. Silver Futures (May) at $74.33, down 1.40%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $71,500.84, down 0.23% Ethereum at $2,192.99, down 2.54% BNB at $602.43, down 1.52% XRP at $1.33, down 3.13% Solana at $82.58, down 2.46%



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