Stagwell Appoints Lena Petersen as Chief Brand and Communications Officer

Petersen will elevate Stagwell's brand identity as the global network enters its next phase of growth driven by AI-innovation

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW), the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI, today appointed Lena Petersen to the role of Chief Brand and Communications Officer. Petersen will lead Stagwell's Brand and Communications team, driving the global network's brand identity, amplifying executive visibility, shaping next-level internal and external communications, and more. She will report directly to Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell.

Petersen brings 30+ years of experience across marketing, media, and storytelling to the role of Chief Brand and Communications Officer. Most recently, she held senior leadership roles at Sugar23 and MediaLink, a UTA Company, where she advised top brands and executives on growth strategy, brand transformation, and cultural relevance. Over the course of her career, Petersen has built a reputation for integrating strategic communications with creative storytelling, shaping narratives that drive business results and leave a lasting cultural impact. At Stagwell, she will harness this expertise to elevate the network's global brand, strengthen its voice in the market, and cement its position at the cutting-edge of marketing and AI innovation.

"Lena brings a powerful blend of strategic insight and storytelling expertise that aligns with where Stagwell is headed," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell. "She has a unique ability to create cultural moments by bringing unexpected partners and ideas into alignment, which will be instrumental in sharpening our brand and elevating our voice as we continue to grow."

"I'm excited to join Stagwell as Chief Brand and Communications Officer," said Lena Petersen. "Stagwell's commitment to innovation and its powerhouse network of agencies offers a unique opportunity to elevate the brand, amplify our story, and connect with audiences in meaningful ways. I'm eager to drive bold, forward-thinking communications that showcase the creative impact of the entire global network and the transformative work we do in partnership with our clients."

Petersen will succeed Beth Sidhu, who is transitioning to the role of CEO at SPORT BEACH-the global platform advancing business at the intersection of sport and culture.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Media Contact

Maggie Axford

PR@stagwellglobal.com

SOURCE: Stagwell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagwell-stgw-appoints-lena-petersen-as-chief-brand-and-communic-1155959