Betsson AB: Preliminary results for the first quarter of 2026

According to preliminary reporting, Betsson's revenue is expected to amount to EUR 285 million (MEUR) for the first quarter of 2026 (EUR 294 million in Q1 2025). Operating income (EBIT) for the period is expected to be EUR 34 million (EUR 64 million in Q1 2025).

The geographic distribution of revenue for the first quarter of 2026 has been estimated as follows (comparative figures from Q1 2025):



Nordics 31 (38) MEUR

Western Europe 61 (56) MEUR

CEECA 96 (122) MEUR

Latin America 93 (75) MEUR

Rest of the world 4 (3) MEUR



The regional breakdown above serves as an estimate of the residence of end-users and includes both gaming revenue from the B2C business and license revenue from the B2B business.

Revenue from casino was EUR 204 (212) million, while revenue from the sportsbook was EUR 80 (80) million and revenue from other gaming products amounted to EUR 1 (2) million. The sportsbook margin was 8.4 (8.0) percent during the quarter.

License revenue for the B2B business amounted to EUR 51 million (EUR 90 million) in the quarter, corresponding to approximately 18 (31) percent of Group revenue. The decline was primarily driven by lower revenue at one of Betsson's B2B customers.

The share of revenue from locally regulated markets was 73 (59) percent, the highest ever in a quarter, which drove higher gaming taxes during the period. Gaming taxes amounted to EUR 53 (45) million for the quarter.

The revenue mix with a higher share of revenue from locally regulated markets and lower share of license revenue from the B2B business impacted the gross margin and consequently EBIT. The gross margin amounted to 57.6 (64.0) percent during the quarter.

The average daily revenue so far in the second quarter of 2026, up until and including 8th

April, has been 9 percent higher than the average daily revenue of the full second quarter of 2025. During the start of the second quarter 2026, the sportsbook margin has been higher than the rolling average of the past eight quarters.



Pontus Lindwall, President and CEO of Betsson AB comments: "Our B2C business continues to perform well overall with good growth and significant contribution to operating income. Nevertheless, we are investing in several B2C markets that are not yet profitable, negatively affecting total EBIT by approximately 10-15 million euro on a quarterly basis. We still believe that these markets have potential to become profitable but continuously monitor and evaluate their performance and prospects. Our B2B business, on the other hand, continues to be weighed down by lower revenue at one of our customers. However, since the start of December, this B2B customer has seen a stabilisation in average activity levels. In the slightly longer term, I am excited about growing our B2B revenue with existing and new partners, as we continue to follow our strategy to generate shareholder value over time."

Betsson will publish the interim report for the first quarter 2026 on Friday 24th April at 07.30 CEST.

For further information, please contact:

Martin Öhman, CFO Betsson AB

martin.ohman@betssonab.com

Roland Glasfors, Vice President Communications & Investor Relations

+46 760 024863

ir@betssonab.com



This information is information that Betsson AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 9 April 2026, at 16:00 CEST.



About Betsson AB

Betsson AB is an engaged owner of fast-growing companies in the online gaming industry. We are one of the leading online gaming groups worldwide and have the ambition to grow faster than the market, organically and through acquisitions. Growth should be generated in a profitable and sustainable manner. Betsson AB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap (BETS-B).