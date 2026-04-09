Power Ford Earns 2026 Cars.com Ford Dealer of the Year Award in New Mexico

Best-reviewed Ford dealership in New Mexico recognized for customer experience, responsiveness, and trust

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / Power Ford has been named a 2026 Cars.com Ford Dealer of the Year Award winner, earning recognition as the best-reviewed Ford dealership by shoppers in New Mexico. The award is based on consumer reviews submitted to Cars.com during the 2025 calendar year and honors dealerships that consistently deliver a strong customer experience across the buying journey.

Cars.com evaluated nearly 1.3 million consumer reviews submitted in 2025 to determine this year's winners. To qualify, dealerships needed at least 25 verified consumer reviews during the year and were evaluated on average star rating, total review volume, and management response rate to reviews.

"Cars.com's Dealer of the Year Award reflects a dealership's commitment to customer satisfaction, and Power Ford has earned this recognition," said Jamie Oldershaw, vice president of customer experience at Cars.com. "The voice of the customer is the ultimate measure of success, and this award highlights Power Ford's dedication to delivering a seamless car-shopping experience."

Dealer of the Year honorees also stand out for how they engage with customer feedback. According to Cars.com, nearly 90% of 2026 Dealer of the Year winners actively responded to consumer reviews, compared with 52% of non-winning dealerships.

"We work hard to earn every customer's trust, and this award tells us our customers are seeing the difference", said Rob Sneed, Managing Partner and General Manager at Power Ford. "Great customer experience is not a slogan. It is how we operate every day, from the first conversation to delivery to service after the sale. We are proud to be recognized by Cars.com as New Mexico's best-reviewed Ford dealership, and we are grateful to every customer who took the time to share their experience."

Power Ford serves drivers across Albuquerque and New Mexico with a full lineup of new Ford vehicles, quality pre-owned inventory, financing solutions, and Ford-certified service and parts support.

For more information about Power Ford, visit MyFordDealer.com .

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Cars.com Dealer of the Year Award Methodology

The Cars.com Dealer of the Year Awards are presented annually to the top automotive dealers with 25 or more reviews based on the dealership's average star rating and the total number of reviews written about the dealership during the 2025 calendar year, as well as management response rate to those reviews.

About Power Ford

Power Ford serves Albuquerque and drivers across New Mexico with new Ford vehicles, quality pre-owned inventory, financing, and Ford-certified service and parts support. The dealership is focused on delivering a fast, transparent, and customer-centered experience across every stage of ownership.

Website: MyFordDealer.com

Location: 1101 Montano Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107

Phone: 505-225-7288

Contact:

Matt Sneed, Director of Operations

Email: msneed@myforddealer.com

SOURCE: Power Ford

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/power-ford-earns-2026-cars.com-ford-dealer-of-the-year-award-in-new-mexico-1156391