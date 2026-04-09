EQT broadens investor base in Nordic Ferry Infrastructure following transformation into a leading pan-Nordic maritime transportation infrastructure platform

A consortium of Rederiaktiebolaget Gotland AB, publ., Interogo Infrastructure and Lægernes Pension to acquire a 30 percent minority stake in Nordic Ferry Infrastructure



Nordic Ferry Infrastructure operates essential ferry infrastructure across the Nordics, serving more than 25 million passengers annually across a network of over 1,400 km



The broadened investor base adds resources to support the next phase of Nordic Ferry Infrastructure's development, including future fleet decarbonization and electrification investments, selective growth, and further operational development across the platform

STOCKHOLM, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that EQT Infrastructure V ("EQT") has signed an agreement to sell a 30 percent stake in Nordic Ferry Infrastructure ("NFI" or the "Company") to a consortium composed of Rederiaktiebolaget Gotland AB, publ. ("Gotlandsbolaget"), Interogo Infrastructure and Lægernes Pension (together, "the Consortium"). EQT will remain the majority owner following completion of the transaction.

Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, NFI was built under EQT's ownership through the acquisition and combination of Molslinjen and Torghatten in 2021-22 and the subsequent addition of ForSea in 2023. Today, the Company operates a diversified platform of 59 routes with 101 vessels across Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, connecting cities, islands, and coastal communities through a route network of over 1,400 km. Serving more than 25 million passengers annually, the Company provides essential transport connectivity for both passengers and vehicles, with key routes operating at high frequency, across the Nordic transport network. The Company works in partnership with local transport authorities to deliver critical transport infrastructure and decarbonization.

Under EQT's ownership, NFI has expanded into new routes and geographies, while improving operational efficiency through scale across procurement, maintenance, and digital systems. EQT has supported the establishment of NFI's group functions, the strengthening of its management team, and the implementation of a sustainability-linked capital structure.

Fleet modernization and decarbonization efforts have also been advanced, including the electrification of operations. These initiatives have contributed to an 11 percent reduction in total CO2 emissions between 2022 and 2024 and strengthened NFI's position in lower-emission ferry infrastructure in the Nordics.

The broadened investor base is expected to support NFI's next phase of development. This includes continued investment in fleet decarbonization and electrification, selective growth in existing and new markets, and further operational improvements across the platform. Together, these capabilities are expected to further support NFI's long-term development as a leading ferry infrastructure operator across the Nordics.

Ulrich Köllensperger, Partner at EQT Infrastructure, said, "This transaction marks an important milestone for Nordic Ferry Infrastructure. We are pleased to welcome new long-term partners - Gotlandsbolaget brings more than 160 years of experience navigating the Nordic seas, and the broadened investor base is well positioned to support management in the next phase of NFI's development as a leading ferry infrastructure operator across the Nordics."

Björn Nilsson, CEO of Gotlandsbolaget, commented, "Nordic Ferry Infrastructure is an attractive long-term investment, in line with our strategy to expand in sustainable maritime transportation infrastructure and take a leading role in the development of maritime transportation in the Nordics."

Carsten Jensen, CEO of Nordic Ferry Infrastructure, said, "With EQT, we have built a stronger and a pan-Nordic company, bringing together operators into one platform with a shared strategy and culture. As we enter this next phase, we look forward to working with our new partners to continue improving our services, investing in our fleet, and advancing the transition to more sustainable transport across the Nordics."

The transaction is subject to customary conditions and approvals.

Deutsche Bank is acting as sole financial advisor to EQT, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP as legal counsel to EQT.

Contact

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

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https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4332424/4029468.pdf Press release_EQT broadens investor base in Nordic Ferry Infrastructure_09.04.26 https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/nordic-ferry-infrastructure,c3526817 Nordic Ferry Infrastructure

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