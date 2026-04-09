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WKN: 856200 | ISIN: BE0003470755 | Ticker-Symbol: SOL
Tradegate
09.04.26 | 17:57
27,680 Euro
+2,06 % +0,560
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLVAY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLVAY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,58027,68018:32
27,56027,68018:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.04.2026 17:58 Uhr
126 Leser
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Solvay S.A.: Solvay publishes notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting

Press release Regulated information

Brussels, April 9, 2026, 5:45pm CEST

Solvay today published materials for its next Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, which will be held on Tuesday May 12, 2026 at the Event Lounge Conference Center, Boulevard Général Wahis 16/F, 1030 Brussels, at 10.30 am CEST. All documents relating to this meeting are now available on www.solvay.com.

Shareholders will be asked to vote on a number of resolutions, among others:

  • the approval of the financial statements for the financial year 2025;
  • the approval of a total gross dividend of €2.43 per share;
  • the renewal of the mandate, for a four-year period, of Mr. Pierre Gurdjian, as independent Director of the company.

Meeting information:

Only shareholders of Solvay SA who are officially recorded as such on Tuesday 28 April 2026 at 11.59 pm CEST will have the right to participate and vote at the meeting on May 12, without taking into account the number of shares they hold on the day of the meeting.

The meeting will be organized in person. If shareholders are unable to attend the Shareholders' Meeting in person, they may exercise their rights either by granting a proxy or by voting by correspondence, no later than Wednesday 6 May 2026.

Shareholders who wish to participate at the meeting should declare their intentions no later than May 6, 2026. All questions can be addressed to ag.solvay@solvay.com by May 6, 2026 the latest.

Visit the Shareholders' Meeting dedicated page for more details regarding the agenda, the admission conditions and voting methods.

Contacts

Investor relations
Geoffroy d'Oultremont: +32 478 88 32 96
Vincent Toussaint: +33 6 74 87 85 65
Charlotte Vandevenne: +32 471 68 01 66
investor.relations@solvay.com

Media relations
Peter Boelaert: +32 479 30 91 59
Laetitia Van Minnenbruggen: +32 484 65 30 47
media.relations@solvay.com

About Solvay

Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of around 8,400 employees. Since 1863, Solvay has harnessed the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world's most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we use, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay's unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.3 billion in underlying net sales in 2025, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (SOLB). For more information about Solvay, please visit solvay.com or follow Solvay on Linkedin.

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Ce communiqué de presse est également disponible en français.
Dit persbericht is ook in het Nederlands beschikbaar.

Attachment

  • Press release

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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