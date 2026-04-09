AstraZeneca PLC: Result of AGM

9 April 2026

Results of Annual General Meeting held on 9 April 2026

AstraZeneca PLC announced the results of the voting at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today. As proposed in the Notice of AGM, all Resolutions were decided by poll vote. Resolutions 10 - 13 were passed as special resolutions; all other resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions.

Resolution Votes for % of votes cast Votes against % of votes cast Votes cast in total Total votes cast as a % of issued share capital Votes withheld 1 To receive the Company's Accounts, the Reports of the Directors and Auditor and the Strategic Report for the year ended 31 December 2025 1,198,663,815 99.99% 166,701 0.01% 1,198,830,516 77.29% 2,309,793 2 To confirm the 2025 interim dividends 1,199,596,253 99.91% 1,054,621 0.09% 1,200,650,874 77.41% 489,438 3 To appoint KPMG LLP as Auditor 1,200,331,533 99.98% 203,239 0.02% 1,200,534,772 77.40% 605,649 4 To authorise the Directors to agree the remuneration of the Auditor 1,200,231,237 99.98% 277,426 0.02% 1,200,508,663 77.40% 631,646 5a To re-elect Michel Demaré as a Director 1,181,183,631 98.39% 19,312,258 1.61% 1,200,495,889 77.40% 644,420 5b To re-elect Pascal Soriot as a Director 1,188,466,505 99.00% 12,056,196 1.00% 1,200,522,701 77.40% 617,611 5c To re-elect Aradhana Sarin as a Director 1,191,427,943 99.30% 8,391,362 0.70% 1,199,819,305 77.36% 1,321,004 5d To re-elect Philip Broadley as a Director 1,171,470,116 97.59% 28,983,447 2.41% 1,200,453,563 77.40% 686,746 5e To re-elect Euan Ashley as a Director 1,197,441,098 99.75% 3,022,489 0.25% 1,200,463,587 77.40% 676,722 5f To re-elect Birgit Conix as a Director 1,200,028,460 99.96% 428,931 0.04% 1,200,457,391 77.40% 683,030 5g To re-elect Rene Haas as a Director 1,176,085,879 97.97% 24,361,879 2.03% 1,200,447,758 77.40% 692,663 5h To re-elect Karen Knudsen as a Director 1,200,091,469 99.97% 370,843 0.03% 1,200,462,312 77.40% 678,109 5i To re-elect Diana Layfield as a Director 1,199,711,377 99.94% 755,622 0.06% 1,200,466,999 77.40% 673,422 5j To re-elect Anna Manz as a Director 1,199,171,542 99.89% 1,310,287 0.11% 1,200,481,829 77.40% 658,592 5k To re-elect Sheri McCoy as a Director 1,181,129,650 98.39% 19,334,808 1.61% 1,200,464,458 77.40% 675,963 5l To re-elect Tony Mok as a Director 1,197,756,109 99.77% 2,702,422 0.23% 1,200,458,531 77.40% 681,890 5m To re-elect Marcus Wallenberg as a Director 993,713,162 83.80% 192,121,282 16.20% 1,185,834,444 76.46% 15,305,980 6 To approve the annual statement of the Chair of the Remuneration Committee and the Annual Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2025 1,161,885,452 96.78% 38,608,771 3.22% 1,200,494,223 77.40% 646,086 7 To renew the authorisation to grant awards under the French Appendix 3 of the AstraZeneca Performance Share Plan 2020 1,186,833,063 98.89% 13,376,194 1.11% 1,200,209,257 77.38% 930,948 8 To authorise limited political donations 1,176,818,096 98.50% 17,954,803 1.50% 1,194,772,899 77.03% 6,367,525 9 To authorise the Directors to allot shares 1,115,450,202 92.92% 84,989,076 7.08% 1,200,439,278 77.40% 701,146 10 To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights 1,113,184,536 92.75% 87,024,695 7.25% 1,200,209,231 77.38% 930,073 11 To authorise the Directors to further disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions and specified capital investments 1,053,612,673 87.78% 146,670,037 12.22% 1,200,282,710 77.39% 856,594 12 To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares 1,197,748,658 99.81% 2,335,330 0.19% 1,200,083,988 77.38% 1,056,436 13 To reduce the notice period for general meetings 1,108,104,727 92.31% 92,307,790 7.69% 1,200,412,517 77.40% 727,904

Nazneen Rahman retired from the Board at the conclusion of the AGM. For the purposes of section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006, she will receive her pro-rata entitlement to non-executive director fees for the month of April 2026. No other remuneration payment or payment for loss of office will be made.

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM (other than resolutions concerning ordinary business) has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism for publication, and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Issued capital

As at 7 April 2026, the number of issued shares of the Company was 1,550,988,781 ordinary shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against all of the resolutions at the AGM. In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, on a poll every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/NYSE: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca's innovative medicines are sold in more than 125 countries and used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit?astrazeneca.com?and follow the Company on social media?@AstraZeneca

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Matthew Bowden

Company Secretary

AstraZeneca PLC

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