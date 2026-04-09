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WKN: 886455 | ISIN: GB0009895292 | Ticker-Symbol: ZEG
Tradegate
09.04.26 | 18:15
175,45 Euro
+0,20 % +0,35
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ASTRAZENECA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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ASTRAZENECA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
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175,65176,0018:35
175,60176,0518:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.04.2026 18:25 Uhr
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AstraZeneca PLC: Result of AGM

9 April 2026

Results of Annual General Meeting held on 9 April 2026

AstraZeneca PLC announced the results of the voting at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today. As proposed in the Notice of AGM, all Resolutions were decided by poll vote. Resolutions 10 - 13 were passed as special resolutions; all other resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions.

ResolutionVotes for% of votes castVotes against% of votes castVotes cast in totalTotal votes cast as a % of issued share capitalVotes withheld
1To receive the Company's Accounts, the Reports of the Directors and Auditor and the Strategic Report for the year ended 31 December 20251,198,663,81599.99%166,7010.01%1,198,830,51677.29%2,309,793
2To confirm the 2025 interim dividends1,199,596,25399.91%1,054,6210.09%1,200,650,87477.41%489,438
3To appoint KPMG LLP as Auditor1,200,331,53399.98%203,2390.02%1,200,534,77277.40%605,649
4To authorise the Directors to agree the remuneration of the Auditor1,200,231,23799.98%277,4260.02%1,200,508,66377.40%631,646
5aTo re-elect Michel Demaré as a Director1,181,183,63198.39%19,312,2581.61%1,200,495,88977.40%644,420
5bTo re-elect Pascal Soriot as a Director1,188,466,50599.00%12,056,1961.00%1,200,522,70177.40%617,611
5cTo re-elect Aradhana Sarin as a Director1,191,427,94399.30%8,391,3620.70%1,199,819,30577.36%1,321,004
5dTo re-elect Philip Broadley as a Director1,171,470,11697.59%28,983,4472.41%1,200,453,56377.40%686,746
5eTo re-elect Euan Ashley as a Director1,197,441,09899.75%3,022,4890.25%1,200,463,58777.40%676,722
5fTo re-elect Birgit Conix as a Director1,200,028,46099.96%428,9310.04%1,200,457,39177.40%683,030
5gTo re-elect Rene Haas as a Director1,176,085,87997.97%24,361,8792.03%1,200,447,75877.40%692,663
5hTo re-elect Karen Knudsen as a Director1,200,091,46999.97%370,8430.03%1,200,462,31277.40%678,109
5iTo re-elect Diana Layfield as a Director1,199,711,37799.94%755,6220.06%1,200,466,99977.40%673,422
5jTo re-elect Anna Manz as a Director1,199,171,54299.89%1,310,2870.11%1,200,481,82977.40%658,592
5kTo re-elect Sheri McCoy as a Director1,181,129,65098.39%19,334,8081.61%1,200,464,45877.40%675,963
5lTo re-elect Tony Mok as a Director1,197,756,10999.77%2,702,4220.23%1,200,458,53177.40%681,890
5mTo re-elect Marcus Wallenberg as a Director993,713,16283.80%192,121,28216.20%1,185,834,44476.46%15,305,980
6To approve the annual statement of the Chair of the Remuneration Committee and the Annual Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 December 20251,161,885,45296.78%38,608,7713.22%1,200,494,22377.40%646,086
7To renew the authorisation to grant awards under the French Appendix 3 of the AstraZeneca Performance Share Plan 20201,186,833,06398.89%13,376,1941.11%1,200,209,25777.38%930,948
8To authorise limited political donations1,176,818,09698.50%17,954,8031.50%1,194,772,89977.03%6,367,525
9To authorise the Directors to allot shares1,115,450,20292.92%84,989,0767.08%1,200,439,27877.40%701,146
10To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights1,113,184,53692.75%87,024,6957.25%1,200,209,23177.38%930,073
11To authorise the Directors to further disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions and specified capital investments1,053,612,67387.78%146,670,03712.22%1,200,282,71077.39%856,594
12To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares1,197,748,65899.81%2,335,3300.19%1,200,083,98877.38%1,056,436
13To reduce the notice period for general meetings1,108,104,72792.31%92,307,7907.69%1,200,412,51777.40%727,904

Nazneen Rahman retired from the Board at the conclusion of the AGM. For the purposes of section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006, she will receive her pro-rata entitlement to non-executive director fees for the month of April 2026. No other remuneration payment or payment for loss of office will be made.

A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM (other than resolutions concerning ordinary business) has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism for publication, and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Issued capital

As at 7 April 2026, the number of issued shares of the Company was 1,550,988,781 ordinary shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against all of the resolutions at the AGM. In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, on a poll every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/NYSE: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca's innovative medicines are sold in more than 125 countries and used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit?astrazeneca.com?and follow the Company on social media?@AstraZeneca

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Media contacts, click here.

Matthew Bowden
Company Secretary

AstraZeneca PLC

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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