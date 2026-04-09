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WKN: A2H77X | ISIN: DK0060915478 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.04.2026 18:12 Uhr
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TCM Group A/S: Course of the Annual general Meeting

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 264/2026

Tvis, 9 April 2026

COURSE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting was held 9 April 2026 at 5.00 PM on the company's address, Skautrupvej 22b, Tvis, 7500 Holstebro.

The Board of Directors' report was not subject for voting. The Annual General Meeting took note of the report.

The audited Annual Report for 2025 was approved by the Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting approved the presented remuneration report.

The Annual General Meeting adopted the remuneration policy.

The Annual General Meeting also adopted the fees for the Board of Directors for 2026.

The proposal by the board of directors to distribute a dividend of DKK 4.50 per share was approved by the Annual General Meeting.

Anders Tormod Skole-Sørensen, Jan Amtoft, Pernille Wendel Mehl, Erika Hummel and Björn Olsson Lissner were all re-elected. In addition Rodolfo Zeidler was elected to the board.

Pursuant to the proposal from the audit committee, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab, was re-elected as auditor by the Annual General Meeting.

Pursuant to the proposal from the audit committee, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab, was re-elected as sustainability auditor by the Annual General Meeting.

Furthermore, the Board of Director had the below stated proposals:
a) The Board of Directors proposed that the Board of Directors is authorised to acquire treasury shares. The proposal was approved by the Annual General Meeting.
b) The Board of Directors proposes introducing the option of holding a fully electronic general meeting. The proposal was adopted by the Annual General Meeting.

For further information please contact:
Torben Paulin, CEO, TCM Group A/S, +45 21 21 04 64
IR Contact - ir@tcmgroup.dk

About TCM Group

TCM Group is Scandinavia's third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are designed and produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkken, Nettoline and AUBO. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum and are sold through c. 220 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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