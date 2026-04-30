Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Öl bricht über $108 und Wedgemount dreht die Produktion genau jetzt wieder an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H77X | ISIN: DK0060915478 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TCM GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TCM GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2026 08:36 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TCM Group A/S: New CEO of TCM Group

Company announcement

Nr. 266/2026

Tvis, 30 April 2026

New CEO of TCM Group

Torben Paulin is stepping down as CEO of TCM Group. Jens-Peter Poulsen will assume the role as new CEO.

TCM Group's Chief Executive Officer, Torben Paulin, will step down from his position effective 1 August 2026. Jens-Peter Poulsen will assume the position as CEO of TCM Group on the same date.

Jens-Peter Poulsen joins from his role as CEO of Abena Holding. Previously, he served for more than 10 years as CEO of the Danish kitchen manufacturer Kvik.

Torben Paulin comments on the transition:

"After six exciting years at TCM Group, marked by changing market conditions and the acquisitions of both Aubo and Celebert, I now look forward to having more time for my board work, new investment opportunities, and above all more time with my family. I am pleased to hand over the reins to Jens-Peter Poulsen, whom I know as a skilled and experienced leader with extensive experience in the kitchen industry. At the same time, I would like to thank our talented employees and many business partners for the excellent collaboration during my time at TCM."

Chairman of the Board of TCM Group, Anders Skole-Sørensen, states:

"I would like to thank Torben Paulin for the significant contribution he has made to TCM Group over the past six years. Torben has guided the company with a steady hand through a turbulent period, first a global pandemic and then high inflation and considerable geopolitical uncertainty. I look forward to welcoming Jens-Peter Poulsen, who, with his strong background in the kitchen industry, will help strengthen TCM and support the company's continued growth journey."

Jens-Peter Poulsen says about his new role:

"I look forward to returning to an industry I know and value highly. Danish design and interiors have always held a special place in my heart. I am excited to meet my new colleagues, our dealers, and suppliers. Under Torben Paulin's leadership, TCM Group has been on an exciting growth journey, and I will do my utmost to ensure the company continues to develop positively. I would like to thank the Board for the trust they have shown in me and look forward to our collaboration."

Contact:

For further information, please contact:

Chairman of the Board Anders Skole-Sørensen +45 21 71 24 51

IR Contact: ir@tcmgroup.dk

About TCM Group

TCM Group is Scandinavia's third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are designed and produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkken, Nettoline and AUBO. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum and are sold through c. 220 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.