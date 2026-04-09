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WKN: 911463 | ISIN: NO0003079709 | Ticker-Symbol: KP5
Tradegate
09.04.26 | 20:02
9,360 Euro
+5,70 % +0,505
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KITRON ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KITRON ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,2909,45020:05
9,3409,45520:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.04.2026 19:34 Uhr
130 Leser
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Kitron ASA: Kitron receives a EUR 42 million order from a customer in the Defence/Aerospace market sector.

(2026-04-09) The order covers the production and supply of systems, forming part of a layered defence architecture. Deliveries are scheduled to take place in 2026, with production at Kitron's European manufacturing facilities.

"This contract underlines Kitron's position as a trusted partner within the Defence/Aerospace sector and reflects the long-term collaboration we maintain with our customers," says Peter Nilsson, President and CEO of Kitron.

The contract adds to Kitron's growing order backlog in the Defence/Aerospace market sector and is consistent with the company's long-term ambition to grow revenues toward EUR 1.5 billion, as communicated at its Capital Markets Presentation in December 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 948 40 850
Mindaugas Sestokas, VP Central Eastern Europe, tel. +370 685 25 557
Email: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Defence/Aerospace, Medical devices, Connectivity, Electrification, Advanced Industry sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 3 300 employees, and revenues were EUR 738 million in 2025.

www.kitron.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The stock exchange announcement was published by Cathrin Nylander, CFO of Kitron ASA, at the time and date stated above in this announcement.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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