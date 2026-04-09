

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Experts say gardening is not just good for the body but also for the mind. It can improve physical fitness and support brain function, potentially helping to slow the progression of conditions like dementia.



According to the Detroit Medical Center, spending around 30 to 45 minutes gardening each day can help burn up to 300 calories. This makes it a practical form of exercise, especially for individuals with limited mobility. Because of its flexibility, experts believe gardening is suitable for people of almost all ages, though young children may need supervision when using tools.



'We saw that many individuals found joy, purpose, and meaning in their work, and their confidence and self-esteem were boosted, which helped them deal with mental health challenges such as depression, anxiety and stress,' said study author Eva Coringrato.



Beyond physical health, gardening also plays a key role in supporting cognitive well-being. Researchers note that it encourages mental engagement, as individuals need to plan their garden, solve problems, and remember details about plant care.



Long-term research has also shown promising results about gardening. One study that followed participants over many years found that those who gardened regularly demonstrated stronger memory and thinking skills compared to those who never took up the activity.



The mental health benefits of gardening may further contribute to its positive impact on the brain. Studies from Emory University indicate that gardening can lower cortisol levels, which is associated with a higher risk of dementia.



A study conducted in Norway found that gardening helped reduce symptoms of depression within 12 weeks. Similarly, researchers at Michigan State University reported improved mood and higher self-esteem among members of a community garden in 2024.



According to researchers at Cornell University, spending just 10 to 20 minutes in nature is enough to boost mental well-being.



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