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WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
09.04.26 | 17:19
26,720 Euro
-2,12 % -0,580
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Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
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EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,77026,87020:07
26,77026,87020:07
PR Newswire
09.04.2026 19:48 Uhr
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Jean-Pascal Tricoire proposed as new Board member of EQT AB

EQT AB (publ) ("EQT") today announces that EQT's Nomination Committee has proposed Jean-Pascal Tricoire as a new Board member of EQT. The proposal is subject to approval at EQT's Annual Shareholders' Meeting on 12 May 2026.

STOCKHOLM, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jean-Pascal Tricoire is the Chairperson of Schneider Electric, one of the world's leading companies in energy and industry technologies. He served as CEO of Schneider Electric from 2006 to 2023, during which time he transformed the company from a traditional electrical equipment manufacturer into a global technology leader in energy management, automation and sustainability, growing the company to four times its size. Jean-Pascal also serves as an independent director on the board of Qualcomm.

The Nomination Committee's complete proposals for EQT's Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2026, including the nomination of Jean Eric Salata as the next Chairperson of the EQT Board, to succeed the Honorary Chairperson Conni Jonsson, are included in the notice and the Nomination Committee's motivated opinion, published on EQT's website. The proposal of Jean-Pascal Tricoire is subject to approval at EQT's Annual Shareholders' Meeting on 12 May 2026.

EQT's Nomination Committee consists of Jacob Wallenberg (Chairperson), appointed by Investor AB, Cynthia Lee, appointed by Jean Eric Salata, Harry Klagsbrun, appointed by Conni Jonsson, Joachim Spetz, appointed by Swedbank Robur Funds and Conni Jonsson, Chairperson of EQT's Board.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/jean-pascal-tricoire-proposed-as-new-board-member-of-eqt-ab,c4332889

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4332889/4029583.pdf

EQT AB - NomCo 9 April (ENG)

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-office-logo,c3527137

EQT Office Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jean-pascal-tricoire-proposed-as-new-board-member-of-eqt-ab-302738599.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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