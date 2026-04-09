

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Save for a brief while early on in the session and a few minutes before the closing bell, the Switzerland market remained in negative territory on Thursday as doubts about U.S.-Iran truce weighed on sentiment.



Inflation concerns rose after oil prices climbed following Tehran halting the passage of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz after accusing the U.S. of violating three clauses of the 10-Point Proposal.



Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz and threatened to walk away from the agreement as Israel continues to strike Lebanon. U.S. President Donald Trump has also warned of renewed escalation in the event of Iran not making an attempt to reach a broader deal.



'The U.S. must choose ceasefire or continued war via Israel. It cannot have both. The world sees the massacres in Lebanon. The ball is in the U.S. court, and the world is watching whether it will act on its commitments,' Iran Foreign Minister Araghchi said in a post on X.



Trump said that U.S. military forces will remain deployed in and around Iran until Tehran fully complies with the 'real agreement.'



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 46.13 points or 0.35% at 13,159.56, the day's high. The index touched a low of 13,042.77 a little past noon.



Helvetia Baloise Holding climbed 3.3%. VAT Group ended nearly 3% up. Swiss Life Holding and Schindler both gained 1.5%. Swisscom, ABB, Swiss Re, Novartis and Roche Holding gained 0.8%-1.2%.



Logitech International drifted down 3.4%. Lindt & Spruengli lost 1.7% and SGS ended down by about 1%. Partners Group, Holcim, Amrize, Sonova, Lonza Group and Sandoz Group lost 0.4%-0.7%.



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