Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV: XIM) (FSE: 1XM) (OTC: XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce receipt of water licences for its Kenville Gold Mine project near Nelson in southeastern BC.





Mr. Christopher Anderson, CEO Ximen drinking water directly from Kenville portal

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3028/291847_ximenmining.jpg

The Company reports that it has received two water licenses under the Water Sustainability Act that authorize use of groundwater from a bedrock aquifer. One covers the Venango property, where the new underground portal and decline will be constructed. The other license is for the adjoining Election property.

A water license was required to be in place before construction of the new portal and decline could start. Other works required to be completed before construction can start are an engineered design for a water retention tank system to protect the drainage channel in case of a flood event, and an engineering report on mine site building foundations and road stability. The Company is aiming to break ground for the new underground decline when these last pre-construction requirements are completed.

"Receiving these water licenses is a significant step forward for our team and marks the final stretch before we break ground at Kenville. We are energized by the progress being made and look forward to commencing construction of the new underground decline, which will be a transformative milestone for Ximen and for the Kenville Gold Mine project," states Mr. Anderson, President, CEO and Director.

Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Ximen Mining Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

FOLLOW XIMEN ON SOCIAL MEDIA FOR ALL THE LATEST UPDATES!



X: https://x.com/XimenMiningCorp

IG: https://www.instagram.com/ximenminingcorp/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/Ximenminingcorp/

IN: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/ximen-mining-corp

TT: https://www.tiktok.com/@ximenminingcorp

YT: https://www.youtube.com/@XimenMiningCorp

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. acquired the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson British Columbia including all surface and underground property and mineral rights, buildings and equipment. The company also owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC., including two Gold projects, The Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under an option agreement. The option partner is making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XM and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval and the exercise of the Option by Ximen. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include the possibility that the TSX Venture Exchange may not accept the proposed transaction in a timely manner, if at all. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Ximen Mining Corp

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4 Tel: 604-488-3900

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291847

Source: Ximen Mining Corp.