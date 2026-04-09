Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - Blockchain Venture Capital Inc. (CSE: BVCI) (the "Company") announces that it has completed a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Private Placement") and issued shares for services, as previously approved by its board of directors.

Private Placement Financing

The Company has completed a Private Placement of 2,750,000 common shares at a price of $0.20 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $550,000.

The financing consisted of:

2,500,000 common shares for gross proceeds of $500,000

250,000 common shares for gross proceeds of $50,000

The Private Placement was completed pursuant to applicable prospectus exemptions under National Instrument 45-106.

Shares Issued for Services

In addition, the Company issued an aggregate of 800,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.20 per share in settlement of bona fide services:

300,000 shares issued to Lenny Wong for consulting and business development services

500,000 shares issued to Herman Holdings Limited for consulting services

No cash proceeds were received by the Company in connection with these shares-for-services issuances.

Total Issuance

In total, the Company issued 3,550,000 common shares at a price of $0.20 per share.

Following completion of the issuance, the Company now has 41,222,813 common shares issued and outstanding.

Regulatory Matters

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement and shares-for-services transactions are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company confirms that the transactions were completed in compliance with Canadian Securities Exchange policies and applicable securities legislation.

No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Private Placement.

About Blockchain Venture Capital Inc.

Blockchain Venture Capital Inc. is a technology-focused investment issuer listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, focused on opportunities in blockchain, digital assets, and emerging financial technologies.

Blockchain Venture Capital Inc. is an Ontario-incorporated company registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC. The Company provides blockchain-based financial infrastructure, including:

BVC Chain, a proprietary blockchain and distributed-ledger platform;

BVCPay, a mobile wallet enabling digital transactions using Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the CADT stablecoin.

Trillium Coin, a Bitcoin OTC trading service.

CADT, BVCI's native digital currency, is intended to be a Canadian dollar-backed stablecoin designed for payments, settlements, digital-asset issuance, and ledger services. Unless and until BVCI obtains all necessary regulatory approvals or qualifies for exemptions, there is no assurance that it will be able to proceed with its CADT-related initiatives.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including expectations regarding acquisitions, private placements, and regulatory matters. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291783

Source: Blockchain Venture Capital Inc.