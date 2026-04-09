

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BISSELL Homecare Inc. has recalled about 1.7 million Steam Shot OmniReach and Steam Shot Omni handheld steam cleaners in the U.S., along with an additional 96,000 units in Canada, due to a burn hazard.



The company said the attachments on the affected steam cleaners can unexpectedly detach during use, expelling hot water or steam onto users and posing a risk of serious burns.



The recall involves multiple models, including 4155 and 4171 series units, sold in various colors and bundled with accessories such as nozzles, brushes, hoses and fabric steamers.



BISSELL said it has received 206 incident reports related to the issue, including 161 burn injuries, with at least one case involving a second-degree burn.



The products were sold at major retailers, including Target and Walmart, as well as online platforms such as Amazon, from October 2024 through March 2026, priced between $9 and $55.



Consumers are advised to stop using the attachments immediately and contact the company to receive free replacement attachments.



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