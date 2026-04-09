Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - Tiny Ltd. (TSX: TINY) ("Tiny" or the "Company"), a Canadian technology holding company that acquires wonderful businesses for the long term, today announced that its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held on June 9, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. (Pacific Time).

The Meeting will take place in person at the Fairmont Empress, located in Victoria, British Columbia, in the Crystal Ballroom and Palm Court.

Shareholders of record as of the record date will be entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting.

Additional details regarding the Meeting, including information on how to vote, will be included in the Company's management information circular, which will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and made available to shareholders in advance of the Meeting.

About Tiny

Tiny is a Canadian holding company that acquires wonderful businesses using a founder-friendly approach. It focuses on companies with unique competitive advantages, recurring or predictable revenue streams, and strong free cash flow generation. Tiny typically holds businesses for the long-term, with a parent-level focus on capital allocation, collaborative management and operations, and incentive structures within the operating companies to drive results for Tiny and its shareholders.

Tiny currently has three principal reporting segments: Digital Services, which help some of the world's top companies design, build and ship amazing products and services; Software and Apps, which is home to Serato, the world's leading DJ software, and WeCommerce, a collection of leading application and theme businesses powering global e-commerce merchants; and Creative Platform, which is composed primarily of Dribbble, the social network for designers and digital creatives, as well as Creative Market, a premier online marketplace for digital assets such as fonts, graphics and templates.

For more about Tiny, please visit www.tiny.com or refer to the public disclosure documents available under Tiny's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291726

Source: Tiny Ltd.