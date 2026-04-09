Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - Genesis AI Corp. (CSE: AIG) (OTCQB: AIGFF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") at a price of $0.06 per Unit for net proceeds of $120,000.

Under the offering the Company will issue up to 2 million units. Each unit consists of one common share (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at the price of $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months from closing.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to support general and administrative expenses and to pursue new business opportunities.

About Genesis AI Corp.: Genesis AI Corp. is committed to developing advanced AI-driven solutions for wildfire protection and improved mineral exploration outcomes. The Company's flagship platform, Wildfire Defense Solutions, leverages AI, machine learning, and data analytics to build digital models of forests and communities, helping stakeholders make smarter, data-driven decisions in managing natural resources and wildfire risks.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding the Private placement and the proposed Debt Settlement and the issuance of Common Shares which are based upon Genesis' current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. The forward-looking statements are expectations only and are subject to known and unknown, risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results of the Company or industry results to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Genesis does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Genesis to predict all such factors.

When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements as set out in the materials we file with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca including our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended June 30, 2022. These risk factors and other factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291869

Source: Genesis AI Corp.