

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.8 percent on month in March, the Bank of Japan said on Friday.



That missed expectations for an increase of 0.9 percent following the upwardly revised 0.1 percent gain in February (originally -0.1 percent).



On a yearly basis, producer prices were up 2.6 percent - exceeding expectations for 2.4 percent and up from the upwardly revised 2.1 percent increase in the previous month (originally 2.0 percent).



Export prices were up 0.8 percent on month and 7.1 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices rose 1.5 percent on month and 2.2 percent on year.



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