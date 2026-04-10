HONG KONG, Apr 10, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - In 2025, sales of traditional premium ICE vehicles fell by approximately 46% compared to 2022, with market share continuing to shrink. Leveraging leading electric-intelligent technologies and an ultimate user experience, domestic brands represented by AITO have rapidly filled the market gap. During this window of transition from old to new growth drivers, luxury new energy vehicle (NEV) enterprise Seres (601127.SH, 9927.HK) delivered strong financial performance in 2025.



Profitability Continues to Solidify, with Shareholder Returns Further Enhanced



In 2025, the Company achieved full-year operating revenue of approximately RMB 164.89 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 13.63% and reaching a record high; net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company amounted to approximately RMB 5.96 billion, further consolidating the profitability scale. Driven by dual growth in revenue and profit, the Company has moved beyond its investment phase and entered a stage of high-quality value realization.



While achieving profitable growth, the Company is actively rewarding its shareholders. The Board of Directors proposed a cash dividend of RMB 8.0 per 10 shares (tax-inclusive), with a total proposed cash dividend of approximately RMB 1.9 billion. Robust profitability coupled with a sound shareholder return mechanism validates the continuous improvement of the Company's financial fundamentals and conveys the Group's clear commitment to sharing growth and benefits with its shareholders.



AITO Leads the Premium Market as Its Brand Influence Continues to Surge



In terms of business operations, Seres maintained overall sound operating momentum along the principal track of premium intelligent electric vehicles. In 2025, the Company's NEV sales reached 472,300 units, up 10.63% year-on-year; among which, the AITO brand delivered 426,000 units throughout the year, capturing a market share of over 20% in the premium NEV SUV segment.



Several flagship models of the AITO brand delivered outstanding market performance. AITO M9 recorded annual sales of over 110,000 units, winning the annual sales championship in the RMB 500,000+ price segment luxury vehicle market. AITO M8 achieved annual sales of over 150,000 units, leading the RMB 400,000+ price segment models since its launch in April; AITO M7 registered annual sales of over 110,000 units. During the Reporting Period, the net promoter score (NPS) of the AITO brand ranked first in the industry for consecutive periods, and AITO became the best-selling Chinese luxury automobile brand in the domestic market in 2025.



The brand's influence continues to expand. AITO was selected for the China Media Group (CMG)'s 2025 'Brand Power Project' and made its third appearance at the CMG Spring Festival Gala; the AITO M9 was exhibited at the National Museum of China, as the sole NEV featured in the Exhibition of Achievements in Made-in-China during the 14th Five-Year Plan Period. In 2025, AITO solidified its position within the first-tier of premium NEV brands.



Continuous Upgrades to Technology Platforms: A Comprehensive Lead in Intelligent Capabilities



In 2025, the Company unveiled the MF Platform 2.0, further enhancing R&D efficiency and the competitiveness of its underlying architecture, thereby laying a solid foundation for the rapid iteration of multiple vehicle models. In the intelligent powertrain sector, the Company completed the development of the 5th-generation 2.0T Super REX System. In 2025, its market share in range extenders reached 37.5%, ranking first in the industry and establishing its leading position in the extended-range technology route.



In 2025, AITO accumulated an additional 3.8 billion kilometers in intelligent assisted driving mileage. During the 2026 Chinese New Year holiday, the proportion of intelligent assisted driving mileage for the AITO M9 reached 51.9%, indicating that users have developed a strong reliance on the assisted driving system in high-frequency scenarios.



Through sustained and high-level R&D investment, the Company has built a formidable technological moat integrating both software and hardware, providing a solid technology bedrock for the AITO brand's premiumization and globalization.



Looking ahead, the Company stated that it will continue to adhere to its Blockbuster Flagship Product Strategy and consolidate its leading position in the premium market, and plans to steadily advance its global expansion with a focus on the Middle East and Central Asian markets. Furthermore, the Company will actively deepen the implementation of innovative 'AI Plus' businesses to cultivate new momentum for long-term development.







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