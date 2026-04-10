First Maritime Sector Win: edgeTI WA secures its inaugural AUD$1.75M contract, validating demand for targeted maritime and defense solutions.

Execution on Austal Transaction: Contract reflects successful integration and commercialization following the January 5, 2026 closing of the Austal Limited transaction.

Aligned with Growth Strategy: Demonstrates continued progress in expanding recurring revenue, scaling international operations, and penetrating high-value defense and industrial markets.

Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI" or the "Company"), a leader in real-time Digital Twin and Decision Intelligence software, today announced that its Western Australia-based business unit ("edgeTI WA") has secured its first contract valued at approximately AUD$1.75 million within its industrial maritime sector.

This milestone contract represents a significant validation of EdgeTI's strategic expansion into defense and industrial operations, where demand for real-time operational intelligence, predictive analytics, and integrated decision support continues to accelerate.

The awarded scope is for various programs including software development, integration, and ongoing maintenance and support services surrounding Maritime Acquisition Program Management.

The Australian operations contributing to this contract-and the resulting revenue-are a direct outcome of the Company's previously announced acquisition of maritime-focused software assets and capability from Austal Limited (the "Austal Transaction"), which closed on January 5, 2026. The Austal Transaction established EdgeTI's operational footprint in Western Australia and positioned the Company to pursue high-value opportunities across defense, shipbuilding, and maritime logistics.

"This contract is an important first step in realizing the strategic value of the Austal Transaction," said Jim Barrett, Executive Chair of edgeTI. "Austal's long-standing leadership in global shipbuilding and defense programs provided a strong foundation for EdgeTI to enter the maritime sector with credibility and domain expertise. We are now seeing that foundation translate into meaningful commercial outcomes."

Jason Nichols, newly appointed CEO of edgeTI added, "Execution remains our focus. This contract represents a continuation of our established software development partnership with Austal Defence Australia (ADA), a key delivery partner to the Commonwealth of Australia supporting the Royal Australian Navy's future surface maritime capability.

Our role within this integrated program delivery environment reinforces our ability to operationalize complex, next generation systems in sovereign defense contexts, delivering measurable outcomes aligned to national objectives. The experience and expertise gained through this collaboration positions us to support similar modernization initiatives in allied markets, including efforts to strengthen and digitally enable the U.S. shipbuilding and sustainment industrial base."

This announcement underscores EdgeTI's continued momentum in expanding its global footprint and deploying critical mission system platforms, including edgeCore to mission-critical environments where real-time data fusion and decision advantage are essential.

About Edge Total Intelligence

edgeTI empowers defense, service providers, and enterprises to operate with real-time clarity in complex, mission-critical environments-delivering integrated capability across the full lifecycle of operations. With the inclusion of EdgeTI WA and an expanded portfolio of sovereign, defense-aligned technologies, combined with the edgeCore Digital Twin, edgeTI enables the orchestration of real-time actions and the achievement of targeted mission outcomes-driving faster, more effective decision-making across defense, industrial, and lifecycle operations in continuously evolving environments.

Traded on: (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I)

Website: https://edgeti.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "Potential" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the edgeTI, including but not limited to, completion of due diligence by the lender, business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the edgeTI will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition and general economic, and market or business conditions. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291903

Source: Edge Total Intelligence Inc.