Oracle's OCI customers can leverage edgeCore data mesh and orchestration capabilities to integrate operational telemetry, workflows, analytics, and AI into real-time actionable intelligence

Expanded OCI compatibility complements existing Oracle Database, applications, and identity solutions, strengthening edgeTI's enterprise, industrial, and defense operational reach

Reinforces edgeTI's commitment to support all infrastructure models and vendors from edge to cloud

Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI" or the "Company"), a leader in real-time digital twin and decision intelligence platforms, today announced expanded compatibility of its edgeCore platform with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). The expanded OCI support complements edgeCore's existing Oracle product integration capabilities and is designed to accelerate mission-critical deployments and operational visibility across enterprise, industrial, and defense environments.

edgeCore enables organizations to integrate enterprise telemetry, workflows, analytics, and operational data streams within OCI environments through a unified operational intelligence layer. Designed for on-premises, cloud, and hybrid distributed deployments, edgeCore operationalizes data across enterprise applications, infrastructure services, and operational systems while providing centralized orchestration and real-time situational awareness.

As organizations increasingly adopt Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for AI-enabled applications, high-performance workloads, and modernization initiatives, edgeCore clients now leverage its data mesh capabilities to unify source data across cloud services, operational technology, and external systems into actionable intelligence.

edgeTI's expanded compatibility initiative aligns with OCI's focus on scalability, resiliency, security, and AI-ready infrastructure while reinforcing edgeTI's commitment to enterprise-grade interoperability, operational resilience, and scalable decision intelligence solutions across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

edgeCore already supports Oracle Database, Oracle applications, and Oracle identity solutions through data, application, and authentication integrations that deliver enhanced situational awareness and a common operating picture. These capabilities also include support to use Oracle Database as an extended cache to optimize cost and performance.

"Organizations tell us they need operational intelligence platforms that can seamlessly integrate at any scale across modern cloud ecosystems while clearly identifying value and efficiencies for financial and business operations," said Scott Lesley, Chief Technology Officer of edgeTI. "Our expanded compatibility with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure enables customers to deliver real-time decision intelligence within OCI environments. As part of the path to client value, we first invested internally in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and then used edgeCore in a modern approach to unify operational data, automate workflows, orchestrate AI-driven processes, and accelerate response capabilities."

edgeTI provides demonstrations and free trial offerings supported on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

About Edge Total Intelligence

edgeTI empowers defense, service providers, and enterprises to operate with real-time clarity in complex, mission-critical environments - delivering integrated capability across the full lifecycle of operations. Uniting edgeCore Digital Twin with its recently acquired portfolio of defense-aligned capabilities, edgeTI enables the orchestration of real-time actions and the achievement of targeted mission outcomes-driving faster, more effective decision-making across defense, industrial, and lifecycle operations in continuously evolving environments.

Traded on: (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I)

Website: https://edgeti.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies

Twitter: www.twitter.com/edge_suite

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "Potential" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the edgeTI, including but not limited to, completion of due diligence by the lender, business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the edgeTI will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition and general economic, and market or business conditions. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Source: Edge Total Intelligence Inc.