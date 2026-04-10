

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's economy stalled in February after contracting in the previous two months, while industrial production expanded at the fastest pace in five months, separate reports from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product remained flat on a monthly basis, reversing a 1.0 percent fall in January, preliminary data revealed.



'Economic activity remained largely unchanged in February 2026 compared with January, with limited changes in several major aggregates,' Asuman Erenel, economist at Statistics Sweden, said.



On a yearly basis, economic growth accelerated to 1.6 percent in February from 0.4 percent in the previous month.



Separate official data showed that the annual industrial output growth quickened to a 5-month high of 7.0 percent in February from 1.6 percent in January. Among sectors, manufacturing production also grew 7.0 percent, and that of mining and quarrying and utility sectors advanced by 6.2 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rebounded strongly by 5.1 percent versus a 6.5 percent decline in January.



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