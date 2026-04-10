April 10th 2026 Update

The SATORP site was affected by incidents that occurred during the night of April 7 to 8, causing damage to one of the refinery's two processing trains. No casualties were reported. As a safety precaution, the units were shut down. An assessment of the consequences for the refinery's operations is currently underway.

TotalEnergies is continuing to monitor the evolution of the situation on the ground and will update you in case of material change. The impact of Middle East conflict on TotalEnergies Activities to date can be found on our Investors website.

* platform jointly owned by Aramco (62.5 %) and TotalEnergies (37.5 %)

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