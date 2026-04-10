Skanska AB: Skanska constructs tech facility in USA for USD 142M, about SEK 1.3 billion

Skanska has signed a contract with an existing client to construct a tech facility in USA. The contract is worth USD 142M, about SEK 1.3 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the first quarter of 2026.

Work will begin in April 2026 and is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2028.

For further information please contact:

Daniela Arellano, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 -213-317-4977

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

Skanska Group uses its knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. We are one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, with 2025 revenue totaling SEK 179 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 25,900 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.