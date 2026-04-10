

SOLNA (dpa-AFX) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK) on Friday said it has signed a contract worth $142 million with an existing client to construct a technology facility in the United States.



The company noted that the contract will be included in its U.S. order bookings for the first quarter of 2026.



Construction work is scheduled to begin in April 2026, with the project expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2028.



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