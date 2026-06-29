Skanska AB: Skanska cancels order for A46 Newark bypass improvement scheme in the UK, worth GBP 297M, about SEK 3.7 billion

Skanska has received a cancellation of the contract from National Highways to deliver the upgrade of a 6.6 kilometer stretch of the A46 Newark bypass in the Midlands region, UK. The cancellation, worth GBP 297M, about SEK 3.7 billion, will reduce the European order bookings in the second quarter of 2026.

For further information please contact:

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

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Skanska Group uses knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. As one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, our 2025 revenue totaled SEK 179 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 25,900 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.