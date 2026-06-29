

SOLNA (dpa-AFX) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK, SKAb.ST), a Swedish construction firm, Monday said that it has signed a 282 million pounds or about 3.5 billion Swedish Kroner contract with AshbyCapital to build 55 Old Broad Street Office Tower, a 23-storey commercial office space, near Liverpool Street Station in London.



The construction is set to start in October 2026 and finish in late 2029. The contract will be booked in Skanska's Europe orders for the second quarter of 2026.



The project is expected to deliver about 25,000 square metres of workspace and 1,400 square metres of retail, food and beverage space in the London financial district.



Skanska said it will handle full construction including mechanical, electrical and public health engineering systems. The deal also includes refurbishment of 65 Old Broad Street, a five-storey building adjacent to the main site.



On the Stockholm stock exchange, shares of Skanska were down 0.46 percent, trading at 257.60 Swedish Kroner on Monday.



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