Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 10.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Bohrer rollen - der Durchbruch-Moment ist da
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CSAR | ISIN: SE0004898799 | Ticker-Symbol: 67T
Frankfurt
10.04.26 | 08:18
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXICON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXICON AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0120,01211:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.04.2026 07:30 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexicon AB: Hexicon completes divestment of the TwinHub Project

STOCKHOLM, Sweden - Hexicon AB (publ) today announced that it has entered into and completed a Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with a leading global provider of advanced maritime and offshore engineering solutions regarding the divestment of the TwinHub project company, Wave Hub Ltd (the "Project") in Cornwall, United Kingdom.

Under the agreement, Hexicon has divested its entire 100% stake in the Project, including associated assets and liabilities, for a total consideration of GBP 1.

Hexicon acquired Wave Hub Ltd in 2021. The site was previously permitted for wave power, and over the past few years Hexicon has progressed significant work to re-permit and adapt the site for a floating offshore wind farm. Following a combination of significant increases in inflationary pressures and supply chain costs, Hexicon recognised an impairment on the Project in December 2025, which was announced in January 2026.

Commenting on the divestment, Hexicon's CEO Marcus Thor said:

"Since early 2024, Hexicon has been focused on divesting the Project to a strategic partner seeking to enter the floating offshore wind sector. We are pleased to have identified a new strategic player, which will enable the site to progress and contribute to the global commercialisation of floating offshore wind

For more information, please contact:

Hexicon's Communications Department
communications@hexicongroup.com

About Hexicon

Hexicon is an early project developer in floating wind, opening new markets in deep water areas, and a technology provider with a patented floating wind design - TwinWind. The dual business model supports the world's transition to sustainable energy. Floating wind is an important part of the future energy mix. It can be deployed quickly and at scale, contributing to the electrification of society at large. Hexicon operates in several markets across Europe, Africa and Asia. Hexicon is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HEXI). Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

www.hexicongroup.com

This information is information that Hexicon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-10 07:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.