Hexicon AB: Hexicon completes divestment of the TwinHub Project

STOCKHOLM, Sweden - Hexicon AB (publ) today announced that it has entered into and completed a Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with a leading global provider of advanced maritime and offshore engineering solutions regarding the divestment of the TwinHub project company, Wave Hub Ltd (the "Project") in Cornwall, United Kingdom.

Under the agreement, Hexicon has divested its entire 100% stake in the Project, including associated assets and liabilities, for a total consideration of GBP 1.

Hexicon acquired Wave Hub Ltd in 2021. The site was previously permitted for wave power, and over the past few years Hexicon has progressed significant work to re-permit and adapt the site for a floating offshore wind farm. Following a combination of significant increases in inflationary pressures and supply chain costs, Hexicon recognised an impairment on the Project in December 2025, which was announced in January 2026.

Commenting on the divestment, Hexicon's CEO Marcus Thor said:

"Since early 2024, Hexicon has been focused on divesting the Project to a strategic partner seeking to enter the floating offshore wind sector. We are pleased to have identified a new strategic player, which will enable the site to progress and contribute to the global commercialisation of floating offshore wind

For more information, please contact:

Hexicon's Communications Department

communications@hexicongroup.com

About Hexicon

Hexicon is an early project developer in floating wind, opening new markets in deep water areas, and a technology provider with a patented floating wind design - TwinWind. The dual business model supports the world's transition to sustainable energy. Floating wind is an important part of the future energy mix. It can be deployed quickly and at scale, contributing to the electrification of society at large. Hexicon operates in several markets across Europe, Africa and Asia. Hexicon is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HEXI). Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

www.hexicongroup.com

This information is information that Hexicon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-10 07:30 CEST.