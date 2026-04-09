Digital Workforce Services Oyj: Inside information: Digital Workforce Services Plc has received a significant order of approximately EUR 2.6 million from a major utility company in the United States

Digital Workforce Services Plc's subsidiary in the United States, has received a significant order from its existing long-term client for professional services worth approximately EUR 2.6 million for the next 12 months. The new order is a continuation of a partnership started first in 2020, whereby Digital Workforce delivers services to support the client in analyzing business process automation potential and developing process automations that execute the client's multi-platform strategy effectively using different technologies while minimizing license costs.

The publicly traded client is one of the largest utility companies in the United States, with more than 9 million private, public, and enterprise customers and more than 28,000 employees. The client operates across multiple states in the United States, delivering essential utilities like electricity and natural gas. Furthermore, they provide, e.g., customized energy solutions and wireless communications to cater to the needs of their nationwide customers.

Contact information:

Digital Workforce Services Plc

Jussi Vasama, CEO

Tel. +358 50 380 9893

Laura Viita, CFO

Tel. +358 50 487 1044

Investor relations | Digital Workforce

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