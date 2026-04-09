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WKN: A3C9BU | ISIN: FI4000513015 | Ticker-Symbol: DQ4
Frankfurt
10.04.26 | 08:07
2,330 Euro
+0,87 % +0,020
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIGITAL WORKFORCE SERVICES OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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DIGITAL WORKFORCE SERVICES OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3602,50012:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.04.2026 18:40 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Digital Workforce Services Oyj: Inside information: Digital Workforce Services Plc has received a significant order of approximately EUR 2.6 million from a major utility company in the United States

Digital Workforce Services Plc's subsidiary in the United States, has received a significant order from its existing long-term client for professional services worth approximately EUR 2.6 million for the next 12 months. The new order is a continuation of a partnership started first in 2020, whereby Digital Workforce delivers services to support the client in analyzing business process automation potential and developing process automations that execute the client's multi-platform strategy effectively using different technologies while minimizing license costs.

The publicly traded client is one of the largest utility companies in the United States, with more than 9 million private, public, and enterprise customers and more than 28,000 employees. The client operates across multiple states in the United States, delivering essential utilities like electricity and natural gas. Furthermore, they provide, e.g., customized energy solutions and wireless communications to cater to the needs of their nationwide customers.

Contact information:

Digital Workforce Services Plc

Jussi Vasama, CEO

Tel. +358 50 380 9893

Laura Viita, CFO

Tel. +358 50 487 1044

Investor relations | Digital Workforce

Certified advisor?

Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy

Tel. +358 50 520 4098

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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