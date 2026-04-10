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WKN: 870935 | ISIN: FR0000121220 | Ticker-Symbol: SJ7
Tradegate
10.04.26 | 11:50
39,480 Euro
-11,60 % -5,180
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SODEXO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SODEXO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,38039,46011:54
39,38039,52011:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.04.2026 07:06 Uhr
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Sodexo SA: Sodexo: Financial Report for First half Fiscal 2026 available

Regulated Information

Issy-les-Moulineaux, April 10, 2026

Sodexo: Financial Report for First half Fiscal 2026 available

Pursuant to Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Sodexo announces that its First half Fiscal 2026 Financial report is available online and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

This document is available on Sodexo's website, www.sodexo.com, under "Regulated information" in the "Investors section". It includes the condensed consolidated financial statements for First half Fiscal 2026 closed on February 28, 2026, the First half activity report, the statement of responsibility for the First half financial report as well as the auditors' report on the limited review of the above-mentioned financial statements.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the leader in Food and Services, shaping better everyday experiences at every moment in life: work, heal, learn and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. With its services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all. Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

  • 24.1 billion euros Fiscal 2025
    consolidated revenues
  • 426,000 employees as at August 31, 2025
    • #2 France-based private employer worldwide
  • 43 countries
  • 80 million consumers served daily
    • 6.5 billion euro in market capitalization
      (as at April 9, 2026)

Contacts

Investor RelationsCorporate Legal
Juliette KLEIN
+33 1 57 75 80 27
juliette.klein@sodexo.com		Olivia GUILLAUME
+33 6 15 20 99 48
olivia.guillaume@sodexo.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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