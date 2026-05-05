

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sodexo S.A (SDXAY, SW.PA, SDXOF) Tuesday said that it has secured a seven-year contract, beginning in June 2026, to manage facilities for Rio Tinto's FIFO villages, homes, and operational sites in Western Australia's Pilbara region, with an option to extend for three more years.



The deal follows a global selection process and replaces a previous 10-year agreement between the two companies, it said in an official statement.



As per the terms of the agreement, Sodexo will deliver essential services such as accommodation, catering, retail, health and wellness programs, cleaning, transport, aerodrome management, and maintenance of buildings and grounds. It also includes maintaining and refurbishing 2,900 houses and over 19,000 FIFO rooms across 25 villages, the French food services and facilities management company added.



Sodexo said that the agreement will continue to support around 2,500 company jobs in Western Australia, including approximately 2,250 positions in the Pilbara region.



On the Paris Exchange, SW.PA ended Monday's trading at 43.54 euros, up 0.22 euros or 0.51 percent.



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