Digital subscription results of AS Ekspress Grupp for the first quarter of 2026

The total number of digital subscriptions of AS Ekspress Grupp increased by 6% in the Baltic States year-over-year (1st quarter: -3%) and totalled 237 136 at the end of March.

The number of digital subscriptions of AS Delfi Meedia that publishes the news portal Delfi, newspapers Maaleht, Eesti Ekspress and several popular magazines increased by 8% year-over-year (1 st quarter: -3%) and totalled 121 407.

quarter: -3%) and totalled 121 407. The number of digital subscriptions of AS Õhtuleht Kirjastus, 50% of which is owned by Ekspress Grupp, remained at the level of the previous year (1 st quarter: -2%) and totalled 23 912.

quarter: -2%) and totalled 23 912. The number of digital subscriptions of Geenius Meedia OÜ decreased by -10% year-over-year (1 st quarter: 4%) and totalled 6504.

quarter: 4%) and totalled 6504. In Latvia, the number of digital subscriptions of Delfi A/S increased by 6% year-over-year (1 st quarter: -13%) and totalled 34 879.

quarter: -13%) and totalled 34 879. In Lithuania, the number of digital subscriptions of Delfi increased by 7% (1st quarter: 2%) and totalled 50 434.

Comments by the Chairman of the Management Board of Ekspress Grupp, Liina Liiv:

"The total number of digital subscriptions of Ekspress Grupp increased by 6% compared to the same period in 2025, reaching 237,136 subscriptions at the end of March. The strongest growth was recorded in Delfi Meedia in Estonia, where subscriptions grew by 8%, and in Delfi Lithuania, where the growth reached 7%.

The first quarter saw a slight decline (-3%) compared to the end of the year, mainly due to the fading impact of year-end campaigns. In addition, higher living costs during the winter months led many households to review their fixed expenses, including media subscriptions, which affected consumers' willingness to take on new subscriptions. We expect a recovery and growth in the subscriber base in the coming quarters as the economic environment improves.

The change in the number of subscriptions at Geenius Meedia reflects ongoing organizational changes within the company. In Latvia, the decline in subscriptions during the first quarter is related to two factors: on the one hand, an adjustment resulting from a contract with a major business customer, and on the other hand, the exceptionally successful sales campaign in the fourth quarter, which raised the comparison base and made a certain decline expected.

We will continue product development and targeted marketing activities in all markets, maintaining a long-term focus on increasing the number of digital subscriptions in all Baltic countries."

Due to the sale of the Lithuanian news portal Lrytas UAB in December 2025, the digital subscription comparative figures as of 31 December 2025 and 31 March 2025 have been adjusted.

Detailed overview of digital subscriptions

31.03.2026 31.12.2025 change 31.03.2025 change AS Delfi Meedia 121 407 124 637 -3% 112 751 8% AS Õhtuleht Kirjastus 23 912 24 284 -2% 24 009 0% Geenius Meedia OÜ 6 504 6 224 4% 7 219 -10% Delfi AS (Latvia) 34 879 40 090 -13% 32 918 6% Delfi UAB (Lithuania) 50 434 49 378 2% 47 341 7% Ekspress Grupp total 237 136 244 613 -3% 224 238 6%

The Group considers only the subscriptions with the value of more than 1 euro per calendar month that are separately invoiced and separately cancellable at any given time as digital subscriptions.

Additional information

Rain Sarapuu

CFO of the Group

rain.sarapuu@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices in Latvia and Estonia, offers digital outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. In addition, the Group companies organize conferences, trainings and events mainly in Estonia and Lithuania but also in Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs about 1000 people.