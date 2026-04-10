Marti Technologies, Inc. ("Marti") (NYSE American: MRT), Türkiye's leading mobility super app, will announce its financial and operational results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 ("2025 Fiscal Year Results") before the U.S. markets open on Monday, April 13, 2026.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Marti's management will host an analyst and investor conference call and live webcast to discuss its 2025 Fiscal Year Results at 3:30 p.m. Istanbul 1:30 p.m. London 8:30 a.m. New York time on Monday, April 13, 2026.

Live webcast can be accessed via:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=PQ0M9Tj5

Participant Dial-In: +1 877-485-3103 +1 201-689-8890

A replay will be available on the Marti Investor Relations website https://ir.marti.tech/ following the call.

Marti's 2025 Fiscal Year Results presentation will be available on the Marti Investor Relations website https://ir.marti.tech/ on April 13, 2026.

About Marti:

Founded in 2018, Marti is Türkiye's leading mobility app, offering a wide variety of transportation services. Marti operates a ride-hailing service that matches riders with car, motorcycle, and taxi drivers; offers delivery services; and operates a large fleet of rental e-mopeds, e-bikes, and e-scooters. All of Marti's offerings are serviced by proprietary software systems and IoT infrastructure. For more information, visit www.marti.tech.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260409223504/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact

Marti Technologies, Inc.

Turgut Yilmaz

investor.relations@marti.tech