Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging restaurant brands, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest Heal Wellness ("Heal") restaurant, opening this Saturday, April 11th, 2026, at 380 Bloor Street West at the iconic intersection of Bloor Street West and Spadina Avenue in Toronto's Bloor Annex neighborhood. This location will be operated by one of our experienced multi-unit franchisees, further advancing Heal's disciplined, asset-light growth strategy in one of Canada's most dynamic urban markets. Heal Wellness is a fast-growing quick-service restaurant ("QSR") brand specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies, built around clean ingredients and a better-for-you lifestyle.





Happy Belly 1

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"This newest opening at Bloor & Spadina reflects our continued focus on pairing proven, multi-unit franchise operators with premier, high-visibility urban trade areas," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly Food Group. "This intersection sits at the heart of downtown Toronto, supported by dense residential towers, major post-secondary institutions, strong daily commuter traffic, and a vibrant retail and food scene. The area's high pedestrian volume, health-conscious demographic, and year-round demand for convenient, better-for-you food options align exceptionally well with Heal's brand positioning."

The Bloor & Spadina trade area is one of Toronto's most active mixed-use corridors, anchored by the University of Toronto's downtown campus, which serves more than 75,000 students, along with major transit lines, national retail brands, fitness and wellness tenants, and a dense population of young professionals. This location offers Heal exceptional brand visibility, strong daily pedestrian traffic, and access to a large, health-conscious student and urban customer base that prioritizes quick, nutritious, and functional food options throughout the day.



Heal Wellness continues to gain momentum as consumer demand for wellness-focused QSR concepts accelerates across major Canadian cities. With a scalable format, strong unit economics, and an expanding network of experienced franchise partners, Heal is well positioned to deepen its presence across the Greater Toronto Area and other key urban markets.

"Heal Wellness continues to expand rapidly across Canada and into the United States, solidifying its position as a leading açaí and smoothie bowl brand. With 36 locations now open and more than 172 in development, Heal contributes to Happy Belly's broader portfolio of 666 contractually committed retail franchise locations across multiple emerging brands in various stages of development, construction, and operation. Our predictable and disciplined growth engine continues to deliver measurable results as we expand our brands across Canada and the U.S. to create long-term value for our shareholders."





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"We are just getting started," added Sean Black.

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands. The Company's portfolio includes Heal Wellness, Rosie's Burgers, Yolks Breakfast, Via Cibo Italian Street Food, and others.





Happy Belly 3

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Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291917

Source: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.