Vancouver, British Columbia and Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3) ("SXGC", "SX2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Joseph (Joe) Seppelt as the Company's Head of Technology & Processing, effective immediately. Mr. Seppelt is an accomplished mineral processing engineer and leader with extensive experience commissioning and operating some of Australia's most technically demanding concentrators. His appointment marks a significant step in advancing the processing and smelting strategy for the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project.

As Head of Technology & Processing and a senior member of SXGC's executive leadership team, Mr. Seppelt will lead the Company's metallurgical testwork programs, processing flowsheet development, and smelting and refining strategy. He will oversee all technical and processing functions across the Sunday Creek project, reporting to the President & CEO.

Mr. Seppelt brings nearly two decades of progressive leadership in mineral processing, with a career spanning greenfield commissioning through to large-scale operational optimisation at BHP Carrapateena, Newcrest's Cadia Valley Operations, Hillgrove Resources' Kanmantoo Copper, and BHP Olympic Dam. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Chemical, Hon.) from the University of Adelaide and is an accredited Six Sigma Black Belt, having undertaken study tours in Japan in Lean manufacturing and Theory of Constraints.

Most recently, Mr. Seppelt served as Acting General Manager at BHP Carrapateena, holding full-site accountability for surface and underground operations during a critical phase of expansion. As Processing Manager at Carrapateena from 2018 to 2025, he led the successful commissioning and ramp-up of the concentrator to nameplate capacity, and delivered the plant expansion from 4 Mtpa to 7 Mtpa - a multi-year program involving new regrind mills, cleaner circuit redesign, tailings dam capacity extension and installation of the HydroFloat coarse particle recovery circuit. He also led the 12Mtpa surface expansion study. His tenure also included a safety transformation that reduced the site's Total Recordable Injury Frequency rate by over half within six months.

Prior to Carrapateena, Mr. Seppelt served as Ore Treatment Manager at Newcrest's Cadia Valley Operations, managing a $200 million annual operating budget across multiple concentrators and delivering a series of high-value debottlenecking and expansion projects. His work at Cadia included the justification and delivery of the first base metal sulphide HydroFloat installation for coarse copper and gold recovery, a major crushing circuit upgrade to debottleneck the ridgeway concentrator, multiple new Vertimill and Jameson cell flotation circuit expansions, and the development of a Prefeasibility Study for the Cadia Molybdenum plant. He also collaborated with the Newcrest marketing team to support long-term customer arrangements with key Japanese smelting groups - experience directly relevant to Sunday Creek's strategic engagement with Japanese processing partners.

Mr. Seppelt began his career at BHP Olympic Dam, progressing through production, metallurgy, and superintendent roles over a six-year period. He is a prolific contributor to peer-reviewed technical literature, with eleven published papers across AusIMM Mill Operators, Flotation and Metplant conferences, covering topics including grinding circuit design, Jameson cell optimisation, coarse particle flotation, and HPGR energy efficiency.

Michael Hudson, President & CEO, commented: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am delighted to welcome Joe Seppelt as Head of Technology & Processing at Southern Cross Gold Consolidated. This is an outstanding appointment for the Company as we advance Sunday Creek's gold and antimony processing strategy toward production.

"Joe's appointment is strategically significant as we advance Sunday Creek's processing and smelting strategy. His hands-on experience commissioning and operating some of Australia's most technically complex concentrators - including delivering a greenfield ramp-up at Carrapateena and executing a multi-stage capacity expansion from 4 to 7 Mtpa - is exactly the calibre of processing leadership that Sunday Creek demands.

"Sunday Creek presents a dual-product processing flowsheet - high-grade gold and strategic antimony - that requires best in class technical leadership. We are developing our gravity and flotation testwork program and evaluating a range of midstream processing pathways. Joe's record at Carrapateena and Cadia demonstrates an exceptional ability to navigate exactly these kinds of complex, multi-stream metallurgical optimisation problems.

"Joe's appointment underscores the calibre of talent our project attracts. As we scale our technical team to match the ambitions of Sunday Creek, his Six Sigma credentials, people leadership, and culture-building track record will be invaluable. This appointment, alongside Ryan Austerberry as COO, gives Southern Cross Gold an exceptional operational and technical executive team capable of executing Sunday Creek's development to world-class standards."

About Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3)

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) is defining a leading gold-antimony project at the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project, located 60 km north of Melbourne. Sunday Creek is a significant gold and antimony drill discovery in a Tier 1 location, with high-grade drill results including 81 composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au from 114.8 km of drilling. The mineralization follows a "Golden Ladder" structure over 12 km of strike length, with structures tested from surface to 1,100 m depth.

Sunday Creek's strategic value is enhanced by its dual-metal profile. The Company has a critical mineral the Western world needs. This has gained increased significance following China's export restrictions on antimony, a critical metal for defence and semiconductor applications. Southern Cross' inclusion in the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and Australia's AUKUS-related legislative changes position it as a potential key Western antimony supplier.

Technical fundamentals further strengthen the investment case, with preliminary metallurgical work showing non-refractory mineralization suitable for conventional processing and gold recoveries of 93% to 98% through gravity and flotation.

With a strong cash position, 1,392 Ha of strategic freehold land ownership, and a large 200 km drill program planned through Q1 2027, SXGC is well-positioned to advance this globally significant gold-antimony discovery in a tier-one jurisdiction, delivering milestone by milestone.

- Ends -

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed", "will", "subject to", "near future", "in the event", "would", "expect", "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive, political, social uncertainties; the state of capital markets, unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant; and other risks described in the Company's documents filed with Canadian or Australian (under code SX2) securities regulatory authorities. You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in filings made by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada or Australia (under code SX2), as applicable, and available for the Company in Canada at www.sedarplus.ca or in Australia at www.asx.com.au (under code SX2). Documents are also available at www.southerncrossgold.com. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

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Source: Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.