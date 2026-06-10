Vancouver, British Columbia and Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3) ("SXGC", "SX2" or the "Company") announces results from seven drill holes from the Apollo and Apollo East prospect from the 100%-owned Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project in Victoria (Figures 1 to 5). Best results included 36.6 m @ 6.5 g/t AuEq (4.0 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 700.0 m in drill hole SDDSC202. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals is interpreted to be approximately 55% to 75% of the sampled thickness for all reported holes.

Four High Level Takeaways:

Best new intersection of 36.6 m @ 6.5 g/t AuEq (4.0 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 700.0 m in SDDSC202, with high grade assays up to 493 g/t Au and 29.1% Sb, with two previously unmodelled high-grade zones adding to the Apollo East vein architecture. SDDSC214W1 returned the most easterly mineralization identified within the main drill area to date (Figure 3), expanding Apollo East a further 20 m east with intersections on new vein sets including 0.5 m @ 251.4 g/t AuEq (232.0 g/t Au, 8.1% Sb) from 605.2 m and individual assays up to 362.0 g/t Au. Shallowest Apollo East results to date in SDDSC217, a ~97 m updip extension confirming strong antimony tenor near surface, with 0.1 m @ 130.6 g/t AuEq (55.8 g/t Au, 31.3% Sb) from 324.9 m. Mineralization continues to step out and grow at depth and along strike, with seven assays exceeding 100 g/t Au and five exceeding 20% Sb across the holes reported, while eleven rigs and 67 pending holes continue the 200,000 m program to Q1 2027.

Michael Hudson, President & CEO, states: "These seven holes continue to do what Sunday Creek does best, growing the system in every direction we test. SDDSC202 delivered a standout 36.6 m at 6.5 g/t AuEq with high grade assays up to 493 g/t gold, while SDDSC214W1 has pushed mineralization to the most easterly position yet identified anywhere on the property, opening up new ground at Apollo East. The shallow, antimony-rich results up to 31.3% Sb in SDDSC217 are equally important, confirming strong critical-metal tenor close to surface. With eleven rigs turning and 67 holes pending, we are only accelerating as we drive toward defining the full extent of this exceptional gold-antimony system."

For Those Who Like the Details - Highlights:

SDDSC202 (Apollo East) - drilled east to west and targeted the Apollo East prospect, intersecting 9 vein sets and 6 high-grade veins, of which 2 were previously not recognised or modelled . 0.2 m @ 58.6 g/t AuEq (34.9 g/t Au, 9.9% Sb) from 538.8 m 36.6 m @ 6.5 g/t AuEq (4.0 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 700.0 m, including: 2.7 m @ 34.0 g/t AuEq (18.4 g/t Au, 6.5% Sb) from 703.0 m 1.5 m @ 27.3 g/t AuEq (25.2 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 712.1 m 0.1 m @ 502.3 g/t AuEq (493.0 g/t Au, 3.9% Sb) from 778.1 m 1.3 m @ 30.6 g/t AuEq (14.9 g/t Au, 6.6% Sb) from 894.3 m, a 50 m step down from SDDSC145 Individual assays included 493.0 g/t Au, 132.0 g/t Au, 106.0 g/t Au with 25.70% Sb, and 29.10% Sb.

SDDSC214 & SDDSC214W1 (Apollo) drilled east to west and targeted the Apollo East and the deeper portions of the Apollo prospect, a daughter hole SDDSC214W1 was completed to achieve appropriate drillhole spacing in Apollo Deeps intersecting 4 vein sets and 3 high-grade vein sets, of which 2 were previously not recognised or modelled , expanding Apollo East 20 m east 0.5 m @ 251.4 g/t AuEq (232.0 g/t Au, 8.1% Sb) from 605.2 m 1.2 m @ 17.8 g/t AuEq (13.9 g/t Au, 1.7% Sb) from 596.3 m 12.1 m @ 4.0 g/t AuEq (3.5 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 634.6 m, including: 1.6 m @ 24.2 g/t AuEq (22.9 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) 2.2 m @ 45.0 g/t AuEq (44.9 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 991.9 m, including: 0.2 m @ 362.3 g/t AuEq (362.0 g/t Au) Individual assays included 362.0 g/t Au, 232.0 g/t Au with 8.11% Sb, and 207.0 g/t Au.

SDDSC217 (Apollo East) was drilled east to west and targeted the shallow upper portion of Apollo East. These results are the shallowest Apollo East results to date and represent a 100 m updip extension 0.9 m @ 31.0 g/t AuEq (12.6 g/t Au, 7.7% Sb) from 312.3 m, including: 0.3 m @ 84.9 g/t AuEq (33.3 g/t Au, 21.6% Sb) 0.1 m @ 130.6 g/t AuEq (55.8 g/t Au, 31.3% Sb) from 324.9 m

SDDSC212 (Apollo East) - drilled east to west to target upper Apollo and to provide control to up-dip extensions of Apollo East. Better results included: 3.0 m @ 2.1 g/t AuEq (1.6 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 432.0 m

SDDSC204 (Apollo Deeps) - drilled east to west and targeted down-dip extension to Apollo Deeps 50 metres below the current exploration target boundaries : 1.3 m @ 4.5 g/t AuEq (4.4 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1,095.5 m 4.5 m @ 1.6 g/t AuEq (1.5 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1,102.0 m

SDDSC209 (Apollo East) - south-to-north control hole, eastern side of the Goliath fault Drilled to validate orientation and offsets in the geological model; dyke intersected several times downhole, providing important control for the eastern margin of the Apollo system.



Drill Hole Discussion

Seven drill holes are reported here targeting the Apollo and Apollo East prospects, drilled in an east-to-west orientation to optimize high intersection angles across the steeply dipping vein architecture, with one south-to-north oriented control hole (SDDSC209) drilled to validate geological controls on the eastern side of the Goliath fault.

Seven (7) individual assays exceeding 100 g/t Au and five (5) individual Sb assays greater than 20% Sb were intersected amongst the seven holes reported showing the continued high-grade growth in Apollo as the exploration continues to step out and expand the known boundaries of the mineralization.

SDDSC202

SDDSC202 was drilled east to west and targeted the Apollo East prospect, intersecting 9 vein sets and 6 high-grade veins, of which 2 were previously not recognised or modelled.

4 individual assays exceeded 100 g/t Au and 3 individual assays exceeded 20% antimony:

106.0 g/t Au & 25.70% Sb over 0.18 m from 704.87 m

132.0 g/t Au & 2.26% Sb over 0.18 m from 712.67 m

493.0 g/t Au & 3.89% Sb over 0.10 m from 778.10 m

102.0 g/t Au & 15.00% Sb over 0.13 m from 785.64 m

91.5 g/t Au & 29.10% Sb over 0.28 m from 704.59 m

81.5 g/t Au & over 0.22 m from 894.64 m - a 50 m step down from SDDSC145 0.5 m @ 2544.5 g/t AuEq (2541.9 g/t Au, 1.1% Sb) from 876.4 m December 9th 2024)

Selected composite highlights include:

0.2 m @ 58.6 g/t AuEq (34.9 g/t Au, 9.9% Sb) from 538.8 m

1.5 m @ 8.7 g/t AuEq (7.6 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 690.6 m

36.6 m @ 6.5 g/t AuEq (4.0 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 700.0 m Including 2.7 m @ 34.0 g/t AuEq (18.4 g/t Au, 6.5% Sb) from 703.0 m Including 1.5 m @ 27.3 g/t AuEq (25.2 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 712.1 m Including 2.4 m @ 12.3 g/t AuEq (9.4 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 723.6 m

2.3 m @ 5.5 g/t AuEq (4.9 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 750.5 m

0.1 m @ 502.3 g/t AuEq (493.0 g/t Au, 3.9% Sb) from 778.1 m

1.5 m @ 12.8 g/t AuEq (9.2 g/t Au, 1.5% Sb) from 784.3 m Including 0.8 m @ 22.9 g/t AuEq (16.4 g/t Au, 2.7% Sb) from 785.0 m

2.1 m @ 11.9 g/t AuEq (5.0 g/t Au, 2.9% Sb) from 789.0 m

1.3 m @ 30.6 g/t AuEq (14.9 g/t Au, 6.6% Sb) from 894.3 m Including 0.9 m @ 42.4 g/t AuEq (20.4 g/t Au, 9.2% Sb) from 894.6 m



SDDSC204

SDDSC204 was drilled east to west and targeted down-dip extension to Apollo Deeps 50 metres below the current exploration target boundaries (Exploration Target March 3rd 2025). This drillhole intersected a faulted block of altered sediment and dyke which reduced the potential mineralization window within the drillhole. SDDSC0204 did however provide valuable geological controls at depth and additional drillhole locations will be utilised for future Apollo Deeps drilling to allow for efficient testing. Selected composite highlights include:

1.3 m @ 4.5 g/t AuEq (4.4 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1095.5 m

4.5 m @ 1.6 g/t AuEq (1.5 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 1102.0 m

SDDSC209

SDDSC209 was drilled south to north as a control hole on the eastern side of the Goliath fault, designed to test orientation and offsets used in the geological model rather than to deliver a primary mineralised intersection. Dyke was intersected several times downhole providing important geological control for the eastern margin of the Apollo system.

SDDSC212

SDDSC212 was drilled east to west to target upper Apollo and to provide control to up-dip extensions of Apollo East. Selected composite highlights include:

3.0 m @ 2.1 g/t AuEq (1.6 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 432.0 m

SDDSC214 & SDDSC214w1

SDDSC214 was drilled east to west and targeted the Apollo East and the deeper portions of the Apollo prospect, a daughter hole SDDSC214W1 was completed to achieve appropriate drillhole spacing in Apollo Deeps intersecting 4 vein sets and 3 high-grade veins, of which 2 were previously not recognised or modelled, expanding Apollo East 20 m east. Three individual assays exceeded 100 g/t Au:

232.0 g/t Au & 8.11% Sb over 0.47 m from 605.18 m

207.0 g/t Au & 0.08% Sb over 0.14 m from 992.72 m

362.0 g/t Au & 0.13% Sb over 0.18 m from 993.97 m

Selected composite highlights include:

1.2 m @ 17.8 g/t AuEq (13.9 g/t Au, 1.7% Sb) from 596.3 m Including 0.2 m @ 87.2 g/t AuEq (71.2 g/t Au, 6.7% Sb) from 596.3 m

0.5 m @ 251.4 g/t AuEq (232.0 g/t Au, 8.1% Sb) from 605.2 m

12.1 m @ 4.0 g/t AuEq (3.5 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 634.6 m Including 1.6 m @ 24.2 g/t AuEq (22.9 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 634.6 m

2.2 m @ 45.0 g/t AuEq (44.9 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 991.9 m Including 0.5 m @ 64.5 g/t AuEq (64.4 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 992.3 m Including 0.2 m @ 362.3 g/t AuEq (362.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 994.0 m



SDDSC217

SDDSC217 was drilled east to west and targeted the shallow upper portion of Apollo East. These results are the shallowest Apollo East results to date and represent a 100 m updip extension of the A157 veinset and SDDSC179 (0.4 m @ 14.0 g/t AuEq (12.4 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 368.3 m December 17th 2025)

Two individual assays exceeded 20% antimony, highlighting the high antimony presence in the shallow part of the system, including:

21.60% Sb & 33.3 g/t Au over 0.33 m from 312.28 m

31.30% Sb & 55.8 g/t Au over 0.13 m from 324.90 m

Selected composite highlights include:

0.9 m @ 31.0 g/t AuEq (12.6 g/t Au, 7.7% Sb) from 312.3 m Including 0.3 m @ 84.9 g/t AuEq (33.3 g/t Au, 21.6% Sb) from 312.3 m

0.1 m @ 130.6 g/t AuEq (55.8 g/t Au, 31.3% Sb) from 324.9 m

Pending Results and Update

Eleven drill rigs are currently operational on the Sunday Creek project. Results are pending from 67 holes currently being processed and analyzed including eleven holes that are actively being drilled and two abandoned hole (Figure 2). The Company continues its ongoing 200,000 m drill program through to Q1 2027.

About Sunday Creek

The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne within 16,900 hectares ("Ha") of granted exploration tenements. SXGC is also the freehold landholder of 1,392 Ha that forms the key portion in and around the main drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project.

Gold and antimony form in a relay of vein sets that cut across a steeply dipping zone of intensely altered rocks (the "host"). These vein sets are like a "Golden Ladder" structure where the main host extends between the side rails deep into the earth, with multiple cross-cutting vein sets that host the gold forming the rungs. At Apollo, Golden Dyke and Rising Sun these individual 'rungs' have been defined over 600 m depth extent from surface to over 1,200 m below surface, are 2.5 m to 3.5 m wide (median widths) (and up to 10 m), and 20 m to 100 m in strike.

Cumulatively, 262 drill holes for 123,974.14 m have been reported from Sunday Creek since late 2020. This amount includes five holes for 929 m that have been drilled for geotechnical purposes and 22 holes for 2,972.92m that were abandoned due to deviation or hole conditions. Fourteen drill holes for 2,383 m have been reported regionally outside of the main Sunday Creek drill area with eleven additional regional holes currently being processed. A total of 64 historic drill holes for 5,599 m were completed from the late 1960s to 2008. The project now contains a total of ninety-six (96) composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au and eighty (80) composite intersections between 50 g/t and 100 g/t Au, and one-hundred and twelve (112) composite intersections exceeding 10% Sb by applying a 1 m (down hole length) @ 5 g/t AuEq lower cut.

Southern Cross Gold's systematic drill program is strategically targeting these significant vein formations, which are currently defined over 1,550 m strike of the host dyke/sediment ("rails of the ladder") from Christina to Apollo prospects, of which approximately 650 m has been more intensively drill tested (Golden Dyke to Apollo). At least 115 'rungs' have been defined to date, defined by high-grade intercepts (20 g/t Au to >7,330 g/t Au) along with lower grade edges. Ongoing step-out drilling is aiming to uncover the potential extent of this mineralized system (Figure 2).

Geologically, the project is located within the Melbourne Structural Zone in the Lachlan Fold Belt. The regional host to the Sunday Creek mineralization is an interbedded turbidite sequence of siltstones and minor sandstones metamorphosed to sub-greenschist facies and folded into a set of open north-west trending folds.

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations and videos all available on the SXGC website. These data, along with an interview on these results with President & CEO/Managing Director Michael Hudson can be viewed at www.southerncrossgold.com.

No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. However, during future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed. The Company notes that due to rounding of assay results to one significant figure, minor variations in calculated composite grades may occur.

Figures 1 to 5 show project location, plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 1 to 3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported individually as estimated true widths ("ETW"), otherwise they are interpreted to be approximately 55% to 75% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width.

Critical Metal Epizonal Gold-Antimony Deposits

Sunday Creek (Figure 5) is an epizonal gold-antimony deposit formed in the late Devonian (like Fosterville, Costerfield and Redcastle), 60 million years later than mesozonal gold systems formed in Victoria (for example Ballarat and Bendigo). Epizonal deposits are a form of orogenic gold deposit classified according to their depth of formation: epizonal (<6 km), mesozonal (6 km to 12 km) and hypozonal (>12 km).

Epizonal deposits in Victoria often have associated high levels of the critical metal, antimony, and Sunday Creek is no exception. China claims a 56 per cent share of global mined supplies of antimony, according to a 2023 European Union study. Antimony features highly on the critical minerals lists of many countries including Australia, the United States of America, Canada, Japan and the European Union. Australia ranks seventh for antimony production despite all production coming from a single mine at Costerfield in Victoria, located nearby to all SXGC projects. Antimony alloys with lead and tin which results in improved properties for solders, munitions, bearings and batteries. Antimony is a prominent additive for halogen-containing flame retardants. Adequate supplies of antimony are critical to the world's energy transition, and to the high-tech industry, especially the semi-conductor and defence sectors where it is a critical additive to primers in munitions.

Antimony represents approximately 21% to 24% in situ recoverable value of Sunday Creek at an AuEq of 2.39 ratio.

About Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3)

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF), is defining a leading gold-antimony project at the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project, located 60 km north of Melbourne. Sunday Creek is a significant gold and antimony drill discovery in a Tier 1 location, with high-grade drill results including 96 composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au from 129,573 km of drilling. The mineralization follows a "Golden Ladder" structure over 12 km of strike length, with structures tested from surface to 1,100 m depth.

Sunday Creek's strategic value is enhanced by its dual-metal profile. The Company has a critical mineral the Western world needs. This has gained increased significance following China's export restrictions on antimony, a critical metal for defence and semiconductor applications. Southern Cross' inclusion in the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and Australia's AUKUS-related legislative changes position it as a potential key Western antimony supplier.

Technical fundamentals further strengthen the investment case, with preliminary metallurgical work showing non-refractory mineralization suitable for conventional processing and gold recoveries of 93% to 98% through gravity and flotation.

With a strong cash position, 1,392 Ha of strategic freehold land ownership, and a large 200 km drill program planned through Q1 2027, SXGC is well-positioned to advance this globally significant gold-antimony discovery in a tier-one jurisdiction, delivering milestone by milestone.

- Ends -

For ASX Compliance: This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.

NI 43-101 Technical Background and Qualified Person

Kenneth Bush, Head of Exploration for SXGC, a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Registered Professional Geologist in the fields of Mining and Exploration (#10315), is the Qualified Person as defined by the NI 43-101. They have prepared, reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

SXGC considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered and sold at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Alkane Resources (previously Mandalay Resources) contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Resources Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

SXGC considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its 2024 End of Year Mineral Reserves and Resources Press Release, dated February 20, 2025. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2024 production costs, using a gold price of US$2,500 per ounce, an antimony price of US$19,000 per tonne and 2024 total year metal recoveries of 91% for gold and 92% for antimony, and is as follows:

AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 × Sb (%)

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXGC considers that a AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 × Sb (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

JORC Competent Person Statement

Information in this announcement that relates to new exploration results contained in this report is based on information compiled by Mr Kenneth Bush a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Registered Professional Geologist in the fields of Mining and Exploration (#10315). Mr Bush has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Bush is Head of Exploration of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited and consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

Certain information in this announcement that relates to prior exploration results is extracted from the Independent Geologist's Report dated 11 December 2024 which was issued with the consent of the Competent Person, Mr Steven Tambanis. The report is included in the Company's prospectus dated 11 December 2024 and is available at www.asx.com.au under code "SX2". The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information related to exploration results included in the original market announcement. The Company confirms that the form and context of the Competent Persons' findings in relation to the report have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

Certain information in this announcement also relates to prior drill hole exploration results, extracted from the following announcements, which are available to view on www.southerncrossgold.com:

4 October, 2022 SDDSC046, 20 October, 2022 SDDSC049, 5 September, 2023 SDDSC077B, 12 October, 2023 SDDLV003 & 4, 23 October, 2023 SDDSC082, 9 November, 2023 SDDSC091, 14 December, 2023 SDDSC092, 5 March, 2024 SDDSC107, 30 May, 2024 SDDSC117, 13 June, 2024 SDDSC118, 5 September, 2024 SDDSC130, 28 October, 2024 SDDSC137W2, 28 November, 2024 SDDSC141, 9 December, 2024 SDDSC145, 18 December, 2024 SDDSC129 & 144, 28 May, 2025 SDDSC161, 16 June, 2025 SDDSC162, 26 August, 2025 SDDSC171, 8 September, 2025 SDDSC170A,

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original document/announcement and the Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed", "will", "subject to", "near future", "in the event", "would", "expect", "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive, political, social uncertainties; the state of capital markets, unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant; and other risks described in the Company's documents filed with Canadian or Australian (under code SX2) securities regulatory authorities. You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in filings made by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada or Australia (under code SX2), as applicable, and available for the Company in Canada at www.sedarplus.ca or in Australia at www.asx.com.au (under code SX2). Documents are also available at www.southerncrossgold.com The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.





Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected results from holes SDDSC202, SDDSC204, SDDSC209, SDDSC212, SDDSC214, SDDSC214W1 and SDDSC217 reported here (dark blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected prior reported drill holes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/300850_b0565beae4404acc_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected drill hole traces from holes SDDSC202, SDDSC204, SDDSC209, SDDSC212, SDDSC214, SDDSC214W1 and SDDSC217 reported here (black trace), with prior reported drill holes (grey trace) and currently drilling and assays pending hole traces (dark blue).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/300850_b0565beae4404acc_002full.jpg

Figure 3: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host looking towards the NW (striking 56 degrees) indicating mineralized vein sets. Showing holes SDDSC202, SDDSC204, SDDSC209, SDDSC212, SDDSC214, SDDSC214W1 and SDDSC217 reported here (dark blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected intersections and prior reported drill holes. The vertical extents of the vein sets are limited by proximity to drill hole pierce points.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/300850_b0565beae4404acc_003full.jpg





Figure 4: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000 m to 7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo. Map in GDA94/ MGA Zone 55.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/300850_b0565beae4404acc_004full.jpg





Figure 5: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with the 100% owned Redcastle Gold-Antimony Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11541/300850_b0565beae4404acc_005full.jpg

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.

This Release Hole ID Depth (m) Prospect East

GDA94 Z55 North

GDA94 Z55 Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth

GDA94 Z55 SDDSC202 947.76 Apollo 331596.2 5867936.6 345.6 -43.4 266.9 SDDSC204 1208.3 Apollo 331615.6 5867952.4 346.5 -58.2 270.4 SDDSC209 271.58 Apollo East 331463.3 5867746.4 341.2 -30.5 34 SDDSC212 438.7 Apollo East 331464.9 5867866.4 333.2 -33.2 261.3 SDDSC214 431.6 Apollo 331615.6 5867951.1 346.94 -55.2 268.9 SDDSC214W1 1043.5 Apollo 331615.6 5867951.1 346.94 -55.2 268.9 SDDSC217 490.7 Apollo East 331481.2 5867839.5 335.4 -25 261.9 Currently being processed and analyzed Hole ID Depth (m) Prospect East

GDA94 Z55 North

GDA94 Z55 Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth

GDA94 Z55 SDDSC201 321.4 Rising Sun 330948.3 5868003.4 313.3 -28.9 231.3 SDDSC205 1211.4 Rising Sun 330339.8 5867858.5 276.8 -64.6 75.8 SDDSC207 584.25 Christina 330094.8 5867459.3 278.3 -48.8 20.7 SDDSC213 941.44 Golden Dyke 330094.2 5867458.6 278.3 -62.6 14.6 SDDSC215 476.39 Regional 331603.6 5867183.7 304.9 -38.2 15.4 SDDSC216A 572.36 Golden Dyke 330701.2 5867880.5 299.6 -46.1 250.6 SDDSC218 796.99 Golden Dyke 330813.6 5867847.5 301.1 -47.6 265.5 SDDSC219 392.2 Golden Dyke 330701.5 5867880.3 299.6 -49.2 247.8 SDDSC220 716.7 Christina 329779.1 5867552.6 286.59 -26.5 70.5 SDDSC221 926.54 Golden Dyke 330754.1 5867733 307 -50.6 285.3 SDDSC222 792.29 Apollo 331596.1 5867936.9 345.43 -51.5 267.7 SDDSC222W1 1065.5 Apollo 331596.1 5867936.9 345.43 -51.5 267.7 SDDSC223 435.25 Apollo East 331483 5867839.8 335.72 -33.9 262.2 SDDSC224 496.9 Golden Dyke 330700.6 5867879.9 299.62 -36.8 246.6 SDDSC225 992.82 Christina 330754.5 5867733 306.93 -52.9 284.8 SDDSC226 826.1 Rising Sun 331276.9 5867121.1 289.09 -56.4 336.5 SDDSC226A In Progress plan 1900 m Rising Sun 331278.1 5867112.6 289.16 -56.8 330.4 SDDSC226W1 603.9 Rising Sun 331276.9 5867121.1 289.09 -56.4 336.5 SDDSC227 412 Apollo East 331483.8 5867840.3 335.83 -36.6 266.5 SDDSC228 447.8 Golden Dyke 330700.9 5867880.2 299.48 -47.1 245.2 SDDSC229 541.8 Golden Dyke 330813.6 5867847.5 301.1 -48.5 266.9 SDDSC230 1129.3 Rising Sun 330353.9 5867861.1 277.2 -65.1 77 SDDSC230W1 1415 Rising Sun 330353.9 5867861.1 277.2 -65.1 77 SDDSC231 1196.4 Rising Sun 330339.6 5867858.6 277 -70.3 71.1 SDDSC232 516.5 Christina 329777.6 5867552.2 286.76 -34.1 65.7 SDDSC233 445.94 Golden Dyke 330700.8 5867880.1 299.55 -40.7 245 SDDSC234 449 Apollo East 331484.5 5867840.3 335.75 -46.1 266.1 SDDSC235 In Progress plan 1500 m Christina 329776.6 5867552 286.8 -44.7 63.2 SDDSC236 650.1 Golden Dyke 330813.6 5867847.5 301.1 -49.4 263.6 SDDSC237 359 Golden Dyke 330700.4 5867880.1 299.67 -43.2 245.7 SDDSC237W1 510.47 Golden Dyke 330700.4 5867880.1 299.67 -43.2 299.7 SDDSC239 915.63 Golden Dyke 330753.1 5867731.5 306.9 -31 270.2 SDDSC240 In Progress plan 1250 m Rising Sun 330353.9 5867861.1 277.2 -58.3 73.9 SDDSC241 418.6 Golden Dyke 330700.9 5867879.7 299.8 -39.1 243.5 SDDSC242A 370.8 Golden Dyke 330814 5867848 301 -45.7 255.1 SDDSC242AW1 600 Golden Dyke 330814 5867848 301 0 0 SDDSC243 1037.9 Apollo 331615.8 5867951.1 346.99 -59.5 269 SDDSC245 548.8 Regional 331533.7 5867845.3 341.2 -40.7 156.1 SDDSC246 760.3 Golden Dyke 330753.7 5867731.8 306.73 -39.5 274.6 SDDSC247 193.6 Golden Dyke 330772.2 5867889.6 295.73 -32.3 248.5 SDDSC248 572.5 Apollo 331291.3 5867825.7 316.38 -40.9 269.8 SDDSC249 190 Golden Dyke 330772.7 5867889.6 295.74 -36.7 245.9 SDDSC250 199.8 Golden Dyke 330772.4 5867889.9 295.7 -36.9 252.3 SDDSC251 120.4 Apollo 331532.6 5867847.5 340.85 -31.9 270.4 SDDSC251A 306.7 Apollo 331532.8 5867847.9 340.89 -31.7 273.7 SDDSC252 200 Golden Dyke 330772.7 5867889.9 295.68 -40 249.9 SDDSC253 349.4 Apollo 331595.8 5867936.9 345.63 -53.8 267.8 SDDSC253W1 In Progress plan 1050 m Apollo 331595.8 5867936.9 345.63 -53.8 267.8 SDDSC255 540 Golden Dyke 330773 5867890 295.56 -41.4 251.2 SDDSC256 In Progress plan 450 m Golden Dyke 330775.7 5867890.8 295.4093 -31.2 246 SDDSC257 In Progress plan 830 m Golden Dyke 330813.6 5867847.5 301.1 -43 263.8 SDDSC259 In Progress plan 830 m Golden Dyke 330754.1 5867733.3 306.9 -43.6 273.6 SDDSC261 In Progress plan 1015 m Apollo 331615.6 5867951 346.8 45.1 266.3 Regional holes currently being processed and analyzed Hole ID Depth (m) Prospect East

GDA94 Z55 North

GDA94 Z55 Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth

GDA94 Z55 SDDRE016 410.45 Redcastle 302735 5927298 217 -50.3 67.7 SDDRE017 359.8 Beautiful Venus 305388.6 5926618 206.62 -50.9 68.9 SDDTS009 506 Tonstall 336984.3 5870557.1 524.7 -28.3 285 SDDTS008 511.37 Tonstall 336992.9 5870558.4 524 -35 29 SDDTS010 535.79 Tonstall 336993.7 5870557.9 524.1 -37 44.4 SDDTS011 401.32 Tonstall 336992.1 5870557.3 524.1 -43 18 SDDCN002 350 Consols 336041 5870691 484 -37 241 SDDLV005A 420 Leviathan 334580 5870167 555.4 -31 206 SDDLV005 32.4 Leviathan 334580 5870167 555 -33 206 SDDLV006 In Progress plan 570 m Leviathan 334580 5870167 555.4 -47 152 SDDCN003 In Progress plan 400 m Consols 336043.5 5870690 484.1193 -36 130 Abandoned drill holes currently being processed and analyzed Hole ID Depth (m) Prospect East

GDA94 Z55 North

GDA94 Z55 Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth

GDA94 Z55 SDDSC216 131.2 Golden Dyke 330701 5867880.5 299.42 -46.3 252.5 SDDSC242 20.65 Golden Dyke 330814 5867848 301 -45.7 255.1

Table 2: Table of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC202, SDDSC204, SDDSC209, SDDSC212, SDDSC214, SDDSC214W1 and SDDSC217 with two cutoff criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m. Significant intersections and interval depths are rounded to one decimal place.

Hole number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t SDDSC202 538.8 539.0 0.2 34.9 9.9 58.6 SDDSC202 690.6 692.1 1.5 7.6 0.4 8.7 SDDSC202 700.0 736.6 36.6 4.0 1.0 6.5 Including 703.0 705.6 2.7 18.4 6.5 34.0 Including 709.7 711.0 1.4 2.0 0.7 3.7 Including 712.1 713.6 1.5 25.2 0.9 27.3 Including 717.1 717.6 0.5 10.0 1.5 13.6 Including 723.6 726.0 2.4 9.4 1.2 12.3 Including 727.9 728.4 0.5 8.6 0.8 10.5 SDDSC202 750.5 752.8 2.3 4.9 0.2 5.5 Including 750.5 752.0 1.5 5.3 0.2 5.9 SDDSC202 759.3 760.8 1.6 1.9 0.8 4.0 SDDSC202 763.3 766.0 2.7 0.9 0.7 2.6 SDDSC202 778.1 778.2 0.1 493.0 3.9 502.3 SDDSC202 784.3 785.8 1.5 9.2 1.5 12.8 Including 785.0 785.8 0.8 16.4 2.7 22.9 SDDSC202 789.0 791.1 2.1 5.0 2.9 11.9 SDDSC202 894.3 895.6 1.3 14.9 6.6 30.6 Including 894.6 895.6 0.9 20.4 9.2 42.4 SDDSC204 1095.5 1096.8 1.3 4.4 0.0 4.5 SDDSC204 1102.0 1106.5 4.5 1.5 0.0 1.6 SDDSC212 356.7 359.2 2.5 0.9 0.0 0.9 SDDSC212 432.0 435.0 3.0 1.6 0.2 2.1 SDDSC212 437.5 438.7 1.2 1.7 0.0 1.8 SDDSC214W1 596.3 597.5 1.2 13.9 1.7 17.8 Including 596.3 596.6 0.2 71.2 6.7 87.2 SDDSC214W1 605.2 605.7 0.5 232.0 8.1 251.4 SDDSC214W1 634.6 646.6 12.1 3.5 0.2 4.0 Including 634.6 636.1 1.6 22.9 0.5 24.2 SDDSC214W1 657.1 660.6 3.5 0.3 0.2 0.7 SDDSC214W1 665.1 667.7 2.6 0.4 0.2 0.8 SDDSC214W1 713.0 715.4 2.4 0.6 0.2 1.0 SDDSC214W1 760.3 760.6 0.3 10.0 0.0 10.0 SDDSC214W1 830.3 831.9 1.6 1.0 0.1 1.4 SDDSC214W1 991.9 994.2 2.2 44.9 0.0 45.0 Including 992.3 992.9 0.5 64.4 0.0 64.5 Including 994.0 994.2 0.2 362.0 0.1 362.3 SDDSC214W1 1036.5 1036.6 0.1 25.0 0.0 25.0 SDDSC217 312.3 313.2 0.9 12.6 7.7 31.0 Including 312.3 312.6 0.3 33.3 21.6 84.9 SDDSC217 324.9 325.0 0.1 55.8 31.3 130.6 SDDSC217 330.2 330.7 0.5 3.9 1.6 7.6

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC202, SDDSC204, SDDSC209, SDDSC212, SDDSC214, SDDSC214W1 and SDDSC217 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq. Individual assay and sample intervals are reported to two decimal places.

Hole number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t SDDSC202 267.63 268.52 0.89 0.14 0.00 0.1 SDDSC202 506.66 507.28 0.62 0.17 0.00 0.2 SDDSC202 507.28 507.42 0.14 0.24 0.00 0.2 SDDSC202 509.65 510.43 0.78 0.28 0.00 0.3 SDDSC202 510.43 511.7 1.27 0.12 0.00 0.1 SDDSC202 528.56 529.8 1.24 0.11 0.04 0.2 SDDSC202 529.8 530.83 1.03 0.29 0.01 0.3 SDDSC202 530.83 530.95 0.12 8.72 0.01 8.7 SDDSC202 534.9 535.8 0.9 0.3 0.06 0.4 SDDSC202 535.96 536.39 0.43 0.11 0.03 0.2 SDDSC202 537.12 537.3 0.18 0.1 0.01 0.1 SDDSC202 538.75 538.96 0.21 34.9 9.91 58.6 SDDSC202 538.96 539.7 0.74 0.79 0.04 0.9 SDDSC202 557.21 557.95 0.74 -0.01 0.05 0.1 SDDSC202 557.95 558.1 0.15 1.56 0.07 1.7 SDDSC202 559.98 560.98 1 0.13 0.01 0.1 SDDSC202 560.98 561.46 0.48 0.15 0.00 0.2 SDDSC202 562.6 562.75 0.15 1.84 0.01 1.9 SDDSC202 563.45 563.7 0.25 0.16 0.00 0.2 SDDSC202 568.29 569.59 1.3 0.13 0.01 0.1 SDDSC202 574.97 575.91 0.94 0.16 0.00 0.2 SDDSC202 582.1 583.11 1.01 0.48 0.01 0.5 SDDSC202 583.11 583.79 0.68 1.17 0.01 1.2 SDDSC202 583.79 584.5 0.71 1.07 0.01 1.1 SDDSC202 584.5 584.65 0.15 0.79 0.01 0.8 SDDSC202 584.65 585.45 0.8 0.24 0.00 0.2 SDDSC202 586.05 587.05 1 0.24 0.00 0.2 SDDSC202 587.05 588.3 1.25 0.52 0.00 0.5 SDDSC202 589 589.45 0.45 0.48 0.00 0.5 SDDSC202 590.96 591.25 0.29 0.15 0.00 0.2 SDDSC202 591.25 592.17 0.92 0.14 0.00 0.1 SDDSC202 592.17 592.59 0.42 0.88 0.00 0.9 SDDSC202 592.59 593.63 1.04 0.1 0.00 0.1 SDDSC202 597.2 598.2 1 0.27 0.00 0.3 SDDSC202 598.2 599 0.8 0.31 0.00 0.3 SDDSC202 599 599.7 0.7 0.15 0.00 0.2 SDDSC202 613.8 614.49 0.69 0.24 0.00 0.2 SDDSC202 671.58 672.39 0.81 0.12 0.00 0.1 SDDSC202 685.55 685.65 0.1 0.15 0.35 1.0 SDDSC202 686.34 686.71 0.37 0.27 0.00 0.3 SDDSC202 688.74 689.53 0.79 0.09 0.02 0.1 SDDSC202 689.53 690.1 0.57 0.14 0.02 0.2 SDDSC202 690.1 690.6 0.5 0.1 0.01 0.1 SDDSC202 690.6 690.75 0.15 36.3 1.48 39.8 SDDSC202 690.75 691.01 0.26 2.21 0.18 2.6 SDDSC202 691.01 691.43 0.42 0.77 0.06 0.9 SDDSC202 691.43 691.68 0.25 1.03 0.24 1.6 SDDSC202 691.68 692.08 0.4 11.7 0.76 13.5 SDDSC202 692.08 693.31 1.23 0.17 0.01 0.2 SDDSC202 693.31 693.8 0.49 0.4 0.02 0.5 SDDSC202 694.57 695.35 0.78 0.16 0.04 0.3 SDDSC202 695.35 696.35 1 0.03 0.03 0.1 SDDSC202 697.07 697.76 0.69 0.13 0.01 0.2 SDDSC202 698.72 699 0.28 0.1 0.01 0.1 SDDSC202 699 700 1 0.17 0.01 0.2 SDDSC202 700 700.52 0.52 0.78 0.10 1.0 SDDSC202 700.52 701 0.48 0.16 0.03 0.2 SDDSC202 701 701.17 0.17 0.69 0.03 0.8 SDDSC202 701.17 701.42 0.25 0.78 0.03 0.8 SDDSC202 701.42 701.96 0.54 0.6 0.73 2.3 SDDSC202 701.96 702.09 0.13 0.37 0.83 2.4 SDDSC202 702.09 702.95 0.86 0.18 0.13 0.5 SDDSC202 702.95 703.42 0.47 3.21 1.02 5.6 SDDSC202 703.42 703.79 0.37 2.45 0.81 4.4 SDDSC202 703.79 704.41 0.62 0.17 0.05 0.3 SDDSC202 704.41 704.59 0.18 5.81 16.70 45.7 SDDSC202 704.59 704.87 0.28 91.5 29.10 161.0 SDDSC202 704.87 705.05 0.18 106 25.70 167.4 SDDSC202 705.05 705.5 0.45 1.54 1.15 4.3 SDDSC202 705.5 705.63 0.13 2.13 2.89 9.0 SDDSC202 705.63 706.93 1.3 0.89 0.63 2.4 SDDSC202 706.93 707.71 0.78 0.94 0.15 1.3 SDDSC202 707.71 708.1 0.39 0.36 0.10 0.6 SDDSC202 708.1 708.24 0.14 5.78 1.37 9.1 SDDSC202 708.24 709.1 0.86 0.6 0.47 1.7 SDDSC202 709.1 709.68 0.58 0.62 0.24 1.2 SDDSC202 709.68 709.78 0.1 3.4 1.18 6.2 SDDSC202 709.78 710.29 0.51 0.32 0.24 0.9 SDDSC202 710.29 711.03 0.74 3.01 0.98 5.4 SDDSC202 711.03 712.1 1.07 0.29 0.17 0.7 SDDSC202 712.1 712.3 0.2 15.8 1.17 18.6 SDDSC202 712.3 712.67 0.37 14.4 0.80 16.3 SDDSC202 712.67 712.85 0.18 132 2.26 137.4 SDDSC202 712.85 713.2 0.35 2.81 0.54 4.1 SDDSC202 713.2 713.6 0.4 11.3 0.53 12.6 SDDSC202 713.6 714.6 1 0.66 1.15 3.4 SDDSC202 714.6 715.67 1.07 0.97 0.39 1.9 SDDSC202 715.67 716.56 0.89 1.11 0.57 2.5 SDDSC202 716.56 717.13 0.57 0.35 0.14 0.7 SDDSC202 717.13 717.63 0.5 9.95 1.54 13.6 SDDSC202 717.63 718.93 1.3 1.31 0.13 1.6 SDDSC202 718.93 719.8 0.87 0.61 1.61 4.5 SDDSC202 719.8 720.05 0.25 0.75 2.89 7.7 SDDSC202 720.05 721.35 1.3 0.26 0.33 1.0 SDDSC202 721.35 722.31 0.96 0.56 0.22 1.1 SDDSC202 722.31 722.41 0.1 2.28 7.38 19.9 SDDSC202 722.41 723.39 0.98 0.6 0.95 2.9 SDDSC202 723.39 723.57 0.18 0.94 1.02 3.4 SDDSC202 723.57 724.2 0.63 9.55 1.14 12.3 SDDSC202 724.2 725.32 1.12 12.6 1.46 16.1 SDDSC202 725.32 725.95 0.63 3.63 0.76 5.4 SDDSC202 725.95 726.69 0.74 0.2 0.06 0.3 SDDSC202 726.69 727.92 1.23 2.94 0.39 3.9 SDDSC202 727.92 728.4 0.48 8.62 0.79 10.5 SDDSC202 728.4 728.75 0.35 0.52 1.06 3.1 SDDSC202 728.75 729.74 0.99 0.66 0.71 2.4 SDDSC202 729.74 729.87 0.13 10.7 0.20 11.2 SDDSC202 729.87 730.67 0.8 0.35 0.69 2.0 SDDSC202 730.67 731.94 1.27 0.96 0.36 1.8 SDDSC202 731.94 733.05 1.11 0.41 0.39 1.3 SDDSC202 733.05 733.27 0.22 1.15 1.71 5.2 SDDSC202 733.27 734.41 1.14 0.43 0.08 0.6 SDDSC202 734.41 735.31 0.9 0.49 0.11 0.8 SDDSC202 735.31 735.71 0.4 1.06 0.21 1.6 SDDSC202 735.71 736.11 0.4 6.56 0.04 6.6 SDDSC202 736.11 736.29 0.18 5.81 0.10 6.0 SDDSC202 736.29 736.59 0.3 2.91 0.12 3.2 SDDSC202 750.15 750.52 0.37 0.15 0.02 0.2 SDDSC202 750.52 750.89 0.37 7.98 0.18 8.4 SDDSC202 750.89 751.89 1 0.42 0.05 0.5 SDDSC202 751.89 752.03 0.14 33.4 1.69 37.4 SDDSC202 752.03 752.83 0.8 4.15 0.28 4.8 SDDSC202 752.83 753.37 0.54 0.09 0.02 0.1 SDDSC202 753.37 754.19 0.82 0.11 0.04 0.2 SDDSC202 754.19 755.36 1.17 0.12 0.02 0.2 SDDSC202 755.36 756.05 0.69 0.29 0.10 0.5 SDDSC202 756.05 757.1 1.05 0.39 0.20 0.9 SDDSC202 758.36 758.89 0.53 0.17 0.03 0.3 SDDSC202 758.89 759.29 0.4 0.15 0.02 0.2 SDDSC202 759.29 759.44 0.15 16.3 6.12 30.9 SDDSC202 759.44 759.65 0.21 0.68 0.44 1.7 SDDSC202 759.65 760.04 0.39 0.14 0.03 0.2 SDDSC202 760.04 760.49 0.45 0.13 0.02 0.2 SDDSC202 760.49 760.84 0.35 0.86 0.80 2.8 SDDSC202 760.84 761.05 0.21 0.07 0.03 0.1 SDDSC202 761.05 761.35 0.3 0.12 0.01 0.1 SDDSC202 763 763.29 0.29 0.18 0.23 0.7 SDDSC202 763.29 763.75 0.46 1.33 1.70 5.4 SDDSC202 763.75 764.31 0.56 0.66 0.49 1.8 SDDSC202 764.31 765.14 0.83 0.09 0.10 0.3 SDDSC202 765.14 765.75 0.61 0.91 1.15 3.7 SDDSC202 765.75 765.93 0.18 0.06 0.07 0.2 SDDSC202 765.93 766.03 0.1 7.38 1.51 11.0 SDDSC202 767.98 768.6 0.62 0.42 0.03 0.5 SDDSC202 770.9 771.12 0.22 0.51 0.52 1.8 SDDSC202 777 778.1 1.1 0.19 0.05 0.3 SDDSC202 778.1 778.2 0.1 493 3.89 502.3 SDDSC202 778.2 778.87 0.67 0.41 0.02 0.5 SDDSC202 784.28 784.42 0.14 1.42 0.24 2.0 SDDSC202 784.95 785.06 0.11 1.94 2.38 7.6 SDDSC202 785.64 785.77 0.13 102 15.00 137.9 SDDSC202 786.83 787.93 1.1 0.27 0.01 0.3 SDDSC202 787.93 789 1.07 0.07 0.02 0.1 SDDSC202 789 789.11 0.11 4.63 6.11 19.2 SDDSC202 789.11 789.95 0.84 0.57 0.49 1.7 SDDSC202 789.95 790.14 0.19 1.45 5.94 15.6 SDDSC202 790.14 790.38 0.24 0.2 0.14 0.5 SDDSC202 790.38 790.48 0.1 19.3 2.32 24.8 SDDSC202 790.48 790.89 0.41 0.23 0.29 0.9 SDDSC202 790.89 791.06 0.17 41.2 19.80 88.5 SDDSC202 799.76 800.46 0.7 0.58 0.20 1.1 SDDSC202 800.46 800.91 0.45 0.44 0.06 0.6 SDDSC202 808.56 808.67 0.11 6.86 0.34 7.7 SDDSC202 809.8 811.01 1.21 0.6 0.02 0.7 SDDSC202 811.01 811.25 0.24 0.2 0.04 0.3 SDDSC202 811.25 811.44 0.19 0.64 0.03 0.7 SDDSC202 836.92 838.22 1.3 0.23 0.01 0.3 SDDSC202 843.71 844.23 0.52 0.63 0.02 0.7 SDDSC202 868.66 868.84 0.18 0.29 0.00 0.3 SDDSC202 871.83 871.96 0.13 0.89 0.08 1.1 SDDSC202 891.73 892 0.27 0.55 0.01 0.6 SDDSC202 893.64 894.27 0.63 0.47 0.22 1.0 SDDSC202 894.27 894.64 0.37 1.14 0.05 1.3 SDDSC202 894.64 894.86 0.22 81.5 31.40 156.5 SDDSC202 894.86 895.41 0.55 1.17 1.15 3.9 SDDSC202 895.41 895.56 0.15 1.41 6.04 15.8 SDDSC202 895.56 896.5 0.94 0.22 0.06 0.4 SDDSC202 906.79 907.16 0.37 0.17 0.01 0.2 SDDSC202 913.89 914.39 0.5 0.3 0.00 0.3 SDDSC202 915.43 915.65 0.22 0.14 0.00 0.1 SDDSC202 917.63 918 0.37 0.27 0.00 0.3 SDDSC202 918 919.03 1.03 0.18 0.00 0.2 SDDSC202 919.03 919.83 0.8 0.22 0.00 0.2 SDDSC202 920.96 921.52 0.56 0.46 0.00 0.5 SDDSC202 922.82 923.79 0.97 0.18 0.00 0.2 SDDSC202 923.79 924.86 1.07 0.32 0.00 0.3 SDDSC202 924.86 925.72 0.86 0.45 0.01 0.5 SDDSC202 925.72 926.28 0.56 0.91 0.00 0.9 SDDSC202 929.67 930.48 0.81 0.25 0.00 0.3 SDDSC202 930.48 930.85 0.37 0.27 0.00 0.3 SDDSC204 643.93 644.45 0.52 0.55 0.01 0.6 SDDSC204 644.45 644.88 0.43 1.75 0.00 1.8 SDDSC204 644.88 645.12 0.24 1.23 0.00 1.2 SDDSC204 645.12 646.42 1.3 0.18 0.00 0.2 SDDSC204 732 732.83 0.83 0.14 0.01 0.2 SDDSC204 805.6 805.97 0.37 0.86 0.00 0.9 SDDSC204 811.68 812.1 0.42 0.14 0.00 0.1 SDDSC204 820.46 820.97 0.51 0.1 0.00 0.1 SDDSC204 828.26 828.65 0.39 0.15 0.00 0.2 SDDSC204 875.5 875.75 0.25 0.15 0.00 0.2 SDDSC204 889.75 891 1.25 0.11 0.00 0.1 SDDSC204 896.85 898.02 1.17 0.465 0.01 0.5 SDDSC204 898.02 898.13 0.11 1.26 0.07 1.4 SDDSC204 898.84 899.42 0.58 0.18 0.00 0.2 SDDSC204 899.42 900.08 0.66 0.25 0.00 0.3 SDDSC204 900.08 900.31 0.23 0.77 0.01 0.8 SDDSC204 900.31 900.65 0.34 1.85 0.03 1.9 SDDSC204 900.65 901 0.35 0.67 0.01 0.7 SDDSC204 908.12 909 0.88 0.15 0.00 0.2 SDDSC204 1037.2 1038.5 1.3 0.22 0.00 0.2 SDDSC204 1050.2 1051.5 1.3 0.1 0.00 0.1 SDDSC204 1061.9 1063 1.1 0.36 0.00 0.4 SDDSC204 1069.2 1070.2 1 0.12 0.00 0.1 SDDSC204 1084.58 1084.9 0.32 0.07 0.03 0.1 SDDSC204 1085.9 1086.41 0.51 1.25 0.01 1.3 SDDSC204 1086.41 1087.7 1.29 0.62 0.00 0.6 SDDSC204 1090.08 1090.36 0.28 2.96 0.00 3.0 SDDSC204 1095.5 1096.8 1.3 4.44 0.01 4.5 SDDSC204 1096.8 1098.1 1.3 0.17 0.01 0.2 SDDSC204 1102 1103 1 1.25 0.01 1.3 SDDSC204 1103 1104.2 1.2 0.8 0.01 0.8 SDDSC204 1104.2 1105 0.8 2.58 0.01 2.6 SDDSC204 1105 1105.66 0.66 1.44 0.01 1.5 SDDSC204 1105.66 1106.46 0.8 2.11 0.02 2.1 SDDSC204 1110.97 1111.08 0.11 0.82 0.00 0.8 SDDSC204 1126.63 1126.86 0.23 0.12 0.00 0.1 SDDSC204 1146.44 1146.55 0.11 0.21 0.00 0.2 SDDSC204 1148.54 1149.45 0.91 0.14 0.00 0.1 SDDSC204 1150.14 1150.36 0.22 0.17 0.01 0.2 SDDSC204 1152.67 1153.8 1.13 0.11 0.00 0.1 SDDSC204 1154.84 1155.93 1.09 0.3 0.00 0.3 SDDSC204 1167.78 1168.07 0.29 0.38 0.00 0.4 SDDSC204 1169.37 1170.3 0.93 0.15 0.00 0.2 SDDSC204 1171.52 1172.5 0.98 0.1 0.00 0.1 SDDSC204 1172.5 1173.8 1.3 1.52 0.00 1.5 SDDSC204 1173.8 1174.8 1 0.83 0.00 0.8 SDDSC204 1174.8 1175.8 1 0.33 0.00 0.3 SDDSC204 1175.8 1177 1.2 0.15 0.00 0.2 SDDSC204 1177 1177.43 0.43 0.1 0.00 0.1 SDDSC204 1177.43 1178.73 1.3 0.21 0.00 0.2 SDDSC204 1178.73 1179 0.27 0.16 0.00 0.2 SDDSC204 1179 1179.44 0.44 0.25 0.00 0.3 SDDSC204 1179.44 1180.5 1.06 0.13 0.00 0.1 SDDSC212 324.15 324.4 0.25 0.11 0.00 0.1 SDDSC212 339.02 339.59 0.57 0.12 0.00 0.1 SDDSC212 341.04 341.64 0.6 0.08 0.01 0.1 SDDSC212 342.66 343.03 0.37 0.22 0.00 0.2 SDDSC212 344.33 345.63 1.3 0.1 0.00 0.1 SDDSC212 355.53 356.72 1.19 0.12 0.00 0.1 SDDSC212 356.72 357.22 0.5 2.98 0.00 3.0 SDDSC212 359.05 359.24 0.19 3.5 0.03 3.6 SDDSC212 359.24 359.59 0.35 0.06 0.03 0.1 SDDSC212 364.72 366.02 1.3 0.19 0.00 0.2 SDDSC212 366.02 367.32 1.3 0.21 0.00 0.2 SDDSC212 367.32 368.62 1.3 0.28 0.00 0.3 SDDSC212 410.3 411.3 1 0.19 0.00 0.2 SDDSC212 411.7 412.13 0.43 0.26 0.00 0.3 SDDSC212 412.13 412.4 0.27 0.18 0.00 0.2 SDDSC212 412.6 412.8 0.2 0.47 0.01 0.5 SDDSC212 413.5 414 0.5 0.09 0.00 0.1 SDDSC212 415 416 1 0.09 0.01 0.1 SDDSC212 416 416.53 0.53 0.08 0.02 0.1 SDDSC212 416.53 417 0.47 0.06 0.02 0.1 SDDSC212 420.8 422 1.2 0.1 0.00 0.1 SDDSC212 424.92 425.13 0.21 0.51 0.00 0.5 SDDSC212 425.13 426 0.87 0.07 0.01 0.1 SDDSC212 426 427 1 0.13 0.01 0.2 SDDSC212 430 431 1 0.07 0.02 0.1 SDDSC212 431 432 1 0.64 0.03 0.7 SDDSC212 432 433 1 1.18 0.04 1.3 SDDSC212 433 434 1 0.92 0.14 1.3 SDDSC212 434 435 1 2.82 0.40 3.8 SDDSC212 435 436 1 0.28 0.03 0.4 SDDSC212 436 437 1 0.11 0.01 0.1 SDDSC212 437 437.52 0.52 0.41 0.02 0.5 SDDSC212 437.52 438 0.48 1.93 0.02 2.0 SDDSC212 438 438.7 0.7 1.52 0.05 1.6 SDDSC214W1 575.2 575.63 0.43 0.11 0.01 0.1 SDDSC214W1 588 588.85 0.85 0.15 0.05 0.3 SDDSC214W1 588.85 589.18 0.33 1.98 0.00 2.0 SDDSC214W1 589.18 590 0.82 0.19 0.00 0.2 SDDSC214W1 591 592 1 0.1 0.00 0.1 SDDSC214W1 592 592.73 0.73 0.14 0.00 0.2 SDDSC214W1 595.96 596.33 0.37 0.15 0.02 0.2 SDDSC214W1 596.33 596.55 0.22 71.2 6.70 87.2 SDDSC214W1 596.55 596.81 0.26 0.75 0.29 1.4 SDDSC214W1 596.81 597.24 0.43 0.41 0.38 1.3 SDDSC214W1 597.24 597.5 0.26 0.69 0.84 2.7 SDDSC214W1 597.5 598 0.5 0.25 0.06 0.4 SDDSC214W1 598 598.5 0.5 0.31 0.21 0.8 SDDSC214W1 599.18 599.6 0.42 0.15 0.02 0.2 SDDSC214W1 601.27 601.68 0.41 0.12 0.00 0.1 SDDSC214W1 601.68 602.3 0.62 0.42 0.00 0.4 SDDSC214W1 602.3 603.16 0.86 0.21 0.00 0.2 SDDSC214W1 605.18 605.65 0.47 232 8.11 251.4 SDDSC214W1 605.65 605.95 0.3 0.09 0.02 0.1 SDDSC214W1 609.85 610.45 0.6 0.11 0.01 0.1 SDDSC214W1 615.66 616.45 0.79 0.2 0.00 0.2 SDDSC214W1 616.45 617.42 0.97 0.13 0.10 0.4 SDDSC214W1 617.42 617.69 0.27 0.2 0.25 0.8 SDDSC214W1 617.69 618.93 1.24 0.08 0.02 0.1 SDDSC214W1 618.93 619.79 0.86 0.08 0.01 0.1 SDDSC214W1 626.28 626.66 0.38 0.07 0.16 0.5 SDDSC214W1 626.66 627.59 0.93 0.26 0.57 1.6 SDDSC214W1 627.59 627.98 0.39 0.08 0.01 0.1 SDDSC214W1 628.22 628.91 0.69 0.14 0.04 0.2 SDDSC214W1 629.49 630.02 0.53 0.98 0.01 1.0 SDDSC214W1 630.25 631 0.75 0.44 0.07 0.6 SDDSC214W1 631 631.23 0.23 0.57 0.10 0.8 SDDSC214W1 631.23 632.23 1 0.09 0.01 0.1 SDDSC214W1 632.23 632.93 0.7 0.14 0.01 0.2 SDDSC214W1 632.93 633.96 1.03 0.19 0.01 0.2 SDDSC214W1 633.96 634.55 0.59 0.1 0.01 0.1 SDDSC214W1 634.55 635.17 0.62 38.6 0.36 39.5 SDDSC214W1 635.17 635.53 0.36 0.88 0.07 1.1 SDDSC214W1 635.53 635.88 0.35 24.6 0.91 26.8 SDDSC214W1 635.88 636.12 0.24 12.7 1.22 15.6 SDDSC214W1 636.12 637.1 0.98 0.66 0.03 0.7 SDDSC214W1 637.39 637.8 0.41 1.58 0.67 3.2 SDDSC214W1 638.6 639.13 0.53 0.81 0.09 1.0 SDDSC214W1 639.13 639.79 0.66 0.7 0.14 1.0 SDDSC214W1 639.79 640.41 0.62 0.7 0.10 0.9 SDDSC214W1 641.7 642.13 0.43 2.73 0.51 3.9 SDDSC214W1 642.13 642.52 0.39 0.57 0.00 0.6 SDDSC214W1 642.52 643.14 0.62 0.86 0.07 1.0 SDDSC214W1 643.66 644.56 0.9 0.72 0.28 1.4 SDDSC214W1 644.56 644.78 0.22 1.16 0.16 1.5 SDDSC214W1 644.78 645.11 0.33 0.54 0.14 0.9 SDDSC214W1 645.11 646.08 0.97 0.15 0.06 0.3 SDDSC214W1 646.08 646.62 0.54 0.7 0.63 2.2 SDDSC214W1 646.62 647.24 0.62 0.68 0.05 0.8 SDDSC214W1 647.24 648.21 0.97 0.55 0.17 1.0 SDDSC214W1 648.21 648.95 0.74 0.21 0.01 0.2 SDDSC214W1 654.42 655.36 0.94 0.13 0.01 0.1 SDDSC214W1 655.36 655.98 0.62 0.21 0.03 0.3 SDDSC214W1 657.06 657.52 0.46 1.04 0.25 1.6 SDDSC214W1 658.21 658.68 0.47 1.07 0.63 2.6 SDDSC214W1 659.05 659.44 0.39 0.08 0.09 0.3 SDDSC214W1 659.44 660.39 0.95 0.03 0.04 0.1 SDDSC214W1 660.39 660.6 0.21 0.56 0.22 1.1 SDDSC214W1 660.6 661.9 1.3 0.36 0.24 0.9 SDDSC214W1 663.2 663.62 0.42 0.14 0.01 0.2 SDDSC214W1 663.62 664.07 0.45 0.21 0.27 0.9 SDDSC214W1 664.07 664.72 0.65 0.09 0.17 0.5 SDDSC214W1 664.72 665.09 0.37 0.07 0.01 0.1 SDDSC214W1 665.09 665.87 0.78 0.78 0.37 1.7 SDDSC214W1 665.87 666.51 0.64 0.15 0.07 0.3 SDDSC214W1 666.51 666.78 0.27 0.11 0.04 0.2 SDDSC214W1 666.78 667.48 0.7 0.19 0.02 0.2 SDDSC214W1 667.48 667.67 0.19 1.35 0.17 1.8 SDDSC214W1 667.67 668.51 0.84 0.55 0.01 0.6 SDDSC214W1 678 679.05 1.05 0.22 0.01 0.2 SDDSC214W1 679.05 679.71 0.66 0.11 0.00 0.1 SDDSC214W1 694.67 695.47 0.8 0.08 0.01 0.1 SDDSC214W1 695.47 695.85 0.38 0.13 0.02 0.2 SDDSC214W1 699.11 699.76 0.65 0.53 0.01 0.5 SDDSC214W1 699.76 700.54 0.78 0.1 0.26 0.7 SDDSC214W1 700.54 701.07 0.53 0.13 0.01 0.2 SDDSC214W1 701.07 701.58 0.51 0.34 0.25 0.9 SDDSC214W1 704.51 705.13 0.62 0.15 0.15 0.5 SDDSC214W1 705.13 706.24 1.11 0.04 0.05 0.2 SDDSC214W1 706.24 706.7 0.46 0.07 0.18 0.5 SDDSC214W1 706.7 707.03 0.33 0.13 0.05 0.2 SDDSC214W1 707.03 707.43 0.4 0.05 0.03 0.1 SDDSC214W1 710.43 710.74 0.31 0.28 0.01 0.3 SDDSC214W1 710.74 711.21 0.47 0.1 0.00 0.1 SDDSC214W1 711.21 711.68 0.47 0.28 0.01 0.3 SDDSC214W1 711.68 711.98 0.3 0.65 0.04 0.7 SDDSC214W1 711.98 713 1.02 0.1 0.01 0.1 SDDSC214W1 713 713.14 0.14 1.25 0.10 1.5 SDDSC214W1 713.14 713.33 0.19 3.37 0.08 3.6 SDDSC214W1 713.33 714.2 0.87 0.09 0.01 0.1 SDDSC214W1 715.08 715.35 0.27 1.94 1.36 5.2 SDDSC214W1 716.06 716.34 0.28 0.21 0.02 0.2 SDDSC214W1 717 717.69 0.69 0.03 0.09 0.2 SDDSC214W1 718.21 718.73 0.52 0.51 0.00 0.5 SDDSC214W1 718.73 719.7 0.97 0.12 0.00 0.1 SDDSC214W1 720.82 721.55 0.73 0.2 0.01 0.2 SDDSC214W1 722.16 722.47 0.31 3.73 0.05 3.8 SDDSC214W1 728.04 728.32 0.28 0.3 0.05 0.4 SDDSC214W1 728.32 729.43 1.11 0.2 0.01 0.2 SDDSC214W1 729.43 729.77 0.34 0.72 0.03 0.8 SDDSC214W1 729.77 730.61 0.84 0.14 0.06 0.3 SDDSC214W1 736.34 737.6 1.26 0.93 0.00 0.9 SDDSC214W1 744.66 744.9 0.24 0.13 0.07 0.3 SDDSC214W1 747.57 748.21 0.64 0.29 0.32 1.1 SDDSC214W1 748.21 748.57 0.36 0.06 0.15 0.4 SDDSC214W1 753.05 753.6 0.55 0.7 0.04 0.8 SDDSC214W1 753.6 753.92 0.32 0.13 0.06 0.3 SDDSC214W1 754.85 755.2 0.35 0.08 0.01 0.1 SDDSC214W1 759.59 760.28 0.69 0.09 0.01 0.1 SDDSC214W1 760.28 760.55 0.27 10 0.00 10.0 SDDSC214W1 760.55 761.06 0.51 0.12 0.01 0.1 SDDSC214W1 761.06 761.6 0.54 0.24 0.01 0.3 SDDSC214W1 761.6 761.8 0.2 0.78 0.03 0.9 SDDSC214W1 761.8 761.93 0.13 0.43 0.09 0.6 SDDSC214W1 761.93 762.67 0.74 0.95 0.21 1.5 SDDSC214W1 762.67 762.89 0.22 0.64 0.01 0.7 SDDSC214W1 762.89 763.93 1.04 0.22 0.01 0.2 SDDSC214W1 770.92 771.11 0.19 0.12 0.05 0.2 SDDSC214W1 772.99 773.24 0.25 0.19 1.87 4.7 SDDSC214W1 785.49 785.61 0.12 0.68 0.01 0.7 SDDSC214W1 820.45 820.66 0.21 0.17 0.07 0.3 SDDSC214W1 829.2 830.26 1.06 0.27 0.00 0.3 SDDSC214W1 830.26 830.85 0.59 0.79 0.39 1.7 SDDSC214W1 830.85 830.97 0.12 0.35 0.00 0.4 SDDSC214W1 830.97 831.86 0.89 1.26 0.00 1.3 SDDSC214W1 831.86 832.9 1.04 0.17 0.00 0.2 SDDSC214W1 834.66 835.2 0.54 0.39 0.00 0.4 SDDSC214W1 835.2 835.95 0.75 0.16 0.00 0.2 SDDSC214W1 889.14 890.2 1.06 -0.01 0.05 0.1 SDDSC214W1 890.2 890.45 0.25 0.2 0.00 0.2 SDDSC214W1 895.5 896.8 1.3 0.13 0.01 0.1 SDDSC214W1 896.8 897.02 0.22 0.98 0.02 1.0 SDDSC214W1 898.09 898.44 0.35 0.14 0.01 0.2 SDDSC214W1 898.44 898.96 0.52 0.12 0.01 0.1 SDDSC214W1 905.2 905.97 0.77 0.09 0.00 0.1 SDDSC214W1 913.2 914.2 1 0.31 0.00 0.3 SDDSC214W1 914.2 915.2 1 0.14 0.02 0.2 SDDSC214W1 915.2 916.34 1.14 0.79 0.02 0.8 SDDSC214W1 916.34 917.45 1.11 0.73 0.01 0.7 SDDSC214W1 920.85 921.2 0.35 0.25 0.01 0.3 SDDSC214W1 921.2 922.3 1.1 0.15 0.01 0.2 SDDSC214W1 923.5 924.25 0.75 0.25 0.01 0.3 SDDSC214W1 924.25 925.32 1.07 0.29 0.01 0.3 SDDSC214W1 943.28 944.03 0.75 0.17 0.00 0.2 SDDSC214W1 982.1 982.93 0.83 0.13 0.00 0.1 SDDSC214W1 984 985 1 0.18 0.00 0.2 SDDSC214W1 991.92 992.34 0.42 1.08 0.00 1.1 SDDSC214W1 992.34 992.56 0.22 20.4 0.01 20.4 SDDSC214W1 992.56 992.72 0.16 0.28 0.00 0.3 SDDSC214W1 992.72 992.86 0.14 207 0.08 207.2 SDDSC214W1 992.86 993 0.14 0.15 0.00 0.2 SDDSC214W1 993 993.43 0.43 1.18 0.00 1.2 SDDSC214W1 993.43 993.97 0.54 0.97 0.00 1.0 SDDSC214W1 993.97 994.15 0.18 362 0.13 362.3 SDDSC214W1 994.15 995.2 1.05 0.23 0.00 0.2 SDDSC214W1 996.95 997.49 0.54 0.28 0.01 0.3 SDDSC214W1 998.75 998.89 0.14 2.99 0.02 3.0 SDDSC214W1 998.89 999.75 0.86 0.25 0.01 0.3 SDDSC214W1 999.75 1000.7 0.95 0.9 0.01 0.9 SDDSC214W1 1000.7 1001.56 0.86 0.24 0.01 0.3 SDDSC214W1 1001.56 1002.6 1.04 0.55 0.01 0.6 SDDSC214W1 1002.6 1002.82 0.22 0.33 0.01 0.3 SDDSC214W1 1002.82 1003.98 1.16 0.18 0.01 0.2 SDDSC214W1 1003.98 1004.83 0.85 0.53 0.01 0.5 SDDSC214W1 1004.83 1005.73 0.9 0.28 0.00 0.3 SDDSC214W1 1005.73 1006.64 0.91 0.19 0.00 0.2 SDDSC214W1 1009.32 1009.83 0.51 0.32 0.01 0.3 SDDSC214W1 1009.83 1010.6 0.77 0.22 0.01 0.2 SDDSC214W1 1012.75 1014.05 1.3 0.19 0.00 0.2 SDDSC214W1 1015.28 1015.7 0.42 0.24 0.00 0.3 SDDSC214W1 1015.7 1016.85 1.15 0.14 0.01 0.2 SDDSC214W1 1016.85 1017.75 0.9 0.28 0.00 0.3 SDDSC214W1 1017.75 1018.67 0.92 0.29 0.00 0.3 SDDSC214W1 1018.67 1019.54 0.87 0.22 0.00 0.2 SDDSC214W1 1019.54 1020.27 0.73 0.17 0.00 0.2 SDDSC214W1 1020.27 1021 0.73 0.23 0.01 0.2 SDDSC214W1 1021 1022.05 1.05 0.63 0.01 0.6 SDDSC214W1 1022.05 1022.67 0.62 0.71 0.01 0.7 SDDSC214W1 1022.67 1023.3 0.63 0.14 0.01 0.2 SDDSC214W1 1023.3 1023.76 0.46 0.17 0.01 0.2 SDDSC214W1 1023.76 1024.05 0.29 0.16 0.13 0.5 SDDSC214W1 1024.05 1024.52 0.47 0.29 0.02 0.3 SDDSC214W1 1024.52 1025.53 1.01 0.32 0.02 0.4 SDDSC214W1 1025.53 1026.1 0.57 0.23 0.01 0.3 SDDSC214W1 1026.1 1026.54 0.44 0.34 0.02 0.4 SDDSC214W1 1026.54 1027.22 0.68 0.48 0.01 0.5 SDDSC214W1 1027.92 1028.8 0.88 0.29 0.01 0.3 SDDSC214W1 1028.8 1029.5 0.7 0.37 0.01 0.4 SDDSC214W1 1029.5 1030.15 0.65 0.91 0.03 1.0 SDDSC214W1 1030.15 1030.25 0.1 1.24 0.02 1.3 SDDSC214W1 1030.25 1030.48 0.23 1.28 0.29 2.0 SDDSC214W1 1030.48 1030.97 0.49 0.75 0.02 0.8 SDDSC214W1 1030.97 1032.02 1.05 0.11 0.01 0.1 SDDSC214W1 1032.88 1033.96 1.08 0.41 0.01 0.4 SDDSC214W1 1033.96 1035 1.04 0.1 0.02 0.2 SDDSC214W1 1035 1035.96 0.96 0.26 0.02 0.3 SDDSC214W1 1036.48 1036.58 0.1 25 0.00 25.0 SDDSC214W1 1036.58 1037.7 1.12 0.14 0.01 0.2 SDDSC214W1 1039 1039.94 0.94 0.22 0.00 0.2 SDDSC217 193.3 194.3 1 0.23 0.00 0.2 SDDSC217 194.3 195.3 1 0.09 0.00 0.1 SDDSC217 196.15 196.64 0.49 0.4 0.00 0.4 SDDSC217 227.7 228.78 1.08 0.98 0.00 1.0 SDDSC217 255.1 255.39 0.29 0.23 0.00 0.2 SDDSC217 255.39 256.44 1.05 0.31 0.01 0.3 SDDSC217 256.44 257.7 1.26 0.11 0.02 0.1 SDDSC217 270.63 270.73 0.1 0.11 0.00 0.1 SDDSC217 272 273.3 1.3 0.14 0.00 0.1 SDDSC217 275.55 275.65 0.1 0.23 0.00 0.2 SDDSC217 277.19 277.36 0.17 0.18 0.06 0.3 SDDSC217 277.36 277.67 0.31 0.51 0.01 0.5 SDDSC217 277.67 277.77 0.1 0.18 0.01 0.2 SDDSC217 279.64 279.74 0.1 0.2 0.00 0.2 SDDSC217 280.14 280.24 0.1 1.61 1.83 6.0 SDDSC217 284.46 285.04 0.58 0.26 0.00 0.3 SDDSC217 285.04 285.14 0.1 1.18 0.00 1.2 SDDSC217 285.14 286.38 1.24 0.24 0.00 0.2 SDDSC217 286.38 286.59 0.21 0.49 0.00 0.5 SDDSC217 290.7 291.38 0.68 0.17 0.00 0.2 SDDSC217 291.38 291.76 0.38 0.16 0.00 0.2 SDDSC217 295.42 295.81 0.39 0.49 0.01 0.5 SDDSC217 299.2 300.5 1.3 0.11 0.00 0.1 SDDSC217 301.7 301.94 0.24 0.13 0.00 0.1 SDDSC217 301.94 302.66 0.72 0.18 0.00 0.2 SDDSC217 303.76 304.5 0.74 0.53 0.01 0.5 SDDSC217 310.9 311.74 0.84 0.13 0.05 0.3 SDDSC217 311.74 312.28 0.54 0.35 0.10 0.6 SDDSC217 312.28 312.61 0.33 33.3 21.60 84.9 SDDSC217 312.61 313.21 0.6 1.26 0.01 1.3 SDDSC217 313.21 314.5 1.29 0.43 0.00 0.4 SDDSC217 318.4 318.59 0.19 0.2 0.18 0.6 SDDSC217 318.59 319.1 0.51 0.25 0.07 0.4 SDDSC217 320.4 321.7 1.3 0.21 0.00 0.2 SDDSC217 324.27 324.9 0.63 0.34 0.09 0.5 SDDSC217 324.9 325.03 0.13 55.8 31.30 130.6 SDDSC217 325.03 325.76 0.73 0.16 0.04 0.3 SDDSC217 325.76 326.47 0.71 0.06 0.02 0.1 SDDSC217 326.47 326.58 0.11 0.74 3.14 8.2 SDDSC217 328.78 329.05 0.27 0.43 0.01 0.5 SDDSC217 329.05 330.17 1.12 0.34 0.01 0.4 SDDSC217 330.17 330.39 0.22 8.54 1.09 11.1 SDDSC217 330.39 330.7 0.31 0.55 1.90 5.1 SDDSC217 330.7 331.02 0.32 0.25 0.02 0.3 SDDSC217 331.02 332.3 1.28 0.12 0.01 0.1 SDDSC217 334.76 335.17 0.41 0.52 0.00 0.5 SDDSC217 430.1 430.7 0.6 0.14 0.00 0.1

JORC Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralization that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralization types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Sampling has been conducted on drill core (half core for >90% and quarter core for check samples), grab samples (field samples of in-situ bedrock and boulders; including duplicate samples), trench samples (rock chips, including duplicates) and soil samples (including duplicate samples).

Locations of field samples were obtained by using a GPS, generally to an accuracy of within 5 metres. Drill hole and trench locations have been confirmed to <1 metre using a differential GPS.

Samples locations have also been verified by plotting locations on the high-resolution Lidar maps

Locations of field samples were obtained by using a GPS, generally to an accuracy of within 5 metres. Drill hole and trench locations have been confirmed to <1 metre using a differential GPS. Samples locations have also been verified by plotting locations on the high-resolution Lidar maps Drill core is marked for cutting and cut using an automated diamond saw used by Company staff in Kilmore.

Samples are bagged at the core saw and transported to the Bendigo On Site Laboratory for assay.

At On Site samples are crushed using a jaw crusher combined with a rotary splitter and a 1 kg split is separated for pulverizing (LM5) and assay.

Samples are bagged at the core saw and transported to the Bendigo On Site Laboratory for assay. At On Site samples are crushed using a jaw crusher combined with a rotary splitter and a 1 kg split is separated for pulverizing (LM5) and assay. Standard fire assay techniques are used for gold assay on a 30 g charge by experienced staff (used to dealing with high sulfide and stibnite-rich charges). On Site gold method by fire assay code PE01S.

Screen fire assay is used to understand gold grain-size distribution where coarse gold is evident.

ICP-OES is used to analyse the aqua regia digested pulp for an additional 12 elements (method BM011) and over-range antimony is measured using flame AAS (method known as B050).

Soil samples were sieved in the field and an 80-mesh sample bagged and transported to ALS Global laboratories in Brisbane for super-low level gold analysis on a 50 g samples by method ST44 (using aqua regia and ICP-MS).

Grab and rock chip samples are generally submitted to On Site Laboratories for standard fire assay and 12 element ICP-OES as described above. Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). HQ or NQ diameter diamond drill core, oriented using Axis Champ orientation tool with the orientation line marked on the base of the drill core by the driller/offsider.

A standard 3 metre core barrel has been found to be most effective in both the hard and soft rocks in the project. Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Core recoveries were maximised using HQ or NQ diamond drill core with careful control over water pressure to maintain soft-rock integrity and prevent loss of fines from soft drill core. Recoveries are determined on a metre-by-metre basis in the core shed using a tape measure against marked up drill core checking against driller's core blocks.

Plots of grade versus recovery and RQD (described below) show no trends relating to loss of drill core, or fines. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Geotechnical logging of the drill core takes place on racks in the company core shed.

Core orientations marked at the drill rig are checked for consistency, and base of core orientation lines are marked on core where two or more orientations match within 10 degrees.

Core recoveries are measured for each metre

RQD measurements (cumulative quantity of core sticks > 10 cm in a metre) are made on a metre-by-metre basis.

Core orientations marked at the drill rig are checked for consistency, and base of core orientation lines are marked on core where two or more orientations match within 10 degrees. Core recoveries are measured for each metre RQD measurements (cumulative quantity of core sticks > 10 cm in a metre) are made on a metre-by-metre basis. Each tray of drill core is photographed (wet and dry) after it is fully marked up for sampling and cutting.

The ½ core cutting line is placed approximately 10 degrees above the orientation line so the orientation line is retained in the core tray for future work.

Geological logging of drill core includes the following parameters:

Rock types, lithology

Alteration

Structural information (orientations of veins, bedding, fractures using standard alpha-beta measurements from orientation line; or, in the case of un-oriented parts of the core, the alpha angles are measured)

Veining (quartz, carbonate, stibnite)

Key minerals (visible under hand lens, e.g. gold, stibnite)

Rock types, lithology Alteration Structural information (orientations of veins, bedding, fractures using standard alpha-beta measurements from orientation line; or, in the case of un-oriented parts of the core, the alpha angles are measured) Veining (quartz, carbonate, stibnite) Key minerals (visible under hand lens, e.g. gold, stibnite) 100% of drill core is logged for all components described above into the company MX logging database.

Logging is fully quantitative, although the description of lithology and alteration relies on visible observations by trained geologists.

Each tray of drill core is photographed (wet and dry) after it is fully marked up for sampling and cutting.

Logging is considered to be at an appropriate quantitative standard to use in future studies. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Drill core is typically half-core sampled using an Almonte core saw. The drill core orientation line is retained.

Quarter core is used when taking sampling duplicates (termed FDUP in the database).

Sampling representivity is maximised by always taking the same side of the drill core (whenever oriented),and consistently drawing a cut line on the core where orientation is not possible. The field technician draws these lines.

Sample sizes are maximised for coarse gold by using half core, and using quarter core and half core splits (laboratory duplicates) allows an estimation of nugget effect.

In mineralized rock the company uses approximately 10% of ¼ core duplicates, certified reference materials (suitable OREAS materials), laboratory sample duplicates and instrument repeats.

In the soil sampling program duplicates were obtained every 20th sample and the laboratory inserted low-level gold standards regularly into the sample flow. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. The fire assay technique for gold used by On Site is a globally recognised method, and over-range follow-ups including gravimetric finish and screen fire assay are standard. Of significance at the On Site laboratory is the presence of fire assay personnel who are experienced in dealing with high sulfide charges (especially those with high stibnite contents) - this substantially reduces the risk of inaccurate reporting in complex sulfide-gold charges.

Where screen fire assay is used, this assay will be reported instead of the original fire assay.

The ICP-OES technique is a standard analytical technique for assessing elemental concentrations. The digest used (aqua regia) is excellent for the dissolution of sulfides (in this case generally stibnite, pyrite and trace arsenopyrite), but other silicate-hosted elements, in particular vanadium (V), may only be partially dissolved. These silicate-hosted elements are not important in the determination of the quantity of gold, antimony, arsenic or sulphur.

A portable XRF has been used in a qualitative manner on drill core to ensure appropriate core samples have been taken (no pXRF data are reported or included in the MX database).

Acceptable levels of accuracy and precision have been established using the following methods

¼ duplicates - half core is split into quarters and given separate sample numbers (commonly in mineralized core) - low to medium gold grades indicate strong correlation, dropping as the gold grade increases over 40 g/t Au.

Blanks - blanks are inserted after visible gold and in strongly mineralized rocks to confirm that the crushing and pulping are not affected by gold smearing onto the crusher and LM5 swing mill surfaces. Results are excellent, generally below detection limit and a single sample at 0.03 g/t Au.

Certified Reference Materials - OREAS CRMs have been used throughout the project including blanks, low (<1 g/t Au), medium (up to 5 g/t Au) and high-grade gold samples (> 5 g/t Au). Results are automatically checked on data import into the MX database to fall within 2 standard deviations of the expected value.

Laboratory splits - On Site conducts splits of both coarse crush and pulp duplicates as quality control and reports all data. In particular, high Au samples have the most repeats.

Laboratory CRMs - On Site regularly inserts their own CRM materials into the process flow and reports all data

Laboratory precision - duplicate measurements of solutions (both Au from fire assay and other elements from the aqua regia digests) are made regularly by the laboratory and reported.

- half core is split into quarters and given separate sample numbers (commonly in mineralized core) - low to medium gold grades indicate strong correlation, dropping as the gold grade increases over 40 g/t Au. - blanks are inserted after visible gold and in strongly mineralized rocks to confirm that the crushing and pulping are not affected by gold smearing onto the crusher and LM5 swing mill surfaces. Results are excellent, generally below detection limit and a single sample at 0.03 g/t Au. - OREAS CRMs have been used throughout the project including blanks, low (<1 g/t Au), medium (up to 5 g/t Au) and high-grade gold samples (> 5 g/t Au). Results are automatically checked on data import into the MX database to fall within 2 standard deviations of the expected value. - On Site conducts splits of both coarse crush and pulp duplicates as quality control and reports all data. In particular, high Au samples have the most repeats. - On Site regularly inserts their own CRM materials into the process flow and reports all data - duplicate measurements of solutions (both Au from fire assay and other elements from the aqua regia digests) are made regularly by the laboratory and reported. Accuracy and precision have been determined carefully by using the sampling and measurement techniques described above during the sampling (accuracy) and laboratory (accuracy and precision) stages of the analysis.

have been determined carefully by using the sampling and measurement techniques described above during the sampling (accuracy) and laboratory (accuracy and precision) stages of the analysis. Soil sample company duplicates and laboratory certified reference materials all fall within expected ranges. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. The Independent Geologist has visited Sunday Creek drill sites and inspected drill core held at the Kilmore core shed.

Visual inspection of drill intersections matches both the geological descriptions in the database and the expected assay data (for example, gold and stibnite visible in drill core is matched by high Au and Sb results in assays).

In addition, on receipt of results Company geologists assess the gold, antimony and arsenic results to verify that the intersections returned expected data.

The electronic data storage in the MX database is of a high standard. Primary logging data are entered directly by the geologists and field technicians and the assay data are electronically matched against sample number on return from the laboratory.

Certified reference materials, ¼ core field duplicates (FDUP), laboratory splits and duplicates and instrument repeats are all recorded in the database.

Exports of data include all primary data, from hole SDDSC077B onwards after discussion with SRK Consulting. Prior to this gold was averaged across primary, field and lab duplicates.

Adjustments to assay data are recorded by MX, and none are present (or required).

Twinned drill holes are not available at this stage of the project. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Differential GPS used to locate drill collars, trenches and some workings

Standard GPS for some field locations (grab and soils samples), verified against Lidar data.

The grid system used throughout is Geocentric datum of Australia 1994; Map Grid Zone 55 (GDA94_Z55), also referred to as ELSG 28355. Reported azimuths also relate to MGA55 (GDA94_Z55).

Topographic control is excellent owing to sub 10 cm accuracy from Lidar data. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. The data spacing is suitable for reporting of exploration results - evidence for this is based on the improving predictability of high-grade gold-antimony intersections.

At this time, the data spacing and distribution are not sufficient for the reporting of Mineral Resource Estimates. This however may change as knowledge of grade controls increase with future drill programs.

Samples have been composited to a 1 g/t AuEq over 2.0 m width for lower grades and 5 g/t AuEq over 1.0 m width for higher grades in table 3. All individual assays above 0.1 g/t AuEq have been reported to two decimal places with no compositing in table 4. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralized structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported are interpreted to be approximately 55-75% of the sampled thickness.

Drilling is oriented in an optimum direction when considering the combination of host rock orientation and apparent vein control on gold and antimony grade.

The steep nature of some of the veins may give increases in apparent thickness of some intersections, but more drilling is required to quantify.

The steep nature of some of the veins may give increases in apparent thickness of some intersections, but more drilling is required to quantify. A sampling bias is not evident from the data collected to date (drill holes cut across mineralized structures at a moderate angle). Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. Drill core is delivered to the Kilmore core logging shed by either the drill contractor or company field staff. Samples are marked up and cut by company staff at the Kilmore core shed, in an automated diamond saw and bagged before loaded onto strapped secured pallets and trucked by company staff to Bendigo for submission to the laboratory. There is no evidence in any stage of the process, or in the data for any sample security issues. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. Continuous monitoring of CRM results, blanks and duplicates is undertaken by geologists and the company data geologist. Mr Kenneth Bush for SXG has the orientation, logging and assay data.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement

and land tenure

status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. The Sunday Creek Project, previously known as the Clonbinane Project, is covered by the Retention Licence RL 6040 and is surrounded by Exploration Licence EL6163 and Exploration Licence EL7232. All the licences are 100% held by Clonbinane Goldfield Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. Exploration done by

other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. The Sunday Creek project is a high level orogenic (or epizonal) Fosterville-style deposit. Small scale mining has been undertaken in the project area since the 1880s continuing through to the early 1900s. Historical production occurred with multiple small shafts and alluvial workings across the Clonbinane Goldfield permits. Production of note occurred at the Clonbinane area with total production being reported as 41,000 oz gold at a grade of 33 g/t gold (Leggo and Holdsworth, 2013)

Work in and nearby to the Sunday Creek Project area by previous explorers typically focused on finding bulk, shallow deposits. Beadell Resources were the first to drill deeper targets and Southern Cross have continued their work in the Sunday Creek Project area.

EL54 - Eastern Prospectors Pty Ltd

Rock chip sampling around Christina, Apollo and Golden Dyke mines.

Rock chip sampling down the Christina mine shaft. Resistivity survey over the Golden Dyke. Five diamond drill holes around Christina, two of which have assays. ELs 872 & 975 - CRA Exploration Pty Ltd

Exploration focused on finding low grade, high tonnage deposits. The tenements were relinquished after the area was found to be prospective but not economic.

Stream sediment samples around the Golden Dyke and Reedy Creek areas. Results were better around the Golden Dyke. 45 dump samples around Golden Dyke old workings showed good correlation between gold, arsenic and antimony.

Soil samples over the Golden Dyke to define boundaries of dyke and mineralization. Two costeans parallel to the Golden Dyke targeting soil anomalies. Costeans since rehabilitated by SXG. ELs 827 & 1520 - BHP Minerals Ltd

Exploration targeting open cut gold mineralization peripheral to SXG tenements. ELs 1534, 1603 & 3129 - Ausminde Holdings Pty Ltd

Targeting shallow, low grade gold. Trenching around the Golden Dyke prospect and results interpreted along with CRAs costeans. 29 RC/Aircore holes totalling 959 m sunk into the Apollo, Rising Sun and Golden Dyke target areas. ELs 4460 & 4987 - Beadell Resources Ltd

ELs 4460 and 4497 were granted to Beadell Resources in November 2007. Beadell successfully drilled 30 RC holes, including second diamond tail holes in the Golden Dyke/Apollo target areas. Both tenements were 100% acquired by Auminco Goldfields Pty Ltd in late 2012 and combined into one tenement EL4987.

Nagambie Resources Ltd purchased Auminco Goldfields in July 2014. EL4987 expired late 2015, during which time Nagambie Resources applied for a retention licence (RL6040) covering three square kilometres over the Sunday Creek Project. RL6040 was granted July 2017.

Clonbinane Goldfield Pty Ltd was purchased by Mawson Gold Ltd in February 2020.

Mawson drilled 30 holes for 6,928 m and made the first discoveries to depth. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of

mineralization. Refer to the description in the main body of the release. Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following

information for all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole down hole length and interception depth hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Refer to appendices Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high-grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. See "Further Information" and "Metal Equivalent Calculation" in main text of press release. Relationship

between

mineralization

widths and

intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralization with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g 'down hole

length, true width not known'). See reporting of true widths in the body of the press release. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported. These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. The results of the diamond drilling are displayed in the figures in the announcement. Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high-grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. All results above 0.1 g/t Au have been tabulated in this announcement. The results are considered representative with no intended bias.

Core loss, where material, is disclosed in tabulated drill intersections. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Preliminary testing was reported in January 11, 2024. This established the general metallurgical test procedure for samples from the Sunday Creek deposits and demonstrated the basis for confidence in establishing prospects for economic recovery of contained gold and antimony to three separate products: Metallic gold product by gravity recovery Antimony-gold flotation concentrate Pyrite-arsenopyrite-gold flotation concentrate

Testing has now been expanded to include samples from additional zones of the mineral deposits and to refine metallurgical processes. The aim was to improve aspects of antimony concentrate production, maximise gold recovery to a high-grade metallic product, and to further investigate the nature of gold occurrence.

The work, conducted by ALS Burnie Laboratories, focused on: Improving selectivity between sulphide minerals in the antimony flotation stage whilst maintaining high overall gold recovery. Further processing of the flotation concentrates, to assess the metallurgical response of contained gold. Mineralogical examination of selected product samples.

It was demonstrated that, with appropriate process conditions, high antimony and gold recovery could be maintained whilst rejecting arsenic and iron sulphides in the first flotation stage. The antimony concentrate produced (~50% Sb, <0.2% As) is deemed to be attractive to the smelter market.

Recovery of antimony to concentrate varied with feed type, and ranged from 83% to 93% for the samples tested from the antimony rich zones.

Additional metallic gold was recovered from the flotation concentrate by gravity separation.

The gold grade of the concentrate is a function of the proportion of feed gold associated with arsenic-iron sulphides, the ratio of gold to antimony in the feed, the gold recovered to the metallic gold product, and the flotation rate of gold in the first flotation stage.

High overall gold recovery was achieved with all samples tested.

Further Work Additional characterization testing across deposit zones Locked cycle testing to confirm overall recoveries Multi-stage cleaning optimization to maximize concentrate quality Pilot plant evaluation of larger samples Process plant design studies targeting Q1 2027 completion

Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. The Company has stated it will drill 200,000 m through 2025 to Q1 2027.

See diagrams in presentation which highlight current and future drill plans.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300850

Source: Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.