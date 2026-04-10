Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) (FSE: J8C) ("DLP" or the "Company") announces receipt of three-dimensional (3D) magnetic susceptibility imaging inversion on drone aeromagnetic data covering an area of 16.86 square kilometers on the Esperanza porphyry copper-molybdenum project in southern Peru (Figure 1). The 3D magnetic susceptibility imaging inversion delineates subsurface physical property structures down to 1,200 meters depth, thereby providing geophysical evidence for locating concealed porphyry bodies.

The inversion analysis successfully delineated a strong magnetic body with a volume of approximately 4.4 km3, whose strike, dip, and depth perfectly align with a typical porphyry ore-forming model (Figures 2 and 3). The original 280 line-km aeromagnetic drone survey covering 30 km2 on the Esperanza project in southern Peru was contracted to DK Mining Ltd. and Fargo Exploration who flew a north-south grid of 200m line spacings and infill line spacings of 100m (see news release of January 05, 2026). The survey defined a characteristic magnetic high surrounded by magnetic lows co-incident with mapped porphyry related alteration, high resolution spectral alteration mineral mapping and anomalous copper and molybdenum anomalies. The copper and molybdenum anomalies were previously identified from rock chip geochemical sampling earlier in 2024 (see DLP Resources Inc. news releases dated March 13 and April 25, 2024).

The 22,500-hectare Esperanza project is 100% DLP owned and lies 35km SE of the Cerro Verde copper mine and to the immediate south of the Chapi copper mine (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Location map of the Esperanza Porphyry Copper-Molybdenum Project.

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Summary of Geological-Geochemistry-Geophysical Assessment

The Esperanza geological mapping, geochemical rock chip sampling, alteration mapping and magnetic data, Figures 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, define and confirm coincident anomalies which extend over approximately 4 x 4 km and further supported by three-dimensional magnetic susceptibility inversion results of the aeromagnetic data.

Results highlight the following:

The superposition of the inversion model B-B' cross-section with geological interpretation maps demonstrates that the high magnetic anomaly body highly coincides with the predicted porphyry stock intrusion (Figures 2, 3, 4 and 5).

The physical zoning pattern observed in Esperanza exhibits high consistency with the world-class copper ore deposits within a 100 km radius such as Cerro Verde and Toquepala (Figure 1).

Esperanza's magnetic footprint (approximately 3 x 2 km) is on the same order of magnitude as these super-large porphyry copper deposits.

The elongated RTP magnetic high (~3 × 2 km) defines a magnetite-bearing intrusive corridor with strong structural control, consistent with a large-scale porphyry system (Figures 6, 7 and 8).

Rock geochemistry shows a consistent association of Au-Ag-As-Ba-Bi-Te, with anomalous Mo and low Zn, characteristic of proximal phyllic alteration developed above or laterally to a mineralized core (Figures 6, 7 and 8).

The presence of disseminated tourmaline and the Bi-Mo association supports the interpretation of high-temperature fluids proximal to the intrusive source, with effective vectoring potential toward the center of the system (Figure 10).

Anomalous Au values concentrated along structures, with generally low Ag (locally up to ~2 oz within a discrete structure), indicate late-stage hydrothermal pulses focused along faults, consistent with a telescoped porphyry system and without evidence of extensive epithermal development.

Low surface Cu values over the central core suggest that the Cu-Mo core is not exposed, with a higher probability of occurrence along the flanks of the RTP high or at greater depth, particularly in zones where As-Sb decrease and Cu-Mo increase (Figures 6 and 8).

Fertility Indicator: Magmas with Sr/Y ratios between 50 and 150 have a high probability of hosting large copper deposits. Esperanza has values up to 325 and averages 99.31 from the initial 94 rock samples taken over the area (Figure 7).

Large vs. Small Deposits: Giant copper deposits like Sar-Cheshmeh in Iran which is considered to be the second largest copper deposit worldwide, often show high max Sr/Y ratios (>100), while small or barren systems often have lower ratios (<40 to 50). Esperanza averages 99.31.

Figure 2: Simplified porphyry model with alteration and generalized geophysical characteristics shown (taken and modified from: Sillitoe, R.H., 2010. Porphyry copper systems. Econ. Geol. 105, 3-41.

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Figure 3: Three-dimensional volume of inverse susceptibility for the Esperanza project. Taken from wave-number domain three-dimensional magnetic susceptibility imaging inversion on drone aeromagnetic data

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Figure 4: Esperanza project: Three-dimensional magnetic susceptibility inversion results of the aeromagnetic data. Demonstrates that the high magnetic anomaly body highly coincides with the predicted porphyry stock intrusion and mapped geology on surface.

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Figure 5: Esperanza project: Superposition of the inversion model B-B' cross-section with geological interpretation maps demonstrates that the high magnetic anomaly body highly coincides with the predicted porphyry stock intrusion.

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Mr. Gendall, President and CEO commented: "The recent aeromagnetic drone survey over the Esperanza project together with the 3D Inversion of the data has confirmed a coincident magnetic anomaly with our alteration mapping, spectral alteration mapping and ground geochemistry. The magnetic body, potentially related to a potassic core of a porphyry copper system is estimated to be at a depth of 200 to 700m below surface. Detailed rock chip sampling and, an additional extension of the magnetic survey is being planned and permitting a drill program for 2026 is currently underway".

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

DLP Resources Peru S.A.C, a subsidiary of DLP Resources Inc., supervises sampling and carries out surface sampling and mapping of outcrop at the Esperanza project. Rock chip-Panel sampling was done within a maximum area of 2m x 1m and descriptions were carried out by a geologist. Samples are bagged and sealed on site before transportation to the SGS Peru S.A.C. sample preparation facility in Arequipa by Company vehicles and staff. Rocks are crushed Drying at 100°C, primary and secondary crushing to -10 mesh (up to 6K) Division and pulverizing of 250g (95% to 140 mesh) with 70% passing <2mm. Sample is split with riffle splitter and 250g pulverized to 85% less than 75um. Prepared samples are sent to Lima by SGS Peru S.A.C. for analysis. SGS Peru S.A.C. is an independent laboratory. Samples are analyzed for 50 elements using a four-acid digestion and atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. Overlimit samples for copper and silver were re-analysed by four-acid digestion and atomic absorption spectrometry finish. For gold determination, fire assay of a 30 g charge is followed by an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) determination. In addition, sequential copper analyses are done and reports, soluble copper using sulphuric acid leach, soluble copper in cyanide leach, residual copper and total copper. SGS meets all requirements of International Standards with ISO/IEC 17025 accredited testing laboratories.

DLP Resources independently monitors quality control and quality assurance ("QA/QC") through a program that includes the insertion of certified reference materials.

Esperanza Project

The Esperanza Cu-Mo Project is an early-stage exploration project in Southern Peru consisting of 22,500 Ha of claims which are 100% owned by DLP. Esperanza is located ~35 km SW of the Cerro Verde Mine in Arequipa and immediately south of the Minera Pampa de Cobre (Chapi) copper mine and lies between Rio Tinto and Vale ground holdings in the district. Cerro Verde represents one of the largest copper reserves in Peru and in the world, having total mineral reserves of 4.577 billion tonnes of ore grading 0.35% copper, 0.01% Mo and 1.52 g/t Ag. (Technical Report Summary of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources for Cerro Verde Mine - Freeport-McMoRan website1: https://fcx.com/operations/south-americaCVPeru).

Copper-molybdenum mineralization at Esperanza was initially observed in an early reconnaissance program undertaken in 2022. Subsequently we have completed a satellite alteration mapping program over the project and identified alteration consistent with porphyry copper-molybdenum systems. Follow-up of alteration and subsequent sampling and mapping commenced in early 2024.

Results for 97 rock samples taken in the initial reconnaissance sampling and mapping of the northwestern part of the project returned highly anomalous copper, molybdenum, cobalt and zinc in mapped intrusive stocks and polymictic breccias within the overlying volcanics.

Rock chip samples from this early sampling in 2024 returned up to 4.71% Cu, 28.8ppm Mo, 3540ppm Zn and 383ppm Co (see DLP Resources Inc. news releases dated March 13 and April 25, 2024).

Results from trenches and an access road in the exotic copper zone which extends over approximately 300m x 700m have returned copper mineralized intervals of between 10 to 96m with average copper oxide values ranging from 0.19 % Cu to 1.03 % Cu (see DLP Resources Inc. news releases dated March 16, 2026).

Figure 6: Esperanza Project - Reduced to pole magnetic maps with anomalous copper (Cu), molybdenum (Mo), silver (Ag) and gold (Au) in rock samples.

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Figure 7: Esperanza Project - Reduced to pole magnetic maps with anomalous lead (Pb), zinc (Zn), Tellurium (Te) and Strontium/Yttrium (Sr/Y) in rock samples.

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Figure 8: Esperanza Project - Reduced to pole magnetic maps with anomalous Arsenic (As), Antimony (Sb), Barium (Ba) and Bismuth (Bi) in rock samples.

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Figure 9: High resolution alteration mapping (Photosat data) with interpreted alteration zones and magnetic anomaly shown

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Figure 10: Esperanza Project: Hydrothermal breccias, copper oxides and typical porphyry copper veins.

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Qualified Person

Mr. Gendall, CEO & President of the company is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Gendall has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia and Peru, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP and on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF, and on the FSE, trading symbol J8C. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to further programs on the Esperanza Project in Peru.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things geochemical results expected from the Esperanza Project in Peru.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

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Source: DLP Resources Inc.