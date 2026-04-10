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WKN: A41AGX | ISIN: CA36467U1030 | Ticker-Symbol: MRD0
Frankfurt
10.04.26 | 08:18
0,052 Euro
-18,75 % -0,012
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ACCESS Newswire
10.04.2026 13:02 Uhr
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Gamma Resources LTD: Gamma Resources Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 10, 2026 / Gamma Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:GAMA)(OTCQB:GAMXF)(FRA:MRD0) ("Gamma" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has elected to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 and move to semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR").

Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. The Company's fiscal year ends on March 31. Under the SAR pilot program, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for its first and third quarters.

Interim Period: The Company will not file an interim report for the first quarter (Q1) ending June 30 and the third quarter (Q3) ending December 31; and

Ongoing Reporting: The Company will continue to file audited financial statements (due within 120 days of March 31) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of September 30).

The Company confirms it meets the pilot program's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record.

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

About Gamma Resources Ltd.

Gamma Resources Ltd. is a U.S.-focused uranium exploration and development company advancing high-quality assets in the Mountain West region. The Company's portfolio includes the Green River Project in Utah, comprising 1,100 acres near prominent regional producers, and the Mesa Arc Project in New Mexico, a strategic land position now totaling 4,520 acres that includes historic uranium resources in the Chama Basin. Management believes the Company is uniquely positioned to benefit from the unprecedented policy and market tailwinds reshaping the U.S. nuclear landscape, and help meet this demand with responsibly sourced, U.S.-based uranium supply.

For Further Information

Mr. Gabriel Alonso-Mendoza, President and CEO
Email: gabriel@gammaresourcesltd.com
Tel: (833) 854-6826
www.gammaresourcesltd.com

Forward-looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements made in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in resource exploration and development. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Gamma Resources LTD



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/gamma-resources-adopts-semi-annual-financial-reporting-1156466

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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