Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - Coyote Copper Mines Inc. (TSXV: CCMM) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that, it will begin trading on Monday April 13, 2026.

CCMM has acquired, through staking and option, a significant land package in the heart of Arizona's Copper Triangle. CCMM's Copper Springs Property (the "Property") has more than 100 historic drills holes and a non-43-101 compliant historic mineral resource (NI 43-101 Technical Report Copper Springs Property, Gila County, Arizona, by M. Feinstein, 2025). The historic resource is one of multiple exploration targets across the Property and represents approximately 10% of the Historic Supergene Oxide Blanket (HSOB) footprint, which was defined by wide spaced drilling in the 1960s. The historical resource estimate is comparable to a modern inferred mineral resource, however quality assurance and quality control protocols do not meet current industry standards. The QP finds the historic resource to be reliable and relevant based upon: field observations, multiple post-resource exploration campaigns, review of the 2009 core, and thorough data compilation and analysis. Please refer to Copper Bullet's NI 43-101 technical report that can be found on its website: www.CoyoteCopper.com.

Please also refer to the historical reports found on Coyote Copper's website.

* Please note, any reference to historical estimates and resources should not be relied upon. These historical estimates are not current and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate and CBMI is not treating the historical estimate as a current resource estimate.

Copper Bullet's 2025 NI 43-101 technical report outlines a phased exploration program of surface sampling, geophysics, and drilling, which is designed to modernize the non-compliant historic resources, as well as potentially upgrading and expanding the mineralized area.

The Property is adjacent to Arizona State highway 60, located 1 hour east of Phoenix. High voltage power lines cross the Property and water is available from perennial springs. The Property is surrounded by producing mines, including Capstone's Pinto Valley, KGHM's Carlotta mine, Group Mexico's Ray Mine, and various other mines and projects owned by South 32, BHP, Rio Tinto and Freeport-McMoRan. Notably, the Copper Springs property abuts the eastern boundary of the claim block held by Rio Tinto and BHP which hosts the Resolution copper project. These mines, together with the Ray Mines of Grupo Mexico form what is referred to as the "Copper Triangle".

The Globe-Miami, Arizona area, where the Property is situated, has produced over 37 billion lbs of copper. A recent report published by the Arizona Geological Study suggests unmined resources to be over 94 billion lbs of copper (Geology and History of the Globe-Miami Region, Gila and Pinal County, Arizona. Briggs, 2022). The Copper Triangle is also home to 2 of the 3 copper smelters in the USA.





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Updates:

Coyote Copper has increased its land package from 444 Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") mining claims, to 693 BLM mining claims, including the 126 claims under option. This equates to more than 14,000 acres, 5,800 hectares, or 58 square Kms., surrounded by some of the largest mining companies in the world, like BHP, Rio Tinto, Freeport, Groupo Mexico, and KGHM.

Resolution Copper, a joint venture owned by Rio Tinto and BHP that represents one of the world's most significant copper deposits, completed a Federal land exchange required to unlock the full potential of the project.

"This is a remarkable day for both Resolution Copper and Arizonans," said Vicky Peacey, President & General Manager at Resolution Copper. "We are grateful to President Trump and his Administration for making our project a Fast-41 priority and to the U.S. Forest Service, the Department of the Interior, the Department of Agriculture, the Bureau of Land Management, and the U.S. Congress for completing the land exchange that makes this milestone possible. Their leadership has paved the way for one of the most significant private investments in rural Arizona's history and unlocked the second-largest undeveloped copper deposit in the world."

https://resolutioncopper.com/united-states-forest-service-and-resolution-copper-complete-land-exchange/

Rio Tinto, the operator on the Resolution JV, said it would now launch a $500 million drilling campaign to explore the deposit, a necessary step before the company can forecast when copper production could begin. https://www.reuters.com/sustainability/society-equity/rio-tinto-gains-control-resolution-copper-acreage-after-years-long-court-fight-2026-03-16/

Coyote Copper's claims abut the Resolution claims. They have started drilling close to the boundary to CCMM's claims.

CCMM has initiated a multi-disciplinary exploration program including:

Hyperspectral, Satellite Surveys



Drone Magnetic Surveys



MT and 3D IP geophysical surveys



Relogging of historical drill core



Soil Sampling



Mapping, logging, and chip sampling



Channel sampling



Drill permits

As Coyote Copper completes the programs and interprets the data, we will disseminate the results.

Dan Weir commented, "We would like to thank all the shareholders that have invested with us over the past years, and we look forward to working with the new investors that have joined us as part of the amalgamation of Copper Bullet Mines Inc. and First and Goal Capital Corp. CCMM's assets sit in one of the top copper mining districts in the world. We abut the Resolution mine which is one of the largest copper deposits in the world. Our expert team has invested in the project and is prudently advancing the geologic framework. With significant skin in the game, we look forward to building long-term shareholder value."

QUALIFIED PERSON

Michael N. Feinstein, PhD, CPG, is the "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101-Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and he has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release. Michael is independent of the Issuer.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Corporation.

Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding the commencement of trading of the Resulting Issuer Shares, the business plans and expectations of the Corporation and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Corporation including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to them and on assumptions they believe to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to receipt of final listing approval from the Exchange, together with the factors referenced in this news release and Filing Statement, including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Filing Statement under the caption "Risk Factors". Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Corporation does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

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Source: Coyote Copper Mines Inc.