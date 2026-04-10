Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (OTCQB: SSPLF) (FSE: QM4) ("Safe Supply" or the "Company") reports that its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") was held on April 8, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario. The following is a summary of the voting results for each matter put before shareholders at the Meeting.

Meeting Results

The following resolutions were voted on and approved at the Meeting:

Name Change to Altrova Health Inc. - Shareholders passed a special resolution authorizing the Company to change its legal name to Altrova Health Inc. and to apply for a corresponding change to its trading symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company intends to proceed with the requisite regulatory and corporate filings and will announce the effective date of the name change and new trading symbol in due course.



Share Consolidation Authorization - The special resolution to authorize a share consolidation at a ratio of not less than 1:2 and not more than 1:10, at the discretion of the Board, did not receive the requisite two-thirds majority of shareholder votes and was therefore not approved. The Company does not currently intend to re-table this resolution, and no share consolidation will be implemented at this time.



Registered Office Relocation - Shareholders approved the relocation of the Company's registered office from British Columbia to Ontario, reflecting the Company's principal place of operations. The relocation is subject to applicable regulatory and corporate procedures.



Election of Directors - The following six individuals were duly elected to the Board of Directors to serve until the next annual general meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed: Geoff Benic

Raf Souccar

Tony Clement

Donovan Bailey

Jerry Dias

Seymour Ferreira



Reappointment of Auditors - WDM LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was reappointed as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year, with remuneration to be fixed by the Board.



Re-Approval of Omnibus Incentive Plan - Shareholders re-approved the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan, which provides the Board with the flexibility to grant equity-based awards to eligible directors, officers, employees, and consultants.

Management Commentary

"The resolutions passed today represent a meaningful step in the Company's ongoing evolution," said Geoff Benic, Chief Executive Officer. "The approval of the Altrova Health name provides the Board with a brand and identity that better reflects the breadth of what we are building, which is a Company focused on health, safety, and access. We are grateful for the continued engagement and support of our shareholders, and we remain focused on executing against our strategic objectives in the months ahead."

"This is a governance milestone we approached with care and intentionality," added Raf Souccar, Chairman of the Board of Safe Supply. "The Board is well-constituted to guide the Company through its next phase, and we are aligned on the priorities that matter most to our stakeholders."

About Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.

Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (OTCQB: SSPLF) (FSE: QM4) is a publicly traded company building and backing innovations in healthcare, wellness, and emerging technologies. Through acquisitions, partnerships, and growth capital, the Company assembles a diversified portfolio that leverages data, science, and digital platforms to improve access and outcomes at scale. Operating at the intersection of public health and technology, Safe Supply supports evidence-informed solutions to urgent societal needs.

For more information, please visit www.safesupply.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.

"Geoff Benic"

Geoff Benic, CEO

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved its contents.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated completion of the name change and related filings, the potential exercise of the share consolidation authority, the relocation of the registered office, and the Company's strategic direction. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291907

Source: Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.