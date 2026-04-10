Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - Stock Trend Capital Inc. (CSE: STCQ) (FSE: P0G) (OTC Pink: STOCF) (the "Company" or "Stock Trend"), is pleased to provide shareholders with an update regarding its investment in Younet AI ("Younet"). In connection with this update, the Company is providing Younet's most recent news release, reproduced in full below.

Younet AI Partners with Perpetuals.com to License and Co-Develop Forgentiq.ai Sovereign LLM and Agentic Technology Platform



Strategic Partnership Positions Both Companies at the Forefront of Institutional-Grade Digital Asset Market Infrastructure

Anthropic-Broadcom Landmark Deal Securing 3.5 Gigawatts of TPU Capacity Validates the AI Infrastructure Thesis and Confirms Forgentiq.ai's Vision of Enterprise-Grade Private AI as the Defining Asset Class of This Decade

Younet CEO: "Coinbase, Airbnb, Binance, Kraken, Bitget and many more top fintech firms trust Perpetuals.com - the choice is easy"

TORONTO, CANADA - April 9, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Younet AI, the enterprise-grade private AI solutions provider, today announced its strategic technology partnership with Perpetuals.com Ltd (NASDAQ: PDC), the AI-powered financial services company operating regulated digital asset market infrastructure. This collaboration integrates Younet's sovereign LLM capabilities and Forgentiq.ai agentic infrastructure for Perpetuals.com.

This market-moving and technology-defining partnership establishes Perpetuals.com and Forgentiq.ai as the cornerstone of regulated, secure, and trusted fintech market infrastructure - and Younet AI is proud to be the technology partner enabling this transformation.

Strategic Rationale: Timing the Market Inflection

The partnership arrives at a pivotal inflection point for institutional crypto markets:

Market Signal Data Point Source Q1 2026 VC into Crypto Infrastructure $2.5 billion CCN Morgan Stanley Unified Crypto Platform Launch 2026 BingX 401(k) Crypto Allocation Proposal Trillions in potential AUM Axios CFTC Perpetual Futures Approval Imminent MEXC Anthropic-Broadcom TPU Expansion 3.5 GW from 2027 Tom's Hardware

"Institutional capital is flowing into blockchain infrastructure at unprecedented scale. Morgan Stanley's unified platform announcement, the U.S. Department of Labor's proposed 401(k) digital assets allocations, and the CFTC's imminent approval of perpetual futures all signal one thing: the market is ready for regulated, institutional-grade infrastructure. Perpetuals.com is one of the best positioned firms to monetize on this. Forgentiq.ai, powered by Younet's sovereign AI stack, is positioned to capture this generational opportunity."

- Alex Kapralov, CEO, Younet AI

ANTHROPIC-BROADCOM DEAL: KEY POINTS VALIDATING THE AI INFRASTRUCTURE THESIS

This week's landmark expansion of Anthropic's partnership with Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) confirms that AI infrastructure has emerged as the defining asset class of this decade - validating the strategic vision behind Forgentiq.ai:

Metric

Detail TPU Capacity Secured 3.5 gigawatts from 2027 (additional to 1 GW in 2026) Anthropic Annual Revenue Run Rate Surpassed $30 billion (up from ~$9 billion at end of 2025) Enterprise Customers 1,000+ spending $1M+ annually (doubled from February) Broadcom AI Revenue Projection $21 billion (2026), $42 billion (2027) per Mizuho

The Anthropic-Broadcom agreement demonstrates that frontier AI companies are now rapidly securing dedicated, gigawatt-scale compute infrastructure because enterprise AI demands institutional-grade architecture. Forgentiq.ai's on-premises, data-sovereign model mirrors this strategic approach, delivering the same dedication to performance and security for fintech and digital asset managers.

The timing is perfect. As the world's largest AI providers validate the infrastructure thesis at scale, Forgentiq.ai enters the market purpose-built for the financial technology ecosystem - positioned to capture the same capital rotation driving multi-billion dollar valuations across the AI landscape.

Technology Deep Dive: On-Premise Sovereign LLM + Forgentiq.ai Agentic Infrastructure

A New Frontier for Blockchain and Fintech Market Operators

Younet AI's on-premise, sovereign LLM deployment combined with Forgentiq.ai's agentic infrastructure opens an entirely new frontier for crypto market and fintech marketplace operators - from emerging platforms to the largest institutional exchanges.

Capability

Tech spec

Operational Benefit

Sovereign LLM Deployment On-premise / air-gapped / private cloud Data stays in-house - zero external API calls Security Design VPN only access Security-first architecture Forgentiq.ai Agents Modular, task-specific AI agents Customizable automation for compliance, risk, execution Multi-Jurisdiction Compliance On demand compliance framework selection Automation for compliance Latency Optimization Execution support Institutional-grade performance

Why Sovereign AI Matters for Financial Infrastructure

For regulated financial market operators, the equation is simple: data that leaves your premises is data you don't control. Younet's sovereign LLM architecture ensures that sensitive trading data, customer information, and proprietary strategies never traverse external networks - a critical requirement for MiFID II compliance and institutional client confidence.

Capability

Description Data Leaves Premises Data Stays On-Premise or private cloud Latency + Privacy Risk Zero External Dependency Third-Party Servers Operator-Controlled Infrastructure Compliance Exposure Full Data Sovereignty

Market Validation: Private Equity and Institutional Capital Repositions into Digital Assets Infrastructure

The timing of this partnership aligns with a significant repositioning of institutional capital:

Development

Date

Significance U.S. DOL proposes 401(k) blochain/PE allocations March 2026 Trillions in potential retirement fund flows Morgan Stanley unified crypto platform 2026 Launch E*Trade crypto trading, proprietary wallet, spot ETH Trust Q1 2026 VC into crypto infrastructure $2.5B Stablecoins, custody, tokenized RWAs PE firms exploring fund tokenization 2026 Enhanced liquidity, broader investor access CFTC perpetual futures approval Imminent Regulated derivatives repatriation to U.S. Intel joins Elon Musk's TeraFab project April 2026 1 terawatt/year compute for AI and robotics NVIDIA invests $2B in Marvell Technology April 2026 AI factory ecosystem expansion via NVLink Fusion

These capital flows confirm institutional conviction in regulated blockchain infrastructure. Perpetuals.com's MiFID II-licensed MTF, combined with Younet's sovereign AI capabilities, positions both companies for favorable early-market entry as this trillion dollar opportunity unfolds.

Concurrent Technology Announcement

Introducing Forgteam: Sandboxed Native Orchestration Engine

Controlled. Predictable. Secure.

Younet AI announces near-term development of Forgteam (codename), a fully sandboxed, native orchestration engine for Forgentiq.ai agents.

Capability

Description Sandboxed Execution Each agent team operates in isolated, controlled environments Deterministic Orchestration Predictable task sequencing - no probabilistic execution failures Transparent Token Economics Real-time visibility into token consumption per agent, per task Team Coordination Multiple Forgentiq.ai agents work together with defined roles and handoffs Audit Trails Logging of agent decisions, actions, and resource utilization

Forgteam will enable enterprise operators to deploy teams of AI agents that collaborate efficiently, transparently, and within strict operational boundaries - a stark contrast to the chaos emerging in uncontrolled orchestration environments.

Solving the OpenClaw Crisis: Control, Transparency, Token Economics

The AI agent ecosystem is facing a critical inflection point. OpenClaw, the popular open-source agent framework, has exposed fundamental architectural flaws that Forgentiq.ai and Forgteam are purpose-built to solve:

OpenClaw issue Impact

Forgentiq.ai proposed solution

Prompt Stacking Thousands of tokens consumed before task execution begins Lean prompt architecture - minimal overhead Context Accumulation Simple tasks consume 10x expected tokens Scoped context windows - task-appropriate memory Non-Deterministic Execution Unreliable task sequencing, frequent failures Deterministic orchestration - predictable workflows Memory Pollution Unrelated data clutters agent context Isolated agent workspaces - clean execution Uncontrolled Token Burn Users report 50x cost increases Transparent token metering - budget controls No Privacy Guarantees Data flows to third-party LLM providers Sovereign LLM - data never leaves premises

The OpenClaw architecture was designed for experimentation, not enterprise deployment. Users have lost control of their agent teams, experienced runaway token consumption, and operated in environments with no data privacy guarantees. Forgentiq.ai with Forgteam delivers what OpenClaw cannot: controlled, predictable, secure multi-agent orchestration with clear token economics.

CEO Statement: Anthropic's OpenClaw Block Validates Our Mission

"Anthropic's decision on April 4th to block OpenClaw from Claude subscriptions - forcing users to a pay-as-you-go model with up to 50x cost increases - is a watershed moment for the AI agent ecosystem. It validates everything we've built at Forgentiq.ai.

The message from the largest AI providers is clear: uncontrolled agent frameworks consuming unlimited resources are unsustainable. Third-party orchestration tools that rely on external APIs will always be at the mercy of provider policy changes, pricing shifts, and infrastructure constraints.

Forgentiq.ai was architected from day one around data sovereignty intersected with sandboxed agentic AI methodology. Our teams of agents run in controlled environments with clear token economics, deterministic execution, and full operator visibility. When you deploy Forgentiq.ai on Younet's sovereign LLM infrastructure, you own your data, control your costs, and eliminate third-party dependency risk.

Our partnership with Perpetuals.com demonstrates how this architecture translates to real-world, regulated financial use cases. This is the future of enterprise AI - and we're building it today."

- Alex Kapralov, Chief Executive Officer, Younet AI

About Stock Trend

Stock Trend Capital Inc. is an investment issuer primarily focused on the AI, crypto, mining, quantum technology, and the Canadian cannabis industries. The issuer intends to focus on investing in private and public entities with strong intellectual property, exceptional management and high growth potential that may be strategically positioned in the market.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

STOCK TREND CAPITAL INC.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue" "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no insurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291862

Source: Stock Trend Capital Inc.