Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - Stock Trend Capital Inc. (CSE: STCQ) (FSE: P0G) (OTC Pink: STOCF) (the "Company" or "Stock Trend") is pleased to provide shareholders with an update regarding its investment in Younet AI ("Younet"), a privately held Canadian company developing artificial-intelligence platforms and tools enabling users to build customized AI models trained on their own data to automate tasks, enhance productivity, and improve workflows and communications.

On March 4, 2026, a strategic partnership between Younet AI and KALA BIO Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, was announced. Through a Platform Development and Exclusive License Agreement, Younet AI will provide KALA BIO with an exclusive worldwide license to its proprietary AI research platform, internally designated "Researgency", for the biotechnology field. This partnership demonstrates Younet's commitment to deploying enterprise-grade AI solutions across industries where data sovereignty, compliance, and customization is paramount.

"We are pleased to recognize Younet for reaching this milestone and congratulate the team on their execution," said Anthony Durkacz, CEO of Stock Trend Capital. "This type of progress is important for Stock Trend because it underscores the strength of our portfolio strategy - identifying companies that can translate innovation into commercial traction. We believe Younet is well-positioned, and we are excited about what this momentum can mean for the value of our investment over time."

For additional information and to reference the complete news release, please visit https://younet.ai/blogs

Stock Trend will continue working closely with Younet and expects to provide additional updates as developments warrant.

About Stock Trend

Stock Trend Capital Inc. is an investment issuer primarily focused on the AI, crypto, mining, quantum technology, and the Canadian cannabis industries. The issuer intends to focus on investing in private and public entities with strong intellectual property, exceptional management and high growth potential that may be strategically positioned in the market.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

STOCK TREND CAPITAL INC.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue" "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no insurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/287691

Source: Stock Trend Capital Inc.