Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - Stock Trend Capital Inc. (CSE: PUMP) (FSE: P0G) (OTC Pink: STOCF) (the "Company" or "Stock Trend") is pleased to announce effective as of market open Monday, February 2nd, 2026, Stock Trend's stock ticker symbol on the Canadian Stock Exchange (the "CSE") will change from "PUMP" to "STCQ". The ticker symbol change represents an important step in the Company's ongoing corporate strategy and is intended to reflect Stock Trend's name, identity, and long-term vision more clearly.

Stock Trend continues to trade on the OTC under the symbol STOCF, as well as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol P0G.

No action is required by shareholders in connection with this symbol change. The CUSIP number for Stock Trend Capital's common shares remains unchanged, and no steps need to be taken with respect to previously issued share certificates, as these are not affected by the symbol change.

About Stock Trend

Stock Trend Capital Inc. is an investment issuer primarily focused on the AI, crypto, mining, quantum technology and the Canadian cannabis industries. The issuer intends to focus on investing in private and public entities with strong intellectual property, exceptional management and high growth potential that may be strategically positioned in the market.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements "under applicable Canadian and United States securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: (i) the change to the Company's ticker symbol on the CSE and the timing of such change. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events, or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated, or intended. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward -looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281742

Source: Stock Trend Capital Inc.