

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Lady Melania Trump has called on Congress to provide the women who have been victimized by Jeffrey Epstein with a public hearing specifically centered on the survivors of his sex trafficking.



In a surprise announcement at the White House Thursday, she denied links to Epstein, and told reporters that any such claims with the American financier and convicted sex offender 'need to end today.'



The First Lady insisted that she never had been friends with Epstein. 'Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach,' she added.



Melania also clarified that she never had a relationship with Epstein or his jailed accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.



She made it clear that she never was Epstein's victim, and that Epstein did not introduce her to Donald Trump. 'I met my husband, by chance, at a New York City party in 1998. This initial encounter with my husband is documented in detail in my book, MELANIA.'



Melania said the first time she crossed paths with Epstein was in 2000, at an event she and her husband attended together. 'At the time, I had never met Epstein and had no knowledge of his criminal undertakings.'



The First Lady said numerous fake images and stories connecting her and Epstein that have been circulating on social media for years are completely false, and 'mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation.'



Melania told reporters that she was not a witness or a named witness in connection with any of Epstein's crimes. 'My name has never appeared in court documents, depositions, victim statements, or FBI interviews surrounding the Epstein matter.'



She also denied that she had any knowledge of Epstein's abuse of his victims, she was on Epstein's plane, and visited his private island.



'I have never been legally accused or convicted of a crime in connection with Epstein's sex trafficking, abuse of minors, and other repulsive behavior,' she added.



Melania called for an end to false smears about her from 'mean-spirited and politically motivated individuals and entities' looking to cause damage to her good name 'to gain financially and climb politically.'



She said several individuals and companies have been legally obligated to publicly apologize and retract their lies about her, and named out The Daily Beast, James Carville, and Harper Collins UK.



According to her, now is the time for Congress to act openly and transparently to uncover the truth.



It is not clear what prompted the First Lady to convene a news conference at the White House and make a statement regarding rumors and stories linking her to Epstein.



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