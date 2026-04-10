

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The euro rose to a 2-day high of 0.8718 against the pound, a 2-month high of 186.55 against the yen and yesterday's high of 0.9252 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 0.8704, 185.95 and 0.9228, respectively.



Against the U.S., the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the euro advanced to 1.1716, 1.6579 and 1.9860 from early lows of 1.1677, 1.6508 and 1.9636, respectively.



Against the Canadian dollar, the euro jumped to a 2-day high of 1.6213 from an early low of 1.6155.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.88 against the pound, 187.00 against the yen, 0.93 against the franc, 1.20 against the greenback, 1.69 against the aussie, 2.04 against the kiwi and 1.64 against the loonie.



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