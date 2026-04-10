

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's consumer price inflation accelerated in March to the highest level in six months, data from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 3.6 percent year-over-year in March, faster than the 1.7 percent gain in February. That was in line with expectations.



Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since September 2025, when prices rose 3.8 percent.



Inflation based on housing and utilities quickened to 4.9 percent in March from 2.2 percent in the prior month. Similarly, the annual price growth in transportation rose to 4.2 percent from 3.2 percent. Meanwhile, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew at a slower pace of 1.6 percent versus 3.3 percent in February.



Data showed that core inflation held steady at 3.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent in March versus a 0.8 percent increase in the prior month.



Separate official data showed that industrial production decreased 0.7 percent monthly in February, reversing a 1.2 percent growth in January. The overall downturn was mainly due to a 0.4 percent fall in manufacturing output.



On a yearly basis, industrial production growth eased to 3.3 percent in February from 6.3 percent a month ago.



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